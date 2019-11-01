service Rating

I recently purchased a brand new 2018 5.0 STX f150. I had a great experience with regards to the purchasing process, however the service side is a different story. After putting roughly 3000 miles on my truck I started to experience a rattling, clicking, ticking noise coming from the front driver side portion of the vehicle. The noise is hard to describe and I am far from being mechanically inclined, nevertheless, there is a noise. After some time, seeing if the noise would go away on its own, I brought it in to the service department. I was welcomed by a ray of sunshine by the name of Justin (sarcasm implied) and briefly described to him the noise. He typed in a one liner into the computer and told me to come back by the appointment date. He said the technician would have to “reproduce the noise” in order to diagnose it. Easy enough. After a couple of days I returned to drop my vehicle off. I wanted make sure the technician could “reproduce the noise,” so I asked if I could quickly ride with him or her to make sure the noise took place (it was sometimes sporadic). While in the vehicle together, I was able to “reproduce the noise” several times. The technician acknowledged he could hear it and that it wasn’t a normal operating sound, even speculated as to what it may be. Later that day I returned to pick my truck up. Justin handed me my keys, and after an awkward pause, I asked what the consensus was for the issue and if it was fixed. He told me “the technician and the even the manager drove the truck again and didn’t hear anything.” I asked if it was the same technician who rode with me that morning and he confirmed it was. He stated “the noise is going to have to get worse before they could do anything about it.” Before I could even verbalize my confusion on whether they acknowledge there being a noise or not he said “they hooked it up to the computer and reset it.” I then asked if I could have some form of invoice or documentation notating nothing be wrong at this point in time. Justin said “the tech didn’t even write anything down or make any notes as to what was done, but I left the ticket open.” I asked what I should do if the noise continues. I was told once again, in a roundabout way, it would have to get worse. I got into my vehicle and less than a quarter of a mile down the road I once again heard the same exact noise. Maybe I will try again later, or follow the only explanation I was given, wait until it gets worse. Not what I expected with a brand new vehicle. Read more