Great experience
by 08/31/2020on
Colin was extremely helpful in the sales process as well as Louis the manager. Everyone was very knowledgeable on the Subaru line of vehicles. Very good buying experience.
Best experience ever
by 08/28/2020on
The salesman Mark Singleton was no pressure and truly helpful in selecting the right car for my family. The staff was fair on trade in and made the whole process quick, easy and efficient. I will definitely use again on my next purchase.
Best car buying experience I've ever had!
by 05/12/2020on
I had a great experience with Subaru of Kennesaw! My salesman, Julio Sanjuan, did a great job of explaining the different features offered on their vehicles. There was absolutely zero pressure--I didn't know buying a car could be so enjoyable! They truly went above and beyond to make sure I had what I wanted. Johnny Poole, Mike Deem, and the GM Louis were fantastic helps and made me feel comfortable during the process. I couldn't have asked for anything more in this experience, and will certainly encourage my family and friends to visit Subaru of Kennesaw when making a vehicle purchase. I love my Crosstrek, and will likely be a Subaru customer for life!
Best car buying experience ever
by 05/06/2020on
This place is terrific and Cliff is wonderful! New or used cars I would recommend buying here over anywhere else!!!
Easy transaction
by 04/17/2020on
Colin was a great salesman and was very easy to deal with. We had an easy transaction with a no pressure sale, and great online communication.
Professional
by 04/01/2020on
Colin was professional, a prompt and thorough communicator and made the car buying process extremely easy!
Smooth Dealings
by 03/08/2020on
Made contact online. Contact rep was very easy to work with and very helpful on the day of shopping and purchase. The entire experience was low pressure with plenty of help finding what we were looking for. Everything went very smooth from the narrowing down process, with multiple test drives, through the financing to the initial explanation of how the various options work. Great experience and car.
easiest buy ever
by 03/01/2020on
Can not tell you how many cars I have bought and this was BY FAR the easiest most pleasant experience. Colin was my salesperson and he was available, worked w me and my husband and was just easy. There was no pressure. No bait and switch. I have been in a Volvo for YEARS and I am LOVING my Forester. If you are thinking about it-do it!!
Carefree transaction
by 01/31/2020on
Art Baldwin handled my purchase process.It was like meeting a friend. There was no pressure. Even though it was a professional process it was also a very pleasant experience. From making a selection to driving my new Forester off the lot I was completely happy with the entire process.
Great Experience
by 01/24/2020on
Was in the market to replace an SUV. Was really leaning toward a Toyota Highlander but decided to give the Subaru Ascent a shot. Stephanie Frazier, internet sales, set us up for a test drive. Was so impressed with her and the car, we bought one. Everyone there is so friendly and knowledgeable , it made the purchas tolerable since we hate buying new cars (we were replacing a 16 year old Sequoia). I would definitely recommend this dealership if in the market for a Subaru.
The place to buy your Subaru
by 12/07/2019on
Having bought 3 Subaru’s and recommending a half dozen people to buy here I can say this dealership is friendly efficient and honest. They have stayed this way since they opened many years ago which is a testament to management and training. Parts dept is also a standout to me as I do most of my own maintenance and repairs. Buying a new car should always be like this.
Sales review
by 08/14/2019on
Our internet manager was professional, totally informed about the car and it’s features and made the buying experience easy.
Great experience!
by 06/28/2019on
I responded to Subaru of Kennesaw after spotting a used HIghlander on Edmunds last week... The salesman I spoke with (Jack Wyatt) was easy to work with and so eager to make sure I had exactly what I wanted! The whole transaction took a few days since the car wasnt offically "on the lot" yet but I would highly recommend Subaru of Kennesaw... of the 4 or 5 dealerships I have dealt with in the last 2 months while hunting for a car, Subaru was the most professional and the easiest to work with!
Happy First Time Subaru Owner
by 06/14/2019on
We recently purchased our first new car in 18 years from Subaru of Kennesaw. We did not have a lot of previous experience with Subaru although we were aware of the brand's good reputation for safety and reliability. We worked with Richard King in Sales. Richard was a great listener, very knowledgeable and patient as we took time to decide what we wanted to do. We even went back a second time to test drive. No one pressured us into a decision. Richard, Joseph and Mike were very friendly and helpful and made this car buying process smooth and enjoyable. We really appreciated how they went the second mile to make sure we were happy and satisfied.
2 years in the making for this sale
by 06/08/2019on
We have been planning on buying a Subaru for 2 years. We met Charles Bayard in 2017 and have continued talking with him over this time as we prepared for our purchase. Charles made us feel very comfortable and guided us through the process. He made sure we got the car we wanted with all the features we listed. Purchasing a new car at this dealership was a pleasant experience and everyone would do well to at least talk to them before making a purchase elsewhere.
Incredible Experience!!!
by 05/28/2019on
This was the best car sales experience I have had in a long time. Stephanie Frazier was our sales rep and was fantastic. She did an outstanding job of showing us all about the car and did not pressure us at all. The car sells itself! We made an offer and in several minutes the deal was done. She took us to the financial manager's office and after signing the paperwork we were in our new 2019 Subaru Forrester and on the road. We could not be happier with this experience! I highly recommend Subaru of Kennesaw!!
Great buying experieince
by 05/21/2019on
Very professional organization. William Howard made my buying experience enjoyable.
Drove from out of state, A+ experience
by 05/15/2019on
I drove from out of state after finding the car I wanted online at this dealership. A+ service start to finish. Stephanie was easy to work with, responded quickly to my emails, and made me feel very comfortable with the purchase process. Zero complaints!
Great experience with Ralph Kurland - no games, tricks or gimmicks.
by 12/04/2018on
I've been researching the Subaru Outback for some time. Ex-Volvo guy looking for a wagon with the market offering limited options. I had just got out of a BMW 3 series wagon, but it did meet all my requirements; a wagon with ground clearance and a great safety record. That lease was over and I was back in the market for a new car. The VW Alltrack caught my eye, a wagon with some ground clearance. I went on a test drive and soon realized it was not the car for me. I was going to drive home and saw Kennesaw Subaru across the street. I decided to pull in and was greeted by Ralph Kurland. As opposed to a car salesman, he was a Subaru aficionado, and knew the product extremely well. Ralph asked a few basic questions and narrowed down the trim to the 2.5 Limited L for leather as Ralph said. Before the test drive, Ralph did a quick overview of all the options the car had. During the test drive, Ralph pointed out features that could only be experience while driving. He discussed how some of the safety features in the car were also in the Subies both he and his wife drove. Before the test drive was over, I knew I wanted to buy the car, but did not want to show all my cards. I was ready for the hard negotiation. First, the car did not come with LED headlights standard on the Limited. Ralph soon found it on the lot. Ok, this it, all check marks were checked. Ralph then started the negotiation process. Surprisingly enough, there were no games, tricks or gimmicks. Great financing, and no back and forth with the finance manager. I was happy with the price and the product, and pulled the trigger. To say that I bought the car because of Ralph is an understatement. I've bought quite a few cars in my lifetime, but the experience with Ralph has erased years of bad experience with other dealers and car brands. While you may want to buy the car online, it's worth your while to step into the Kennesaw Subaru dealership to see the product and have Ralph Kurland talk about the car. He's passionate about the product, the brand, and his job. I now understand why people love Subarus, I'm a convert.
Great sales experience
by 10/31/2018on
Took delivery of our 2019 Outback yesterday. All the people we dealt with were super, especially our sales person Stephanie Frazier. Highly recommend her.
Fantastic
by 10/09/2018on
I got my 3rd Outback a couple of weeks ago and I'm in love all over again. Art Baldwin is my Man to go to although I'm sure all the salesmen are great. I had trouble getting some technical things working and Art fixed them in a matter of minutes, he's so awesome. Guess I'll be back in 3 years cause this time I chose to Lease.
