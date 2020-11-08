Wonderful!
by 08/11/2020on
Brittany and Valley Honda are just wonderful, we couldn’t be more thrilled with our entire experience! Brittany was very knowledgeable, helpful, patient, kind and caring. She helped us through the whole process and made it absolutely painless and we got a great deal! We will be forever loyal customers! Thank you so much Brittany!!!!
Great experience!
by 12/14/2019on
Bought the odyssey here and loved working with ray! He was very friendly, honest and helpful and made the experience super easy! Great service and beautiful dealership! Def recommend ray and valley to anyone in the market!
Great Experience with Bill Terhorst and Jack Davis
by 07/18/2018on
I had such a great experience leasing a car with Bill Terhorst and Jack Davis. I told them my needs and they helped fit my budget and I got a brand new 2018 Honda Accord. They sincerely wanted my business and made the entire experience enjoyable and not just a transaction. I would recommend anyone to go see these people at Valley Honda when choosing to buy a car. Not to mention the car is fantastic and feels so luxury.
Great experience at Valley Honda!
by 03/03/2018on
When you visit Valley Honda, everyone was professional and very helpful in my car buying experience. When I went to Valley Honda to look for a Honda HRV, Bill Terhorst was very helpful and provided excellent service. He made every step of the process very smooth and exciting! When I discovered the Honda Civic Hatchback, he worked very hard to make sure I got all the accessories I wanted in my new car. I am highly satisfied and would definitely come back to buy future cars at Valley Honda!
Great Experience
by 06/29/2017on
Ask for Victor! He was great to work with. I purchased a used car from them and had an excellent experience. Victor worked with his sales manager, Nick P., and made sure I was happy with all aspects of purchasing a car from them.
Awesome service
by 04/05/2017on
So happy with my recent purchase. Also, Christian Barrera was super friendly and really helpful!
Valley Honda
by 04/04/2017on
Great experience! Salesman Nick Theodor was helpful and extremely enthusiastic! Love my new Civic!
Loose The Closer
by 02/20/2017on
Good sales staff. Once the "closer" came it felt like he was doing us a favor by selling a $50k pilot to us. No thanks. Went to Lisle Honda and had a GREAT experience. Ended up buying the $50k pilot from them the same day. Again, nice facility, nice salesman, terrible "closer".
Great sales people
by 01/03/2017on
My first Honda purchase, and I had a great experience. Andy was great and very Patient. I was very indecisive about which car I wanted. But, with Andy's patience, he helped me a lot and I left very happy with my choice.
Great people great dealership!
by 11/20/2016on
Nick Theodor and Don Davis are great people! This is the 6th or 7th Honda I've bought from this dealer. I strongly recommend them!
Outstanding sales team
by 09/09/2016on
I worked with Nick Theodor to purchase my third car through him and Valley Honda. GREAT salesperson, lots of energy and very knowledgable of the product. Would recommend my salesman and Valley Honda any day.
Happy Leaser
by 08/14/2016on
I went in knowing what car I wanted,but wasn't sure if I could afford it. Randall helped me understand how leasing could be a good option for me, and answered all my questions. I left with a new car and was very happy with my experience.
3rd Vehicle Purchased from Valley Honda
by 08/10/2016on
Having NAV updated and Corrosion Service performed. Luke (Service) wonderful with full explanation as well as Victor, Sales Rep. Extended warranty purchased as well for this Used 2007 Honda Ridgeline. Excellent coverage and price.
3rd Vehicle Purchased from Valley Honda
by 08/10/2016on
Outstanding! AAA+++ Victor, Nick and Luke (Service) all wonderful. No high pressure, fair, accurate, questions answered, wonderful environment and top notch.
Great experience and professional staff
by 08/02/2016on
The overall experience was just awesome! Jeremy was very helpful on answering all the questions I had before the purchase, as well as being extremely knowledgeable, patient and thoughtful. Throughout the process, Jeremy and Nick were very efficient on communications. For instance, although I needed to wait a couple of weeks for the new car arrival, they kept me informed with daily updates. No doubt I would recommend my friends to go there if any of them are looking for a Honda vehicle.
Great service and facility
by 07/30/2016on
I purchased my first Honda and new car at your dealer on Thursday this week. My sales rep Victor C. was absolutely wonderful. He allowed me to make an informed decision and made my wife part of the process as well. Victor communicated well, was professional, made conversations that were personable during the process and kept the same level of energy during the 4 hour process. Overall very impressed I am impressed with Victor and the dealership qualities from the lot, selection, cleanliness, efficiency, and even lobby/waiting areas. I will be referring others to Victor and Valley Honda. I truly hope my continued interactions will be great in my years of ownership. I don't have any reason to doubt it. I am a customer service professional myself and understand how important it is to "have the best experience" which you have a promoter in me based on my recent experience. Accord Sport is great as well!!!
Love my HR-V !
by 07/09/2016on
My son and husband recommended that I visit Valley Honda to look around and I am so glad I did. The HR-V was just what I was looking for and the process of acquiring one was made so easy with the help of both Bill Howorth and Neil Satvedi. I was very impressed with their patience, friendliness and courtesy; the tour of the dealership and service department was impressive. I really enjoyed the experience and I love my new HR-V!
Another great car purchase!
by 06/20/2016on
This is our fifth purchase at Valley Honda from Steve Grady and as always, a great experience. Steve and the Valley Honda staff was accommodating and made the whole process easy. I would recommend Valley Honda to any prospective Honda buyer.
Impressed
by 06/18/2016on
Several years ago we visited this dealership and quickly left. The salesperson was arrogant (sadly that reflects on the whole staff), and "voice of the customer" didn't seem to be part of the culture. Very different now. Courtesy was shown to us by everyone, and we were most impressed by the offered price of the new vehicle as well as our trade-in. The time required to close a deal and take possession still is longer than necessary...but this is common to all dealerships. Unending courtesy was extended to us while waiting. Kudos to our salesman Austin, always upbeat and listening to our interests, and driving home the deal with "the man". Given the cultural changes at Valley Honda and the ample supply of vehicles, I highly recommend a visit here if looking for a Honda. And ask for Austin!
Unbelievable dealership!
by 02/11/2016on
Victor Carbajal was very helpful with our purchase. We test drove the CR-V and Accord and he graciously helped guide our decision to buy the CR-V. The dealership has a first class customer waiting room, including a seperate kids room. All the staff were courteous and easy to work with. I highly recommend buying a vechicle from them! Also their inventory of vechicles was more than any other Honda dealer.
Pilot Elite
by 11/03/2015on
What a great experience from walking in the door to driving our new vehicle home. Only dealer in our area to have a Pilot Elite available to see and test drive. Worked with Pat Malik which was a total pleasure. Gave me the highlights of the features when looking at the car, a few which sold me on wanting to like the vehicle. The test drive confirmed that my wife and I wanted one. Worked with us to lock-in the purchase of one to be delivered in the future, the exact colors that we wanted. Our dealings with everyone at Valley Honda have convinced us that we made the right decision to buy our vehicle from them. Look forward to good experiences with them over the life of our purchase.