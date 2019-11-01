Recent Customer
by 01/11/2019on
I recently purchased a brand new 2018 5.0 STX f150. I had a great experience with regards to the purchasing process, however the service side is a different story. After putting roughly 3000 miles on my truck I started to experience a rattling, clicking, ticking noise coming from the front driver side portion of the vehicle. The noise is hard to describe and I am far from being mechanically inclined, nevertheless, there is a noise. After some time, seeing if the noise would go away on its own, I brought it in to the service department. I was welcomed by a ray of sunshine by the name of Justin (sarcasm implied) and briefly described to him the noise. He typed in a one liner into the computer and told me to come back by the appointment date. He said the technician would have to “reproduce the noise” in order to diagnose it. Easy enough. After a couple of days I returned to drop my vehicle off. I wanted make sure the technician could “reproduce the noise,” so I asked if I could quickly ride with him or her to make sure the noise took place (it was sometimes sporadic). While in the vehicle together, I was able to “reproduce the noise” several times. The technician acknowledged he could hear it and that it wasn’t a normal operating sound, even speculated as to what it may be. Later that day I returned to pick my truck up. Justin handed me my keys, and after an awkward pause, I asked what the consensus was for the issue and if it was fixed. He told me “the technician and the even the manager drove the truck again and didn’t hear anything.” I asked if it was the same technician who rode with me that morning and he confirmed it was. He stated “the noise is going to have to get worse before they could do anything about it.” Before I could even verbalize my confusion on whether they acknowledge there being a noise or not he said “they hooked it up to the computer and reset it.” I then asked if I could have some form of invoice or documentation notating nothing be wrong at this point in time. Justin said “the tech didn’t even write anything down or make any notes as to what was done, but I left the ticket open.” I asked what I should do if the noise continues. I was told once again, in a roundabout way, it would have to get worse. I got into my vehicle and less than a quarter of a mile down the road I once again heard the same exact noise. Maybe I will try again later, or follow the only explanation I was given, wait until it gets worse. Not what I expected with a brand new vehicle.
Unscrupulous / lacks integrity
by 02/23/2017on
They did work on my vehicle that did not need to be done. When confronted with evidence the parts they replaced did in fact not need to be replaced they refused to admit their error or make it right. I lost 500+ dollars. In addition they made false statements in response to my compliant through the BBB. Do not use this dealer. They give car dealerships a bad name
Excellent service!
by 08/28/2016on
Customer service employee "Justin" was very friendly, efficient,, accommodating, he was also knowledgeable concerning the issue...Service was fast...We were very satisfied!
Best Experience Ever!!
by 08/26/2016on
Experienced sales staff. Told RJ what we were looking at and he had it ready out front on display when we arrived. He made the experience quick and easy. Best car buying experience I e ever had. We'll continue to be repeat customers.
ford2015
by 08/15/2016on
It was a very nice experience , I was on vacation and my car quit, everyone was very helpful especially the young man named Justin Jones he went out of his way to fix my car and it was ready shortly after the car was towed to him. Very good experience ! This service department deserve 's a very big Thank you
2004 Volvo xc90
by 07/26/2016on
Super helpful and in & out pretty quickly. RJ made sure everything went fast to fit within my time restraint. I appreciate it a lot.
Great service, even better prices!
by 07/22/2016on
They knew their inventory well. They were friendly, efficient and very helpful. They walked me step by step on how to operate my brand new vehicle!
smokie
by 05/16/2016on
I received my oil change in a timely manner , was greeted with a smiling face . Lastly I received my oil change at no cost as a gesture for my previous experience with the service dept. A big Thank You
Friendly staff + fast service = Happy and returning customer
by 05/06/2016on
The service department staff are the friendliest folks in the business. Customer service is not as easy as "the customer's always right". Having one's only mode of transportation out of service can be a life-changing moment for most people. I for one have to put my entire life on hold when having my car serviced. The folks at Kings Colonial Ford realized this and respond as if it is their own vehicle being repaired.
Oil leak
by 05/04/2016on
Friendly and on time with my order. All was under /New Car warenty. That was super special for me as I am closing in on the end of the period. I have now just a bit over 354000 miles and I did have a oil leak that was causing the care to chatterer into second gear from start up.