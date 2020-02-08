sales Rating

I came back from the test drive and saw two cars identical to the one I was driving parked where Amber/Tonya parked the car I was driving, so I just pulled in next to them. I saw Amber/Tonya sitting at her desk, but she was on the phone, and Gary approached me and sat me down with him. While I am sitting with Gary, my old dealership starts to text me to ask how everything is going- I haven't heard from them in 4 years. I told Gary about it, he said that's just a lead program that whenever there is a bureau inquiry they get notified- makes no sense to me. Gary told me that Josh had me approved to get the car I drove, but Josh would be coming over to ask me a few questions before giving me the final details. And then Gary had me to fill out the entire application packet again and told me it was the file copy. As I read through documents (rushed by Gary) I could see that it was the credit application- so I asked him what the numbers looked like (the main reason for my visit) and he told me all about the company they had approved financing through. I told Gary I wanted a different car and discussed the one sitting right outside of the window- he never got the car or offered to show me the car. Gary told me about all of the discounts available on the car he was trying to sell me, even telling me about a secret one that he would have to give me a pin# to later so that I could get the discount- but he never wrote it on any of the offer forms- and he never wrote the amount of how much they would give me for my trade-in on any of the documents. Again, Gary told me he was just waiting on Josh to talk to me, but, then someone named Mike comes over with my packet. Mike tells me everything looks good and he is just waiting on a few details and we are going to go back in private to discuss the payment details. I told him that we could discuss the details there since everyone had already discussed my personal business on the very crowded and open sales floor, he just laughed. Josh did come over and explained to me that he was right about what he yelled out initially and that it would cost me but did not tell me why. Mike explained in more detail when he took me to the private room to discuss my payment option. I told Mike that the option he was giving me was not a smart one for anyone and asked what other options he had for me. Mike never went into detail about how much they were offering me for my trade- I guess he thought I wouldn't understand that part- and he never showed me the actual numbers- we just bargained back-n-forth for a few minutes. After about 10 minutes of going back-n-forth with Mike, he said Josh would allow him to lower the amount by about $70 (he lowered it twice). But he never went into the fact that Josh only wanted to give me less than half of the book value for my trade-in. I'm not sure why any of them thought that wasn't important to me. I told Mike we did not have a deal, so he walked me back to Gary. Gary told me he understood and that he was going to get my keys (1st time) but came back with another offer that was a few dollars less than what Mike's final offer was. I said no, again Gary told me he understood and was going to get my keys (2nd time) and then he back with an offer again for a few dollars less, I told him that was not going to work either. I saw that Josh was not budging on the value of my trade, but Gary never showed me the numbers- I guess he didn't think I could do the math or that it was worth discussing- not sure. Once, again Gary told me he understood when I said no but asked if he could call me to follow-up this week- I told him he could. Gary told me he was going to get my keys (3rd time) but came back with a final offer (and said he was really going to get my keys this time). In all, Gary's final offer boiled down to a total of $90 less in a payment than where Mike started. I guess they didn't think I would understand the big numbers- so we never looked at them. But Gary was very excited that he got Josh to give me more value for my trade, he raised it from half of the actual value to little over half the value. When I told Gary that was not going to work, he finally pulled my keys out of his pocket-smh. Gary asked the guy sitting next to him to help find my car, this guy found my car way in the back of the parking lot and walked me to it- when I arrived, I parked my car in front of the door, when I left the same parking spot in front of the door was empty. Read more