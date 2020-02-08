Purchased a car at Ray Skillman
by 08/02/2020on
Quentin Tibbott did a great job finding us just the car we were looking for. Excellent service!
My Shelby Buying Experience
by 07/06/2020on
My Salesman, Zach Closson is awesome. I called him up, he found the exact car I was looking for and I was able to pick it up the next day!
Remote Purchase of 2019 Mustang GT
by 10/19/2019on
Everyone was more then happy to help me purchase vehicle even thou remotely purchased. At first was hard getting contact & call backs, but after that point things went smoothly and quickly. Maybe better explanation of Docs sent to me, I did not even know I had to get/pay for notarized docs, which I understand with old vehicle as to why. Overall the Team at Skillman was very professional and took the time with me even thou sometimes I was not accessable and they worked with my hours. One thing that can be improved is the actual car transfer, delivery company was not efficient, nor making calls to me, even thou they state 24 hrs notice, never happened, I only got ~10 hours after they missed original delivery date. Good news is Car was delivered in perfect shape.
Great sales team
by 09/16/2019on
I was recently in a car wreck where my car was totaled and apprehensive towards having to buy a new car but my whole family has been buying cars from this place for years. Cornell and some others there helped me make a decision. As well as helped me understand the financial side as i have no credit. I have a new car now that is probably the nicest car ive ever sat in and on my way to building up credit!
Awesome job cornell
by 07/31/2019on
Cornell Wilson was my salesman and he did a great job. He was honest and even when I got a little rude with him, he handled everything well. Couldn't ask for a better car buying experience. I bought a 2019 ford escape titanium and we will be buying a car for my wife's mother in the future.
Easy and awesome!
by 04/13/2019on
Everyone here was extremely nice and wonderful! Derek Young was my salesman and was amazing in helping me get into the vehicle I had already had my eyes on and out of my lease that was coming to an end. One of the best car experiences I've ever had. The insurance broker Amber was awesome as well getting me a lower insurance rate. Josh Owens also helped me with financing and was great! I appreciate everyone who worked so hard to get me where I wanted to be. Highly recommend Ray Skillman Ford Hyundai!!
Great Effort
by 03/24/2019on
We have now purchased two vehicles from Sean at Ray Skillman's. Sean is professional, informative, patience with questions and easy to work with. Sean and the team went above and beyond in locating the perfect vehicle for us and working through financing.
Great car buying experience
by 02/10/2019on
Staff was friendly and focused on working with me on matching my needs and at a good price. Very pleasant car buying experience.
Do not shop at Ray Skillman North East
by 11/18/2018on
I came back from the test drive and saw two cars identical to the one I was driving parked where Amber/Tonya parked the car I was driving, so I just pulled in next to them. I saw Amber/Tonya sitting at her desk, but she was on the phone, and Gary approached me and sat me down with him. While I am sitting with Gary, my old dealership starts to text me to ask how everything is going- I haven't heard from them in 4 years. I told Gary about it, he said that's just a lead program that whenever there is a bureau inquiry they get notified- makes no sense to me. Gary told me that Josh had me approved to get the car I drove, but Josh would be coming over to ask me a few questions before giving me the final details. And then Gary had me to fill out the entire application packet again and told me it was the file copy. As I read through documents (rushed by Gary) I could see that it was the credit application- so I asked him what the numbers looked like (the main reason for my visit) and he told me all about the company they had approved financing through. I told Gary I wanted a different car and discussed the one sitting right outside of the window- he never got the car or offered to show me the car. Gary told me about all of the discounts available on the car he was trying to sell me, even telling me about a secret one that he would have to give me a pin# to later so that I could get the discount- but he never wrote it on any of the offer forms- and he never wrote the amount of how much they would give me for my trade-in on any of the documents. Again, Gary told me he was just waiting on Josh to talk to me, but, then someone named Mike comes over with my packet. Mike tells me everything looks good and he is just waiting on a few details and we are going to go back in private to discuss the payment details. I told him that we could discuss the details there since everyone had already discussed my personal business on the very crowded and open sales floor, he just laughed. Josh did come over and explained to me that he was right about what he yelled out initially and that it would cost me but did not tell me why. Mike explained in more detail when he took me to the private room to discuss my payment option. I told Mike that the option he was giving me was not a smart one for anyone and asked what other options he had for me. Mike never went into detail about how much they were offering me for my trade- I guess he thought I wouldn't understand that part- and he never showed me the actual numbers- we just bargained back-n-forth for a few minutes. After about 10 minutes of going back-n-forth with Mike, he said Josh would allow him to lower the amount by about $70 (he lowered it twice). But he never went into the fact that Josh only wanted to give me less than half of the book value for my trade-in. I'm not sure why any of them thought that wasn't important to me. I told Mike we did not have a deal, so he walked me back to Gary. Gary told me he understood and that he was going to get my keys (1st time) but came back with another offer that was a few dollars less than what Mike's final offer was. I said no, again Gary told me he understood and was going to get my keys (2nd time) and then he back with an offer again for a few dollars less, I told him that was not going to work either. I saw that Josh was not budging on the value of my trade, but Gary never showed me the numbers- I guess he didn't think I could do the math or that it was worth discussing- not sure. Once, again Gary told me he understood when I said no but asked if he could call me to follow-up this week- I told him he could. Gary told me he was going to get my keys (3rd time) but came back with a final offer (and said he was really going to get my keys this time). In all, Gary's final offer boiled down to a total of $90 less in a payment than where Mike started. I guess they didn't think I would understand the big numbers- so we never looked at them. But Gary was very excited that he got Josh to give me more value for my trade, he raised it from half of the actual value to little over half the value. When I told Gary that was not going to work, he finally pulled my keys out of his pocket-smh. Gary asked the guy sitting next to him to help find my car, this guy found my car way in the back of the parking lot and walked me to it- when I arrived, I parked my car in front of the door, when I left the same parking spot in front of the door was empty.
Excellent customer service, smooth buying experience
by 07/23/2018on
Was immediately greeted when I stepped foot in the door by Michael Hendricks and the buying process went smooth and easy. He was very knowledgeable, friendly, and helpful. My financing manager Carrie was excellent as well. I highly recommend this dealership to anybody looking to buy a new vehicle. They worked together and with me to make it so easy to find the exact vehicle I was looking for with reasonable payments.
Stressful Service Experience
by 04/06/2018on
I purchased a new truck on April 3 2018, call service dept on April 6 after finding there was a recall. I was told there is no loaner for this but I need to drop it off at 7am Monday morning. When i explained I only had this one vehicle and needed to get to work while they had it the employee informed me they don't build them there so this is the process. So bascially I have to either take the day without pay or rent a car since my 3 day old truck needs work. So disappointed with this service department and Ford. I find it sad that customers are treated this way after purchasing a new vehicle.
They went that extra mile!
by 07/10/2017on
From the first words spoken to the handshakes at the end, this was one of the best buying experiences we have ever had. We are a true Skillman customer. Ron Goode, Teylor Rains, Kevin Johnson, and Bill Baumgardner were all fantastic and went that extra mile to make it happen! Thank you!
Ray Skillman Ford & Dave June are awesome!
by 08/31/2016on
We leased our 3rd vehicle from Ray Skillman/Dave June over the weekend. Have always had a good experience and this time was no exception. Will absolutely be back!
Great Dealership and Experience
by 06/29/2016on
Just purchased a new F150 from Ray Skillman Ford. This dealership is the absolute best for price, selection, and professional staff. Sean, Ryan, Ashley, David, and Mike made it a fun experience. Love the truck and would definitely recommend anyone to check out Ray Skillman Ford.
Excellent Experience
by 04/20/2016on
This was my first online experience buying a car. It went flawless. The time spent in the dealership was very fast and smooth. Performance ford in greenwood. My sales guy Max L. and my finance guy Jay were outstanding. They took good care of us and answered any questions we had, even when it was closing time on a Saturday. The GM David came out and thanked us for our buisness, which was nice. Thanks to everyone at the Ford store for our perfect experience. We absolutely LOVE our 14 mustang RS3.
new cars
by 03/22/2016on
everyone from Jeremy to Carrie were great. I loved the way Shawn got in the car and explained all the great things car does!!
VELOSTER
by 03/22/2016on
Everyone was very helpful, friendly. Got my vehicle checked in right away and was able to be on my way pretty quick.
3/17/16
by 03/18/2016on
Everyone is very professional and thorough. The facility is impeccably clean at each and every visit. I could not ask to be treated any better.
Excellent Service
by 03/16/2016on
I was greeted as soon as I entered & scheduled my oil change immediately. I got complimentary coffee & free wi-fi during my short wait. My car was cleaner when I received it than when I dropped it off.
service warantee
by 03/10/2016on
Professional, polite. Gave estimated time to accomplish. Kept me informed of progress. Gave explanation of test to be performed. Delivered car on time. Washed car.
Ray Skillman Ford
by 03/10/2016on
very kind, professional service. The purchase of the new vehicle was very fast when needed. Sales rep took the time to show us different features of the vehicle and we were not pressured in to purchase. Overall great service with inviting attitudes all around from the employees.
