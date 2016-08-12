5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

This was my third truck purchase at an Ed Martin dealership. I made my first purchase in 1994 at their Anderson dealership with the purchase of my first new vehicle ever. They made sure that I had what I wanted and at a great deal. In November I was looking for a new car or excab truck to transport my twin grandbabies in when they arrive in June. Found a 2012 GMC online at Ed Martin Fishers. I left an inquiry on Friday at approx 1:00pm and by 2:00pm Keith B. had already responded to my email and gave me a phone call. I was able to make the hour drive to their lot and Keith and the rest of the staff went out of their way to get me into my new GMC Sierra at a great price. I never expected that I would drive home that night in a new truck, but thanks to Keith and the Ed Martin staff working up to and beyond their closing time, I did exactly that. Even though that this was a used (barely), I got exactly what I was looking for in a new truck. I know that I'll truly enjoy my truck for years to come. Read more