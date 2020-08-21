sales Rating

Very pleased with my purchase of a 2016 Audi Q3 from Audi Indianapolis. Located the vehicle on Carfax and reached out to the dealership. Was contacted by phone the next day. Described the fact that I lived in Colorado but would be willing to fly out and pick up the car. After paying a deposit to hold it, I completed the purchase by wire transfer, flew out 8 days after the initial contact and picked up the vehicle the next day. It was in pristine condition or 'as advertised'. Very pleased with the entire transaction. I want to give a shout out to Justin Locke, the salesperson I dealt with, who was professional, friendly and efficient and Ben the sales manager. I've entertained this sort of vehicle purchase several times in the past. This was my most satisfying experience. Read more