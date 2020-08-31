sales Rating

I've been researching the Subaru Outback for some time. Ex-Volvo guy looking for a wagon with the market offering limited options. I had just got out of a BMW 3 series wagon, but it did meet all my requirements; a wagon with ground clearance and a great safety record. That lease was over and I was back in the market for a new car. The VW Alltrack caught my eye, a wagon with some ground clearance. I went on a test drive and soon realized it was not the car for me. I was going to drive home and saw Kennesaw Subaru across the street. I decided to pull in and was greeted by Ralph Kurland. As opposed to a car salesman, he was a Subaru aficionado, and knew the product extremely well. Ralph asked a few basic questions and narrowed down the trim to the 2.5 Limited L for leather as Ralph said. Before the test drive, Ralph did a quick overview of all the options the car had. During the test drive, Ralph pointed out features that could only be experience while driving. He discussed how some of the safety features in the car were also in the Subies both he and his wife drove. Before the test drive was over, I knew I wanted to buy the car, but did not want to show all my cards. I was ready for the hard negotiation. First, the car did not come with LED headlights standard on the Limited. Ralph soon found it on the lot. Ok, this it, all check marks were checked. Ralph then started the negotiation process. Surprisingly enough, there were no games, tricks or gimmicks. Great financing, and no back and forth with the finance manager. I was happy with the price and the product, and pulled the trigger. To say that I bought the car because of Ralph is an understatement. I've bought quite a few cars in my lifetime, but the experience with Ralph has erased years of bad experience with other dealers and car brands. While you may want to buy the car online, it's worth your while to step into the Kennesaw Subaru dealership to see the product and have Ralph Kurland talk about the car. He's passionate about the product, the brand, and his job. I now understand why people love Subarus, I'm a convert. Read more