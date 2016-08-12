Ed Martin Buick GMC
Customer Reviews of Ed Martin Buick GMC
Painless
by 12/08/2016on
My third purchase from Ed Martin and specifically Keith Baker. Keith is friendly, knowledgeable and extremely helpful. Would recommend buying your next vehicle from him!
My Generation Encore
by 10/18/2016on
I moved to Indy from Michigan. My daughter is in Buick Sales in MI. She could not lease me a car across state lines. I really wanted an Encore. She has an Encore and my granddaughter has an Encore, thus the generation Encore! My daughter immediately contacted a sales person in Indy, told him the story and gave him all my wishes... leatherseats, moon roof, power seats and more plus color white. Asked him to call when it was ready, which he did a few days later and to get all paper work ready to sign. I got the message right away, wasted no time getting there, and signed all papers, and in record time left the dealership a very pleased person in my beautiful new Encore!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 07/27/2016on
I am extremely happy with my experience buying a 2016 Buick Encore. I walked in and was treated very well at all times every staff member that I interacted with. I was nervous buying as a single woman, but they all treated me professionally and with respect. I didn't feel intimidated or pressured. And I drove away with my new car the same day!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
GMC Terrain
by 04/20/2016on
Our experience at Ed Martian GMC/ Buick was great. Both the salesman (Sam Alexander) and manager (Patrick Wright) were pleasant, knowledgeable, and easy to work with on the purchase of our GMC vehicle. Signing of paperwork went very smoothly with the business office as well.
Fantastic experience.
by 04/16/2016on
Our recent experience with Ed Martin dealership was awesome. Our salesman Rob was very nice and made us feel special. So awesome that we went just looking not intending to deal ,but came out of there with a new Buick Encore. Love the. Car. For A great deal and nice people to deal with go Ed Martin Buick in Carmel Indiana.
Great Job
by 04/17/2015on
Awesome Job by dealership. They met my needs and very impressed how they handled my purchase. Would do it again!My sales person was very kind and professional.
Will buy a car from them again!
by 09/02/2014on
I just picked up my 2014 Buick Lacrosse from the dealership and am completely elated at my experience with this dealership. They found me the exact car I wanted, and helped me with the purchase. They were attentive to my needs, not pushy at all and worked with me to get an amazing deal. I would recommend both Bryce T and Jeff A to anyone looking for a vehicle. They even let me drive the car down to make sure it fit in my garage. I wish there were more people in this industry like them. Thank you again for everything!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Totally Satisfied!!!
by 09/01/2014on
Dennis M was awesome in explaining all features on our new Enclave. He made we understood everything.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Love my Verano
by 08/18/2014on
I was a Toyota Camry owner for 20 years but 2 years ago decided on a whim to check out the buick verano at Ed Martin and ended up getting a verano. I loved the car so much I went back to Ed Martin and got the same car - 2014 model. The experience was not like most dealerships that make you hassle over price. Everyone was knowledgeable, kind and respectful of my time. We made the deal, I got my car and I am happy. Great people at Ed Martin. I recommend you check them out.
First Time Buyer
by 03/27/2014on
As a first time buyer, I had several questions and concerns when buying my first car, I didn't know where to start. Throughout the whole process, Bryce T. placed no pressure on me and was able to answer all my questions. He went above and beyond to help me out and to make me feel comfortable through the whole process. Would definitely recommend him and Ed Martin to anyone searching for a car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Buying Expirience
by 02/09/2014on
You hear a lot of horror stories about buying a car from a dealer. I was really pleased with the whole staff. The salesman, Jim A, was straight forward and honest. The financing was easy and they put in the extra effort to get a good interest rate. If you are in the market for a new vehicle, I highly recommend them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Acadia
by 01/25/2014on
Was able to make a fair trade. The sales staff was very easy to deal with. And financing was the smoothest transaction ever. Also had better interest rates than everywhere else.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
GO NOW.
by 10/31/2013on
After an exhaustive search throughout the entire tri-state area for a GMC Yukon Denali XL ~ I found Richard S to be on point and incredibly well versed on the vehicle. Rich was respectful, patient and was fantastic with my kids. He worked tenaciously to get me the vehicle and price I wanted. I would refer ANYONE AND EVERYONE to him. I am very pleased with both the price and vehicle I drove off the lot. I will be back to buy again to buy from Rich. If you are in the market for a vehicle~ DON'T WASTE TIME~ CALL RICH at Ed Martin GMC Indianapolis ~Period.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
'13 Buick Enclave
by 09/10/2013on
Very attentive salesman. Did not over-pressure. Great follow-up. There isn't much in life I despise more than trying to find a new car. But our salesman made very palatable. And the finance manager actually ran out to stop me before driving off after another rebate became available. Seriously. How often does happen?
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Positive Experience at Ed Martin
by 05/28/2013on
Staff was easy to work with and put forth a good effort to provide the vehicle that matched my preferences in a timely manner. They accommodated my schedule for test drives and final purchase. They have a nice showroom (finishing renovations) and a good inventory and I recommend Ed Martin Buick GMC
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome Experience
by 05/05/2013on
I was absolutely dreading the purchase of a new car because of my lack of car knowledge and the high pressure stigma that goes with car sales people! I am thrilled to tell you that Ric and Brenda absolutely made purchasing my Buick encore an absolute delightful experience. Their customer service was absolutely stellar!! I have already recommended them as well as Ed Martin to several co-workers.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience!
by 04/10/2013on
The dealership, manager, salesman (Bryce T.), and overall experience was great. First time I actually enjoyed myself while buying a vehicle. Our salesman, Bryce, went above and beyond to make sure everything was handled correctly, including coming in on his day off to spend the entire day closing and delivering the deal.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent experience on new GMC
by 04/05/2013on
I returned to the salesman that sold me my previous vehicle due to a good experience in the past. He again helped us through the selection and purchase process with courtesy and professionalism.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2012 GMC SIERRA Extended cab w/t
by 12/14/2012on
This was my third truck purchase at an Ed Martin dealership. I made my first purchase in 1994 at their Anderson dealership with the purchase of my first new vehicle ever. They made sure that I had what I wanted and at a great deal. In November I was looking for a new car or excab truck to transport my twin grandbabies in when they arrive in June. Found a 2012 GMC online at Ed Martin Fishers. I left an inquiry on Friday at approx 1:00pm and by 2:00pm Keith B. had already responded to my email and gave me a phone call. I was able to make the hour drive to their lot and Keith and the rest of the staff went out of their way to get me into my new GMC Sierra at a great price. I never expected that I would drive home that night in a new truck, but thanks to Keith and the Ed Martin staff working up to and beyond their closing time, I did exactly that. Even though that this was a used (barely), I got exactly what I was looking for in a new truck. I know that I'll truly enjoy my truck for years to come.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2011 GMC Yukon
by 11/12/2012on
Purchased used 2011 GMC Yukon 1500 Denali form T C Johnston @ Ed Martin Buick/GMC. The difference in recommended purchase price between Kelley and Edmunds was $6K. I offered the Edmunds price and he said the offer was too low, provided me with the Kelley price and I left the dealership. No hassle, no pressure. I went home and found that the quote on the Kelley price was staigtht off the site. Two days later, I made an offer between the two and the offer was accepted. No hassle/no pressure. My 16 year old will need a pick-up truck in several months and I plan to return to Ed Martin and TC to find the right truck. The experience was excellent.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Yukon
by 11/02/2012on
My wife and I just recently leased a 2013 GMC Yukon at Ed Martin. I was pleased with the service I received from everyone we came into contact with during the entire process. Our salesman was Blake N. and he did not quit on our deal until the time we signed the papers. That included ordering a new vehicle from GMC to ensure we got the exact vehicle we wanted. If you are going ot spend your hard earned money on a new or pre-owned vehicle you can expect a great experience at Ed Martin. Not to mention they had the best prices out of all the dealerships I checked and made it well worth my 2.5 hour drive!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
