It took us over a month to get in. Then the repair itself took almost 2 weeks. When we came back to pick up my car, they had lost the keys because they sent them home with another driver. It's a 45 minute drive to this dealership for us, so we wasted an hour and a half going out there. Then two of the repairs, had the same exact issues within a week of getting the car back, so now we have to take it back again.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Tom Wood Jaguar Service is Outstanding and the knowledge, Steve Petry is likely the best I've worked with on automotive repair he goes the extra mile. Work is explained in detail; I will never have any other service group work on my Jaguar if at all possible.
I will note that Tom Wood Jaguar repaired numerous horrid service repairs done by a prior owners service shop. World Wide Automotive Service, Bloomington, Indiana. I had recovered service records from the pervious owner which had been lost behind the glove box. I wouldn't allow that group to change a tyre, they seem just terrible no attention to detail, incorrect work dreadful craftsmanship.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
We were having a suspension issue with our 2006 Range Rover. We had a diagnosis, parts and we're back on the road safely and for a few hundred dollars less than was quoted. Rod takes great care of us and as long as he is our "guy", we are happy. Everybody needs a "guy" they can trust and Rod is ours.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
We were happy with the process of selecting our new Range Rover Evoque at Tom Wood Land Rover. Todd Biberdorf helped us decide on the details and was very knowledgeable. We love our new Evoque and would recommend Tom Wood to our family and friends!
We've taken all 3 of our Land/Range Rover vehicles to Tom Wood for service. Weekday and Saturday hours make it easy to drop off & pick up. The facility itself is very clean, as is my vehicle after each service. Prices are competitive when you take advantage of monthly incentives and price matching. Travis and Rod know the brand well and seem to enjoy working with us.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
The service I received from Tom Wood Jaguar and specifically Dan Klingler was outstanding. Dan was very pleasant, efficient, informative, and helpful. One gets the sense from working with Dan that he is really working for you, the customer, and wants you to feel like you were treated with the utmost courtesy and respect and that you felt like you received a very high value for the money you paid for service.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I scheduled my service on line. This was very convenient . I was met by Travis W. promptly. My service needs were addressed and communication during the process of repairs where great. Exceeded my expectations. Highly recommend the service
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes