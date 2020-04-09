Awarded 2019, 2020

Kia Country of Savannah

1 Park of Commerce Blvd, Savannah, GA 31405
(888) 812-9309
Today 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:30 PM
Customer Reviews of Kia Country of Savannah

4.9
Overall Rating
(579)
Recommend: Yes (570) No (9)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Car shopper

by Dana on 09/04/2020

Open conversation and honest approach

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

757 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Car shopper

by Dana on 09/04/2020

Open conversation and honest approach

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

My service agent saved the visit

by Shannon on 08/30/2020

The lady who helped me was extremely pleasant, knowledgeable and really seemed to be genuine about ensuring the guys took care of my car. She kept me updated on the progress of my car as well since it exceeded the time frame that was given. I can't ding her for giving me a goal time and the techs failed to meet it, but I'm glad it wasn't rushed and steps missed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great service

by Karell on 08/21/2020

I am very pleased with the service department and they are some of the most nicest people and they also keep you updated with your vehicle and how much time you are expected to be there, they are very attentive

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Best customer service

by Lauree on 08/20/2020

The lady that helped me was pleasant and very informative

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

service was the best there is, could not ask for better

by Anthony on 08/20/2020

the young lady that took care of me was very helpful and answered all my questions before I could ask them. she should teach others on how to do the job, she is very good.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Recommend Kia Country to anyone

by Amanda on 08/20/2020

Even though I didn't have an appointment they made time for me and got my car taken care of. The customer service agent was very friendly and she helped me a lot.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Wonderful Service

by Lucy on 08/16/2020

Everyone was very nice from the front to the service center. Had a couple of problems but the service center bent over backwards to fix every thing including a FREE car wash!! Very helpful!!!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

good job

by Atoria on 08/13/2020

i love the fact the they keep me posted on all recalls and things that i should be looking out for with my vehicle maintaince

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Kia if Savannah 👍

by Tonya on 08/13/2020

This is the only place I have work on my vehicles driving around 70000 miles a year I have to keep it running well

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

New kia soul

by Melissa on 08/13/2020

Pleasant and helpful sales person

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Much better than Ford

by Joshua on 08/13/2020

Jessica was very knowledgeable and friendly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great Service

by Gilbert on 08/13/2020

My advisor, Ms. Sanders was upfront with me and let me know of recommended services. I was not pressured to purchase any additional service, and suggestions were made for my future visit.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

August 2020

by Sabrina on 08/12/2020

I really appreciated how Brian and Edwin worked hard to help save me money and make sure I was happy with the car. I have never left the dealership so happy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Customer service

by Laterria on 08/11/2020

Friendly customer service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Gkreat Service

by Darius on 08/11/2020

the total package from the time I walk in the door , updates on the status of my vechicle to checking on my needs as i wair. Your service staff goes above to make sure the experience is a pleasant one

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service Appt

by Trudy on 08/07/2020

Jessica was the bomb! Service with a smile, she kept me informed and made sure things were handled in s timely manner.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Excellent

by Mary on 08/07/2020

The friendliness the kindness the caring and concerns of my needs....and my salesman was so pleasant and friendly such a joy

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Good place--if you don't need to use the toilet.

by Elizabeth on 08/03/2020

Staff were very kind, considerate, went out of their way to help. Very friendly. That was a big plus.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Reliable Kia Service

by Jerrold on 07/23/2020

Being able to make appointments and have service done in a timely matter is important as well as being informed about the service process while waiting. Always professional in all they do.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Awesome Service, Awesome People

by Wendi on 07/23/2020

Professional, Knowledgeable, always Welcoming, Hospitable

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Kia Country of Savannah

by Diego on 07/23/2020

Quick and professional service with a friendly staff.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

152 cars in stock
98 new43 used11 certified pre-owned
Kia Rio
Kia Rio
18 new|2 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
