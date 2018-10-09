I the worst experience getting service complete at Green Dodge in Springfield, IL. I took my vehicle in for routine maintenance (oil change). I was the vehicle was ready and all good to go. I pulled out and drove a short distance before my van was smoking. I pulled over to see what’s going on. I find a puddle of oil under my van and oil is covered underneath my van. The dealer calls me once they realized the was a puddle of oil left from where I pulled away. They contacted a tow to bring my vehicle back. After I arrived at the dealership, I was told this a common problem “double gasket”. I told them with certified technicians and quality control checking there work this should never happen. They did fix the problem, which should of never occurred. I will not be going back. They offered a couple free oil changes for compensation but I said “no thanks”! If you cannot get one oil change done correctly, why do I want more completed by your service department.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
This time was the best of 3 times I have gotten my oil changed. I was in and out in35 minutes. I was very pleased. However the two times before that it was nearly two hours. I filled out the survey and noted how unhappy I was with the time that it took out of my day. I was promised a free oil change to be added to my package each time if I would fill out the survey again with good scores. I did. When I went this third time the technician told me how many oil changes were left on our package and the two free ones had never been added. It has left me feeling like they will tell you anything to get a good score on the survey and care nothing about customer service.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Most of my experiences at Green Dodge have been good, however, I've taken my Charger in to check a glitch in the brakes that the dealership has not been able to correct. I am happy with my car with the exception of the braking system. I expected more from a reputable dealership.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
The ladies in the Service Department are amazing. When I first bought my vehicle, I was informed of some appointment times to bring it in for a few tasks that needed done. When I showed up, the appointments were not in their system but they made it happen regardless of that setback. Also, I am use to the every 6K miles routine. They were kind enough to explain to me that was not necessary and as to why. It saves me money and made me realize how many times in the past, with other dealerships, they did the service without pointing this out to me. I respect the integrity of the staff.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Took vehicle in for tire rotation and oil change. They did not place sticker in window indicating mileage. All caps on tire valves were gone. They did not rotate tires because they said tread was good. Bought new tires from there which may have may have influenced their decision to not rotate because it’s free.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
purchased 2018 RAM truck. From ordering vehicle to picking it up, sales / financing staff very polite and professional. I special ordered the vehicle through the dealership. It was assembled and delivered to the dealership ahead of time. As I was unable to pick it up for two weeks, they parked in a secure section of the lot. When I arrived to pick it up, the the vehicle was gassed, detailed and ready for me to drive off the lot immediately. I would recommend this dealership and salesman Joe Surratt without hesitation.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I took my Ram 1500 to Green for a recall and an issue with the smoothness of the ride. They charged me 100 dollars to tell me it was the tires that have less that 15000 miles wear on them. An appointment was made for the recall to be done on the vehicle because the needed parts were not in stock. Upon return for the recall appointment I was told that the work had already been performed. Either the person during the first trip lied to me about the parts or the person during the second trip lied and the work has not been done. I Was informed a shuttle would take me back to work when the appointment was made. It took 40 minutes before the shuttle was available thus making me late for work.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
You want to talk about overpriced and horrible service, this place has to be the absolute worst. My car is 4 yrs old and I have had it serviced no less than 6 times, with most costing over $1200.00. 2 different times they have had my car for 2 weeks, and never did they once offer me a loaner until I vocally spoke up about being without a car.
If you value your money, do NOT buy\service your car here. I done some research and I had a $.50 part break on my car (car would not release from park), and they charged my almost 500.00 to fix it. Even the tow truck driver who came said be prepared to get gouged because he has towed "several" of the same model car to that dealer, and most had cost $400.00-$500.00 to fix.
Junk cars, and really junk service.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
