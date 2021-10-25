Audi Indianapolis
Customer Reviews of Audi Indianapolis
Great Customer Experience
by 10/25/2021on
Quality vehicle at a fair price and excellent customer experience. Justin Locke was a pleasure to deal with. Thank you
Excellent Customer Service
by 09/26/2021on
Very pleased and impressed with the folks at Audi Indianapolis! Justin, Josh, Heather and Stephen all helped in making our purchase experience fun and smooth. They have a beautiful facility as well. I highly recommend Audi Indianapolis!
Great experience
by 06/16/2021on
I recently bought SQ5 from Audi Indianapolis I had a great experience and I would highly recommend Donnie Jones in sales!
Easy and efficient car buying
by 05/29/2021on
Rob Graves is simply the best. Fast. Efficient. Witty. No pressure. Extremely knowledgeable. Highly recommend going to see him for any Audi you’re interested in buying.
Mike S. is awesome.
by 02/26/2021on
We serviced the Audi Q3 and the service adviser was very accommodating. He is always excellent and makes this dealership top notch.
Top notch service delivers results
by 09/11/2020on
We had a specific car with specific features that we wanted. Inventory became the issue so Patrick and the crew at Tom Wood Audi located the car and arranged for transportation. Issues came up and the staff saved the day. They definitely earned our repeat business.
Great Experience
by 08/21/2020on
I was in search of an RS5, and none were on the lot. Josh and the management team worked quickly to locate a car with the exact options I wanted and then obtain the car for my purchase.
Audi S5 Repair
by 06/01/2020on
Everything went very smoothly. Ben, our service advisor, was very professional and helpful. Overall, a very positive experience. Thank you
Great experience
by 04/27/2020on
I recently bought Q5 from Audi Indianapolis. Everyone was very professional. They offered me great deal and were very courteous in every step. I really appreciate everyone there. I would highly recommend this dealership for your next Audi purchase.
Awesome Experience!
by 01/27/2020on
I would highly recommend this Patrick in sales and the Audi Indianapolis dealership! Just a great overall experience !
Worth the trip
by 12/10/2019on
We found online the gently used Q3 that we had been looking for for our daughter. I live in Cincinnati, so I took a chance that the car would meet my expectations in person and drove two hours to check it out in person. the car was great, and after dealing with some out of state buy issues, Stephen Ciravolo made the experience worthwhile. In the end we got the car we had been looking for at a price we felt was fair.
Mike in service is the man
by 11/21/2019on
Courteous and polite as always, call him in short period time and got me in and out as no brainer, addressed my concerns in my wife’s car and put to top off of it, need address concerns in your vehicle?, come and ask for Mike Solis in service, he would get you right and would be happy with his customer service, thanks Mike and happy holidays.
Audi Q5 Experience
by 11/19/2019on
Love our new Q5. Couldn’t be happier. The sales department at the 96th location were the best. We had been trying to decide between a few vehicles, but their diligent work and professionalism won out!
Great Service Audi
by 11/16/2019on
I made an annual service and recall visit to my Audi dealership in Indianapolis. Mike was my service advisor and was professional, efficient and knowledgeable. I was quickly in and out for both drop off and pick up and service was complete and as expected. Appreciate the consistently customer centric service they provide.
Tires and wheels
by 11/16/2019on
Tom Wood stores my winter exchange tires and wheels. Great service!
Don't go on a Saturday
by 10/24/2019on
I hoped to have my ,65000 mile maintaince done and have my MMI screen repaired. This is a known Audi issue, loose wires,and despite a great Utube video on how to repair it, I wanted them to do it and I can wait on Saturdays. I was told a lot of automotive students do the weekend work and I would have to come back when they technicians are there. Disappointing.
55k service
by 10/05/2019on
Great service as usual from Chris and the team!
First time Audi buyer
by 10/01/2019on
Positive experience in every way. Josh Sides spent several hours with us without applying sales pressure.He is very knowledgeable about all models helping us to decide on the correct model for our needs. His desire to answer all of our questions and making sure we were ready with the appropriate knowledge of the new vehicle was very helpful. Thanks Josh!
Great
by 08/21/2019on
Our Audi Q5 TDI had an engine light on our way to Atlanta from Chicago. The service team at Audi Indianapolis could not have been nicer and more efficient. They addressed the issue immediately and even washed the car, getting us back on the road to our son's wedding in Atlanta in no time.
Used car purchase
by 05/30/2019on
Excellent and prompt sales service provided during the purchase process for an Audi Q5. Highly recommend this location and team of knowledgeable associates.
Second Audi Lease
by 05/16/2019on
Fairly good experience. The only issue was with relocating the car I chose. It took a couple weeks for it to arrive, which I don't believe was my dealership's fault.