Open conversation and honest approach
Open conversation and honest approach
Dealer Response 1 Comments Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Close review service Rating My service agent saved the visit
The lady who helped me was extremely pleasant, knowledgeable and really seemed to be genuine about ensuring the guys took care of my car. She kept me updated on the progress of my car as well since it exceeded the time frame that was given. I can't ding her for giving me a goal time and the techs failed to meet it, but I'm glad it wasn't rushed and steps missed.
I am very pleased with the service department and they are some of the most nicest people and they also keep you updated with your vehicle and how much time you are expected to be there, they are very attentive
The lady that helped me was pleasant and very informative
the young lady that took care of me was very helpful and answered all my questions before I could ask them. she should teach others on how to do the job, she is very good.
Even though I didn't have an appointment they made time for me and got my car taken care of. The customer service agent was very friendly and she helped me a lot.
Everyone was very nice from the front to the service center. Had a couple of problems but the service center bent over backwards to fix every thing including a FREE car wash!! Very helpful!!!!!!
i love the fact the they keep me posted on all recalls and things that i should be looking out for with my vehicle maintaince
This is the only place I have work on my vehicles driving around 70000 miles a year I have to keep it running well
Pleasant and helpful sales person
Jessica was very knowledgeable and friendly.
My advisor, Ms. Sanders was upfront with me and let me know of recommended services. I was not pressured to purchase any additional service, and suggestions were made for my future visit.
I really appreciated how Brian and Edwin worked hard to help save me money and make sure I was happy with the car. I have never left the dealership so happy.
Friendly customer service
the total package from the time I walk in the door , updates on the status of my vechicle to checking on my needs as i wair. Your service staff goes above to make sure the experience is a pleasant one
Jessica was the bomb! Service with a smile, she kept me informed and made sure things were handled in s timely manner.
The friendliness the kindness the caring and concerns of my needs....and my salesman was so pleasant and friendly such a joy
Staff were very kind, considerate, went out of their way to help. Very friendly. That was a big plus.
Being able to make appointments and have service done in a timely matter is important as well as being informed about the service process while waiting. Always professional in all they do.
Professional, Knowledgeable, always Welcoming, Hospitable
Quick and professional service with a friendly staff.
