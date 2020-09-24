Perfect Buying Experience
by 09/24/2020on
Mike Eicher made buying our car a totally stress-free task! The new Subaru we purchased is exactly what we wanted and we are extremely happy with it!
Service
by 10/28/2020on
Excellent and fast regular service.
Everything I expected
by 08/07/2020on
I found the vehicle I’d been looking for. The process was easy and professional, Thanks Tom Wood Subaru.
Friendly and willing to work with you, great buying experience
by 06/03/2020on
I came in during a day full of test driving a bunch of different dealerships. I came in and told Lou what was important to me and to show me what he's got. We looked at a couple different cars and Lou was very informative and helpful, despite knowing I was not going to buy. I ended up test driving a Impreza and was very impressed. At the end of the day it was my top choice, and I talked with Lou to meet with him to talk buying. I very much liked the email communication from the start, made it very easy to reach out. The car buying experience itself was also great. Super friendly and with just a bit of back and forth we both got to a price that was agreeable to both. Not much to say about the rest of the process, just top notch, friendly customer service.
Subaru Forester purchase
by 05/01/2020on
We had a very good experience overall. The salesman was friendly, professional, straightforward, and pleasant to work with. The dealership is very responsive and professional also.
Great trade in
by 03/31/2020on
I worked with Nick Wade for the second time at Tom Wood Subaru. I had a 2018 forester but deep down always wanted the Outback. I was very surprised they were able to give me what I owed on my Subaru and had the Outbacks on sale. The whole sales and financing process was awesome. I would definitely recommend Tom Wood Subaru if you are trading in your older Subaru for a new one.
Great Experience!!!
by 03/31/2020on
Had a fantastic experience buying my vehicle from Tom Wood Subaru. Nick Wade is great to work with. It was a one-stop shop for all of my questions and made car buying a worry-free experience. I also feel that I got an exceptional value and was offered a high level of customer service. Highly recommend going to Nick and Tom Wood Subaru if you're in the market for a new or used vehicle. I will be referring friends to him, and definitely plan to purchase all future vehicles from him.
Exceptional Customer Service
by 03/25/2020on
The whole process was outstanding. Our salesman went above and beyond to make sure we received what we wanted and the finance department was nothing short of amazing. Did their best to work out a great deal for us. I can't speak highly enough about the group of people we worked with.
Love our new Forester!
by 02/27/2020on
Love our new Forester! We were shopping for a brand new Subaru Forester Sport. We went in and test drove a couple last summer and we decided to wait for the 2020 models. We went back to Tom Wood Subaru and drove a 2020 model. We then asked for a no hassle out the door price. We went home and price checked over 4 local/Indiana dealerships and one out of state. Needless to say we went back to Tom Wood and dealt with Daniel DeArmond... I would highly recommend this salesman above any that I have ever dealt with before. He was very knowledgeable about all aspects of the vehicle, warranty and the Subaru Starlink application. The couple minor questions he didn't know the answer to he found out answers for us immediately. We were never confused about the vehicle or the sale process. I definitely would recommend and deal with Daniel DeArmond again. Thanks a bunch Danny! 👍
Service
by 02/18/2020on
Tom wood Subaru offers outstanding service. Friendly staff and quality results.
Impressive Experience
by 01/20/2020on
Knowledgeable & accommodating associates. Detail oriented & not the stereotypical high pressure environment.
Superficial Northside Salesmen
by 12/31/2019on
Typical superficial northside salesmen with their selling tactics, belittling people who are “average” and who will lie to your face in order make a sale. Would not recommend this place nor their staff.
Tom Wood Subaru
by 12/24/2019on
Recently made my second purchase of a new vehicle at Tom Wood Subaru. Knowledgable staff, fair pricing, and an altogether pleasant experience.
Outback
by 12/21/2019on
Jamie Saddler was a fantastic salesman. Patient, helpful, and never pushy. A very good experience. Highly recommend.
Love my new Subaru Forester Sport
by 12/20/2019on
Thanks to a patient and knowledgeable sales consultant I purchased my fist new car in years. Lou Cavallari carefully guided me through my options and with much reflection I purchased the right car. I would recommend Lou and the Tom Wood dealership for your new car purchase!
Great Experience
by 12/10/2019on
Danny DeArmond was a great salesperson. Lots of energy, motivated and easy to relate to. Walk through the dealership at any time and you’ll see him working hard to get a deal done.
Great experience buying a new car!
by 12/08/2019on
Purchased a new Impreza from Lou - no high pressure sales, incredibly knowledgeable, personable and highly professional. Made what is usually a painful car buying experience into a very enjoyable time. Plus I left feeling very informed of all my options, warranties, and services provided. Beautiful Subaru dealership! I have owned one Subaru prior to this purchase, and will never drive anything else.
Jamie Saddler Rocks
by 12/05/2019on
We went in with a very specific budget and on a tight time frame due to a total loss accident so buying a car was very unexpected. Jamie looked through every car in our budget and took his time going over each one with us very informative and understanding.
Service
by 12/03/2019on
Joe did a great job getting my Crosstrek Hybrid done quickly and reminded me of my extend service agreement I have forgotten
Always great service
by 12/03/2019on
I’ve been taking my car to Tom wood for nearly 4 years now. I’ve always had great service. Staff is extremely knowledgeable and polite. Always a good experience