Tom Wood Subaru

Visit dealer’s website 
3300 E 96th St, Indianapolis, IN 46240
(855) 831-2915
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Call Us
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Tom Wood Subaru

4.6
Overall Rating
(38)
Recommend: Yes (35) No (3)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Perfect Buying Experience

by Natalie Craig on 09/24/2020

Mike Eicher made buying our car a totally stress-free task! The new Subaru we purchased is exactly what we wanted and we are extremely happy with it!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
62 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Service

by Alan Whaley on 10/28/2020

Excellent and fast regular service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Perfect Buying Experience

by Natalie Craig on 09/24/2020

Mike Eicher made buying our car a totally stress-free task! The new Subaru we purchased is exactly what we wanted and we are extremely happy with it!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Everything I expected

by Ms Bee on 08/07/2020

I found the vehicle I’d been looking for. The process was easy and professional, Thanks Tom Wood Subaru.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Friendly and willing to work with you, great buying experience

by jsporte on 06/03/2020

I came in during a day full of test driving a bunch of different dealerships. I came in and told Lou what was important to me and to show me what he's got. We looked at a couple different cars and Lou was very informative and helpful, despite knowing I was not going to buy. I ended up test driving a Impreza and was very impressed. At the end of the day it was my top choice, and I talked with Lou to meet with him to talk buying. I very much liked the email communication from the start, made it very easy to reach out. The car buying experience itself was also great. Super friendly and with just a bit of back and forth we both got to a price that was agreeable to both. Not much to say about the rest of the process, just top notch, friendly customer service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Subaru Forester purchase

by Alan Whaley on 05/01/2020

We had a very good experience overall. The salesman was friendly, professional, straightforward, and pleasant to work with. The dealership is very responsive and professional also.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great trade in

by Choatee on 03/31/2020

I worked with Nick Wade for the second time at Tom Wood Subaru. I had a 2018 forester but deep down always wanted the Outback. I was very surprised they were able to give me what I owed on my Subaru and had the Outbacks on sale. The whole sales and financing process was awesome. I would definitely recommend Tom Wood Subaru if you are trading in your older Subaru for a new one.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great Experience!!!

by KSauce l on 03/31/2020

Had a fantastic experience buying my vehicle from Tom Wood Subaru. Nick Wade is great to work with. It was a one-stop shop for all of my questions and made car buying a worry-free experience. I also feel that I got an exceptional value and was offered a high level of customer service. Highly recommend going to Nick and Tom Wood Subaru if you're in the market for a new or used vehicle. I will be referring friends to him, and definitely plan to purchase all future vehicles from him.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Exceptional Customer Service

by Adam_B on 03/25/2020

The whole process was outstanding. Our salesman went above and beyond to make sure we received what we wanted and the finance department was nothing short of amazing. Did their best to work out a great deal for us. I can't speak highly enough about the group of people we worked with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Love our new Forester!

by Happy Forester owners on 02/27/2020

Love our new Forester! We were shopping for a brand new Subaru Forester Sport. We went in and test drove a couple last summer and we decided to wait for the 2020 models. We went back to Tom Wood Subaru and drove a 2020 model. We then asked for a no hassle out the door price. We went home and price checked over 4 local/Indiana dealerships and one out of state. Needless to say we went back to Tom Wood and dealt with Daniel DeArmond... I would highly recommend this salesman above any that I have ever dealt with before. He was very knowledgeable about all aspects of the vehicle, warranty and the Subaru Starlink application. The couple minor questions he didn't know the answer to he found out answers for us immediately. We were never confused about the vehicle or the sale process. I definitely would recommend and deal with Daniel DeArmond again. Thanks a bunch Danny! 👍

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Service

by TS on 02/18/2020

Tom wood Subaru offers outstanding service. Friendly staff and quality results.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Impressive Experience

by Lulub14 on 01/20/2020

Knowledgeable & accommodating associates. Detail oriented & not the stereotypical high pressure environment.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Superficial Northside Salesmen

by MrandMrsTallPants on 12/31/2019

Typical superficial northside salesmen with their selling tactics, belittling people who are “average” and who will lie to your face in order make a sale. Would not recommend this place nor their staff.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Tom Wood Subaru

by Jay T on 12/24/2019

Recently made my second purchase of a new vehicle at Tom Wood Subaru. Knowledgable staff, fair pricing, and an altogether pleasant experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Outback

by BH on 12/21/2019

Jamie Saddler was a fantastic salesman. Patient, helpful, and never pushy. A very good experience. Highly recommend.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Love my new Subaru Forester Sport

by Connie on 12/20/2019

Thanks to a patient and knowledgeable sales consultant I purchased my fist new car in years. Lou Cavallari carefully guided me through my options and with much reflection I purchased the right car. I would recommend Lou and the Tom Wood dealership for your new car purchase!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great Experience

by Great Experience on 12/10/2019

Danny DeArmond was a great salesperson. Lots of energy, motivated and easy to relate to. Walk through the dealership at any time and you’ll see him working hard to get a deal done.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great experience buying a new car!

by LindaR on 12/08/2019

Purchased a new Impreza from Lou - no high pressure sales, incredibly knowledgeable, personable and highly professional. Made what is usually a painful car buying experience into a very enjoyable time. Plus I left feeling very informed of all my options, warranties, and services provided. Beautiful Subaru dealership! I have owned one Subaru prior to this purchase, and will never drive anything else.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Jamie Saddler Rocks

by Heather on 12/05/2019

We went in with a very specific budget and on a tight time frame due to a total loss accident so buying a car was very unexpected. Jamie looked through every car in our budget and took his time going over each one with us very informative and understanding.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Jamie Saddler Rocks

by Heather on 12/05/2019

We went in needing a vehicle quick due to a recent total loss accident and he helped us look through every car in our range and find the right one for us. He was very helpful and accomadating during this stressful time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Service

by Bruce Linenberg on 12/03/2019

Joe did a great job getting my Crosstrek Hybrid done quickly and reminded me of my extend service agreement I have forgotten

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Always great service

by JaclynV on 12/03/2019

I’ve been taking my car to Tom wood for nearly 4 years now. I’ve always had great service. Staff is extremely knowledgeable and polite. Always a good experience

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
242 cars in stock
173 new58 used11 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes