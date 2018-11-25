service Rating

It took us over a month to get in. Then the repair itself took almost 2 weeks. When we came back to pick up my car, they had lost the keys because they sent them home with another driver. It's a 45 minute drive to this dealership for us, so we wasted an hour and a half going out there. Then two of the repairs, had the same exact issues within a week of getting the car back, so now we have to take it back again. Read more