Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Audi Indianapolis

Audi Indianapolis

Visit dealer’s website 
4610-B E 96th St, Indianapolis, IN 46240
Call Dealer
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Text Us
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Audi Indianapolis

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(44)
Recommend: Yes (9) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Customer Experience

by Pete Thompson on 10/25/2021

Quality vehicle at a fair price and excellent customer experience. Justin Locke was a pleasure to deal with. Thank you

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
44 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Customer Experience

by Pete Thompson on 10/25/2021

Quality vehicle at a fair price and excellent customer experience. Justin Locke was a pleasure to deal with. Thank you

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Customer Service

by DebEndris on 09/26/2021

Very pleased and impressed with the folks at Audi Indianapolis! Justin, Josh, Heather and Stephen all helped in making our purchase experience fun and smooth. They have a beautiful facility as well. I highly recommend Audi Indianapolis!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by Anila on 06/16/2021

I recently bought SQ5 from Audi Indianapolis I had a great experience and I would highly recommend Donnie Jones in sales!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Easy and efficient car buying

by Beth on 05/29/2021

Rob Graves is simply the best. Fast. Efficient. Witty. No pressure. Extremely knowledgeable. Highly recommend going to see him for any Audi you’re interested in buying.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Mike S. is awesome.

by Lisa on 02/26/2021

We serviced the Audi Q3 and the service adviser was very accommodating. He is always excellent and makes this dealership top notch.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Top notch service delivers results

by Dudley Green on 09/11/2020

We had a specific car with specific features that we wanted. Inventory became the issue so Patrick and the crew at Tom Wood Audi located the car and arranged for transportation. Issues came up and the staff saved the day. They definitely earned our repeat business.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience

by Nick on 08/21/2020

I was in search of an RS5, and none were on the lot. Josh and the management team worked quickly to locate a car with the exact options I wanted and then obtain the car for my purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Audi S5 Repair

by Austin Adams on 06/01/2020

Everything went very smoothly. Ben, our service advisor, was very professional and helpful. Overall, a very positive experience. Thank you

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by Rutvik Patel on 04/27/2020

I recently bought Q5 from Audi Indianapolis. Everyone was very professional. They offered me great deal and were very courteous in every step. I really appreciate everyone there. I would highly recommend this dealership for your next Audi purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome Experience!

by Scot on 01/27/2020

I would highly recommend this Patrick in sales and the Audi Indianapolis dealership! Just a great overall experience !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Worth the trip

by Todd on 12/10/2019

We found online the gently used Q3 that we had been looking for for our daughter. I live in Cincinnati, so I took a chance that the car would meet my expectations in person and drove two hours to check it out in person. the car was great, and after dealing with some out of state buy issues, Stephen Ciravolo made the experience worthwhile. In the end we got the car we had been looking for at a price we felt was fair.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Mike in service is the man

by Fernando on 11/21/2019

Courteous and polite as always, call him in short period time and got me in and out as no brainer, addressed my concerns in my wife’s car and put to top off of it, need address concerns in your vehicle?, come and ask for Mike Solis in service, he would get you right and would be happy with his customer service, thanks Mike and happy holidays.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Audi Q5 Experience

by Barb on 11/19/2019

Love our new Q5. Couldn’t be happier. The sales department at the 96th location were the best. We had been trying to decide between a few vehicles, but their diligent work and professionalism won out!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service Audi

by Audi Service is exceptional on 11/16/2019

I made an annual service and recall visit to my Audi dealership in Indianapolis. Mike was my service advisor and was professional, efficient and knowledgeable. I was quickly in and out for both drop off and pick up and service was complete and as expected. Appreciate the consistently customer centric service they provide.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Tires and wheels

by Arabon on 11/16/2019

Tom Wood stores my winter exchange tires and wheels. Great service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Don't go on a Saturday

by Otto Audi on 10/24/2019

I hoped to have my ,65000 mile maintaince done and have my MMI screen repaired. This is a known Audi issue, loose wires,and despite a great Utube video on how to repair it, I wanted them to do it and I can wait on Saturdays. I was told a lot of automotive students do the weekend work and I would have to come back when they technicians are there. Disappointing.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

55k service

by DD on 10/05/2019

Great service as usual from Chris and the team!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

First time Audi buyer

by Audi A5 Sportback on 10/01/2019

Positive experience in every way. Josh Sides spent several hours with us without applying sales pressure.He is very knowledgeable about all models helping us to decide on the correct model for our needs. His desire to answer all of our questions and making sure we were ready with the appropriate knowledge of the new vehicle was very helpful. Thanks Josh!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great

by Bob on 08/21/2019

Our Audi Q5 TDI had an engine light on our way to Atlanta from Chicago. The service team at Audi Indianapolis could not have been nicer and more efficient. They addressed the issue immediately and even washed the car, getting us back on the road to our son's wedding in Atlanta in no time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Used car purchase

by AudiIndyQ5 on 05/30/2019

Excellent and prompt sales service provided during the purchase process for an Audi Q5. Highly recommend this location and team of knowledgeable associates.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Second Audi Lease

by dsullivan on 05/16/2019

Fairly good experience. The only issue was with relocating the car I chose. It took a couple weeks for it to arrive, which I don't believe was my dealership's fault.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
96 cars in stock
39 new51 used6 certified pre-owned
Audi Q3
Audi Q3
8 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Audi A6
Audi A6
2 new|3 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes