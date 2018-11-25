Jaguar Indianapolis

4620 E 96th St, Indianapolis, IN 46240
(877) 818-7792
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Jaguar Indianapolis

3.5
Overall Rating
(2)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (1)
sales Rating

Jaguar purchase

by Dudley1 on 11/25/2018

Very good experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Weak Service

by NBJaworski on 11/30/2018

It took us over a month to get in. Then the repair itself took almost 2 weeks. When we came back to pick up my car, they had lost the keys because they sent them home with another driver. It's a 45 minute drive to this dealership for us, so we wasted an hour and a half going out there. Then two of the repairs, had the same exact issues within a week of getting the car back, so now we have to take it back again.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

F Type Service

by hcangany on 07/26/2016

Had my first service at Tom Wood Jaguar and everything was top notch.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Fuel Pump repair

by davisnorris2 on 07/11/2016

Service manager provided me with a accurate quote and completion of work. He provided me with information on how to care for my Fuel Pump system.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

1993 xjs

by Tommmmmmm on 07/06/2016

$250 for a/c a little high Service is always good for as busy as there are.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service again

by IPRGDRTOM on 04/20/2016

I continue to be impressed with Tom Wood Jaguar and the service department has been top notch.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service, great service staff

by jagdiva64 on 04/15/2016

GREAT!!!!!!! great service staff, treated like family

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Tom Wood Jaguar Service is Outstanding

by DavidIndy on 04/13/2016

Tom Wood Jaguar Service is Outstanding and the knowledge, Steve Petry is likely the best I've worked with on automotive repair he goes the extra mile. Work is explained in detail; I will never have any other service group work on my Jaguar if at all possible. I will note that Tom Wood Jaguar repaired numerous horrid service repairs done by a prior owners service shop. World Wide Automotive Service, Bloomington, Indiana. I had recovered service records from the pervious owner which had been lost behind the glove box. I wouldn't allow that group to change a tyre, they seem just terrible no attention to detail, incorrect work dreadful craftsmanship.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent Service by Rod

by Tarheel97 on 10/11/2015

Great service again and as always that Rod coordinates on my Land Rover. Been like this 5+ years. Never had a less than great experience there thanks to him.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Service.

by grahamsr2 on 09/08/2015

The service was superb. My service rep Rod Shaw was patient in explaining to me in detail and also getting me in for an unplanned detail while my car was being serviced.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Quality and Fair repairs

by SandyGreen70 on 09/07/2015

We were having a suspension issue with our 2006 Range Rover. We had a diagnosis, parts and we're back on the road safely and for a few hundred dollars less than was quoted. Rod takes great care of us and as long as he is our "guy", we are happy. Everybody needs a "guy" they can trust and Rod is ours.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Purchase of Range Rover

by dmarks5961 on 08/24/2015

We were happy with the process of selecting our new Range Rover Evoque at Tom Wood Land Rover. Todd Biberdorf helped us decide on the details and was very knowledgeable. We love our new Evoque and would recommend Tom Wood to our family and friends!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Convenient Hours, Clean Facility

by KristinJ6720 on 08/24/2015

We've taken all 3 of our Land/Range Rover vehicles to Tom Wood for service. Weekday and Saturday hours make it easy to drop off & pick up. The facility itself is very clean, as is my vehicle after each service. Prices are competitive when you take advantage of monthly incentives and price matching. Travis and Rod know the brand well and seem to enjoy working with us.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent Sales Service

by Harjigill on 08/15/2015

Paul did excellent job in selling Discovery. I felt no pressure from him. He was very accommodating with his time. His boss also helped in process while Paul was attending another customer on time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Best in class service

by JoelP9784 on 08/14/2015

The service I received from Tom Wood Jaguar and specifically Dan Klingler was outstanding. Dan was very pleasant, efficient, informative, and helpful. One gets the sense from working with Dan that he is really working for you, the customer, and wants you to feel like you were treated with the utmost courtesy and respect and that you felt like you received a very high value for the money you paid for service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Beautiful facilities

by rojo83 on 08/11/2015

Work was done on time and attention to detail was obvious.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Travis W. Service Consultant

by wbushjr on 04/19/2013

I scheduled my service on line. This was very convenient . I was met by Travis W. promptly. My service needs were addressed and communication during the process of repairs where great. Exceeded my expectations. Highly recommend the service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
