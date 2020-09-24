sales Rating

I came in during a day full of test driving a bunch of different dealerships. I came in and told Lou what was important to me and to show me what he's got. We looked at a couple different cars and Lou was very informative and helpful, despite knowing I was not going to buy. I ended up test driving a Impreza and was very impressed. At the end of the day it was my top choice, and I talked with Lou to meet with him to talk buying. I very much liked the email communication from the start, made it very easy to reach out. The car buying experience itself was also great. Super friendly and with just a bit of back and forth we both got to a price that was agreeable to both. Not much to say about the rest of the process, just top notch, friendly customer service. Read more