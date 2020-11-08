sales Rating

I purchased my first Honda and new car at your dealer on Thursday this week. My sales rep Victor C. was absolutely wonderful. He allowed me to make an informed decision and made my wife part of the process as well. Victor communicated well, was professional, made conversations that were personable during the process and kept the same level of energy during the 4 hour process. Overall very impressed I am impressed with Victor and the dealership qualities from the lot, selection, cleanliness, efficiency, and even lobby/waiting areas. I will be referring others to Victor and Valley Honda. I truly hope my continued interactions will be great in my years of ownership. I don't have any reason to doubt it. I am a customer service professional myself and understand how important it is to "have the best experience" which you have a promoter in me based on my recent experience. Accord Sport is great as well!!! Read more