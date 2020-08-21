Great Experience
by 08/21/2020on
I was in search of an RS5, and none were on the lot. Josh and the management team worked quickly to locate a car with the exact options I wanted and then obtain the car for my purchase.
Audi S5 Repair
by 06/01/2020on
Everything went very smoothly. Ben, our service advisor, was very professional and helpful. Overall, a very positive experience. Thank you
Great experience
by 04/27/2020on
I recently bought Q5 from Audi Indianapolis. Everyone was very professional. They offered me great deal and were very courteous in every step. I really appreciate everyone there. I would highly recommend this dealership for your next Audi purchase.
Awesome Experience!
by 01/27/2020on
I would highly recommend this Patrick in sales and the Audi Indianapolis dealership! Just a great overall experience !
Worth the trip
by 12/10/2019on
We found online the gently used Q3 that we had been looking for for our daughter. I live in Cincinnati, so I took a chance that the car would meet my expectations in person and drove two hours to check it out in person. the car was great, and after dealing with some out of state buy issues, Stephen Ciravolo made the experience worthwhile. In the end we got the car we had been looking for at a price we felt was fair.
Mike in service is the man
by 11/21/2019on
Courteous and polite as always, call him in short period time and got me in and out as no brainer, addressed my concerns in my wife’s car and put to top off of it, need address concerns in your vehicle?, come and ask for Mike Solis in service, he would get you right and would be happy with his customer service, thanks Mike and happy holidays.
Audi Q5 Experience
by 11/19/2019on
Love our new Q5. Couldn’t be happier. The sales department at the 96th location were the best. We had been trying to decide between a few vehicles, but their diligent work and professionalism won out!
Great Service Audi
by 11/16/2019on
I made an annual service and recall visit to my Audi dealership in Indianapolis. Mike was my service advisor and was professional, efficient and knowledgeable. I was quickly in and out for both drop off and pick up and service was complete and as expected. Appreciate the consistently customer centric service they provide.
Tires and wheels
by 11/16/2019on
Tom Wood stores my winter exchange tires and wheels. Great service!
Don't go on a Saturday
by 10/24/2019on
I hoped to have my ,65000 mile maintaince done and have my MMI screen repaired. This is a known Audi issue, loose wires,and despite a great Utube video on how to repair it, I wanted them to do it and I can wait on Saturdays. I was told a lot of automotive students do the weekend work and I would have to come back when they technicians are there. Disappointing.
55k service
by 10/05/2019on
Great service as usual from Chris and the team!
First time Audi buyer
by 10/01/2019on
Positive experience in every way. Josh Sides spent several hours with us without applying sales pressure.He is very knowledgeable about all models helping us to decide on the correct model for our needs. His desire to answer all of our questions and making sure we were ready with the appropriate knowledge of the new vehicle was very helpful. Thanks Josh!
Great
by 08/21/2019on
Our Audi Q5 TDI had an engine light on our way to Atlanta from Chicago. The service team at Audi Indianapolis could not have been nicer and more efficient. They addressed the issue immediately and even washed the car, getting us back on the road to our son's wedding in Atlanta in no time.
Used car purchase
by 05/30/2019on
Excellent and prompt sales service provided during the purchase process for an Audi Q5. Highly recommend this location and team of knowledgeable associates.
Second Audi Lease
by 05/16/2019on
Fairly good experience. The only issue was with relocating the car I chose. It took a couple weeks for it to arrive, which I don't believe was my dealership's fault.
Exemplary customer service
by 03/28/2019on
Steve Malz at Audi Indianapolis provided an amazing buying experience. His product knowledge is extensive, he wasn't high pressure and he was genuine. No "car salesman" persona. And his customer service after the sale has been just as solid. Highly recommend Audi Indianapolis and Steve.
Smooth transaction
by 03/27/2019on
Great sales staff, very easy to deal with. It's a pleasure to buy my Q5 over here. Thanks!
Seamless transaction
by 01/28/2019on
Very pleased with my purchase of a 2016 Audi Q3 from Audi Indianapolis. Located the vehicle on Carfax and reached out to the dealership. Was contacted by phone the next day. Described the fact that I lived in Colorado but would be willing to fly out and pick up the car. After paying a deposit to hold it, I completed the purchase by wire transfer, flew out 8 days after the initial contact and picked up the vehicle the next day. It was in pristine condition or 'as advertised'. Very pleased with the entire transaction. I want to give a shout out to Justin Locke, the salesperson I dealt with, who was professional, friendly and efficient and Ben the sales manager. I've entertained this sort of vehicle purchase several times in the past. This was my most satisfying experience.
Best Car Buying Experience
by 01/15/2019on
I built my car online, and then looked for a local dealer with something similar in stock. There was only one 2018 Audi S5 (red) within 100 miles of me. It was on the showroom floor and I bought it on the spot. Start to finish the whole process was about five hours. Car buying is never pleasant, but the end result is always worth it. Exceptional experience!
Chaos
by 01/04/2019on
The work that was done was correct but the scheduling and actual experience in the service department would best be described as chaos. I get that it was Christmas but the first time they told us to bring the car in on a day that the service dapertment wasn't open. The second time we had contacted the service department and brought the car in they didn't have us listed as having an appointment.
Service review - Winter tire and wheel installation
by 12/07/2018on
Drop off took much longer than expected. Waited 5 min to pull car into garage, then check in went quickly followed by almost 30 min wait to get a loaner car. After I got the car back home, the tire pressure management system said all 4 tires were under inflated. Generally my service experiences at Audi Indianapolis have been very good, but this one was well below what I normally get.