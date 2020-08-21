Audi Indianapolis

4610B E 96th St, Indianapolis, IN 46240
(855) 840-1858
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Audi Indianapolis

4.6
Overall Rating
(24)
Recommend: Yes (23) No (1)
sales Rating

Great Experience

by Nick on 08/21/2020

I was in search of an RS5, and none were on the lot. Josh and the management team worked quickly to locate a car with the exact options I wanted and then obtain the car for my purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
38 Reviews
Post a Comment
service Rating

Audi S5 Repair

by Austin Adams on 06/01/2020

Everything went very smoothly. Ben, our service advisor, was very professional and helpful. Overall, a very positive experience. Thank you

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Great experience

by Rutvik Patel on 04/27/2020

I recently bought Q5 from Audi Indianapolis. Everyone was very professional. They offered me great deal and were very courteous in every step. I really appreciate everyone there. I would highly recommend this dealership for your next Audi purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Awesome Experience!

by Scot on 01/27/2020

I would highly recommend this Patrick in sales and the Audi Indianapolis dealership! Just a great overall experience !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Worth the trip

by Todd on 12/10/2019

We found online the gently used Q3 that we had been looking for for our daughter. I live in Cincinnati, so I took a chance that the car would meet my expectations in person and drove two hours to check it out in person. the car was great, and after dealing with some out of state buy issues, Stephen Ciravolo made the experience worthwhile. In the end we got the car we had been looking for at a price we felt was fair.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
service Rating

Mike in service is the man

by Fernando on 11/21/2019

Courteous and polite as always, call him in short period time and got me in and out as no brainer, addressed my concerns in my wife’s car and put to top off of it, need address concerns in your vehicle?, come and ask for Mike Solis in service, he would get you right and would be happy with his customer service, thanks Mike and happy holidays.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Audi Q5 Experience

by Barb on 11/19/2019

Love our new Q5. Couldn’t be happier. The sales department at the 96th location were the best. We had been trying to decide between a few vehicles, but their diligent work and professionalism won out!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
service Rating

Great Service Audi

by Audi Service is exceptional on 11/16/2019

I made an annual service and recall visit to my Audi dealership in Indianapolis. Mike was my service advisor and was professional, efficient and knowledgeable. I was quickly in and out for both drop off and pick up and service was complete and as expected. Appreciate the consistently customer centric service they provide.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
service Rating

Tires and wheels

by Arabon on 11/16/2019

Tom Wood stores my winter exchange tires and wheels. Great service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
service Rating

Don't go on a Saturday

by Otto Audi on 10/24/2019

I hoped to have my ,65000 mile maintaince done and have my MMI screen repaired. This is a known Audi issue, loose wires,and despite a great Utube video on how to repair it, I wanted them to do it and I can wait on Saturdays. I was told a lot of automotive students do the weekend work and I would have to come back when they technicians are there. Disappointing.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
Post a Comment
Report it
service Rating

55k service

by DD on 10/05/2019

Great service as usual from Chris and the team!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

First time Audi buyer

by Audi A5 Sportback on 10/01/2019

Positive experience in every way. Josh Sides spent several hours with us without applying sales pressure.He is very knowledgeable about all models helping us to decide on the correct model for our needs. His desire to answer all of our questions and making sure we were ready with the appropriate knowledge of the new vehicle was very helpful. Thanks Josh!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
service Rating

Great

by Bob on 08/21/2019

Our Audi Q5 TDI had an engine light on our way to Atlanta from Chicago. The service team at Audi Indianapolis could not have been nicer and more efficient. They addressed the issue immediately and even washed the car, getting us back on the road to our son's wedding in Atlanta in no time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Used car purchase

by AudiIndyQ5 on 05/30/2019

Excellent and prompt sales service provided during the purchase process for an Audi Q5. Highly recommend this location and team of knowledgeable associates.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Second Audi Lease

by dsullivan on 05/16/2019

Fairly good experience. The only issue was with relocating the car I chose. It took a couple weeks for it to arrive, which I don't believe was my dealership's fault.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Exemplary customer service

by JMartin on 03/28/2019

Steve Malz at Audi Indianapolis provided an amazing buying experience. His product knowledge is extensive, he wasn't high pressure and he was genuine. No "car salesman" persona. And his customer service after the sale has been just as solid. Highly recommend Audi Indianapolis and Steve.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Smooth transaction

by JackGuo on 03/27/2019

Great sales staff, very easy to deal with. It's a pleasure to buy my Q5 over here. Thanks!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Seamless transaction

by Gerald on 01/28/2019

Very pleased with my purchase of a 2016 Audi Q3 from Audi Indianapolis. Located the vehicle on Carfax and reached out to the dealership. Was contacted by phone the next day. Described the fact that I lived in Colorado but would be willing to fly out and pick up the car. After paying a deposit to hold it, I completed the purchase by wire transfer, flew out 8 days after the initial contact and picked up the vehicle the next day. It was in pristine condition or 'as advertised'. Very pleased with the entire transaction. I want to give a shout out to Justin Locke, the salesperson I dealt with, who was professional, friendly and efficient and Ben the sales manager. I've entertained this sort of vehicle purchase several times in the past. This was my most satisfying experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Best Car Buying Experience

by Michele on 01/15/2019

I built my car online, and then looked for a local dealer with something similar in stock. There was only one 2018 Audi S5 (red) within 100 miles of me. It was on the showroom floor and I bought it on the spot. Start to finish the whole process was about five hours. Car buying is never pleasant, but the end result is always worth it. Exceptional experience!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
service Rating

Chaos

by AudiQ72018 on 01/04/2019

The work that was done was correct but the scheduling and actual experience in the service department would best be described as chaos. I get that it was Christmas but the first time they told us to bring the car in on a day that the service dapertment wasn't open. The second time we had contacted the service department and brought the car in they didn't have us listed as having an appointment.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
service Rating

Service review - Winter tire and wheel installation

by HmrDnDaddy on 12/07/2018

Drop off took much longer than expected. Waited 5 min to pull car into garage, then check in went quickly followed by almost 30 min wait to get a loaner car. After I got the car back home, the tire pressure management system said all 4 tires were under inflated. Generally my service experiences at Audi Indianapolis have been very good, but this one was well below what I normally get.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
120 cars in stock
47 new51 used22 certified pre-owned
Google Map

