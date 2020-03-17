Jim Ellis Chevrolet of Atlanta

5900 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Atlanta, GA 30341
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Jim Ellis Chevrolet of Atlanta

5.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
sales Rating

Excellent Dealership HIGHLY RECCOMEND!!!

by Bamafans33 on 03/17/2020

We were in the market to replace our 19 Mustang due to being disappointed in the overall satisfaction across the board and this was my 4th Stang so was truly tough to trade her but I decided on a 2020 Camaro after extensive research/reviews. I shopped multiple dealers in Florida our home state as well as several Atlanta dealers and Jim Ellis Chevy came out of the fray with a AWESOME deal that no other dealer could even match. I want to give Zach Gabel our Sales Rep major credit he was our voice and fought very hard to finally get to the finance number we needed and he succeeded and made it a reality so give him the opportunity to be your voice and hero like he did for us. I also want to recognize Andre Thomas in Finance as he also went above and beyond to do even better on our interest rate lowering the agreed payment which was a huge bonus. We are now the PROUD owners of a beautiful 2020 Chevy Camaro in summit white that we affectionately named Kassie. We will continue to give them first shot at any future deals as well as recommending family/friends so give them a shot you will not be disappointed!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

2018 Corvette Purchase

by TGraves on 05/22/2018

My husband purchased our 2018 Corvette on April 6, 2018 with the terms that it would be delivered by flatbed to us with the 11 miles that were on it at his test drive. After several days and excuses about a chip that was ordered....then supposedly backordered.....we ended up having to drive up to the dealership to pick up the car the following Thursday. They gave my husband an IOU for (3) oil changes (at the Jim Ellis which is 100 miles away from us - one way) and a check for the $450 or so that they would have had to pay, had they actually delivered the car as promised. We STILL have not received the check. Then, about a week ago......we received an envelope that contained:1. A form (that evidently was not signed at closing) which needed his signature for the tag application and 2. A prepaid return envelope which he sent back the following day to Jim Ellis. Long story short.......we STILL have not received anything for the tag and the dealer tag expired yesterday May 21, 2018........so we cannot LEGALLY drive our new vehicle. My husband has made MANY calls to Jim Ellis concerning all of these issues, and all we get is 1. the promise of a return call which never comes......or 2. a connection to leave a message for someone that never resolves the issue. Our advise for anyone considering a purchase at Jim Ellis Chevrolet.......Find another dealership. I have taken a screenshot of this review to re-post on all Social Media.....and am anxious to see if this Review will actually be posted, as it does not paint Jim Ellis in a favorable light......

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

2009 Tahoe - Maintenance & Repair

by Sam on 02/14/2018

This is my son's vehicle. He needed several items repaired on the vehicle. They issued a list of items amounting to $6K. After negotiating down to approximately $3,198.00 of what really needed to be repaired I issued an okay. However, after all was performed and paid for, I was looking over some past M&R performed on the vehicle. Oddly enough, a Solenoid Assembly - Canister Vent and Replace - had been done in 1 month earlier. Upon questioning they denied that the Solenoid was good on the existing new one that was put in 1 month ago. Needless to say this is a $300 item and I wanted answers. Well there were not any answers except that's what the data stated. Well, why did they not look and call me when the repairs were being performed. After talking with the Service Rep. and calling the Service Manager no return call. Not knowing a lot about M&R on vehicles, no one likes to feel ripped off. The parties involved are Roman Woldemariam, Mike Brown and the inattentive Service Manager.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

Terrible

by Ally on 11/17/2017

I went in for an oil change and car wash at 7.30 and left at 11.45. My car was taken back twice bc the car wash was TERRIBLE. I purposely scheduled this bc it’s the only time I have. After 4 hours and 15 minutes I still left with a dirty interior. I had such great service my first time there which is why I came back. Not only did I spend half of my day at your dealership miss a work meeting but left with an incomplete job.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

2 Comments

sales Rating

Knowledgeable and professional

by JohnK on 11/01/2017

I called about a used Corvette I saw on the internet and made an appointment to see the car for the next day. My wife and I drove in from Nashville, TN and we meet with Stacey Craft. Stacey showed us the car and it was everything that the dealer claimed. The car was completely serviced, new front brakes were installed and all outstanding recalls were repaired. The Corvette was in great condition. Stacey and the staff at Jim Ellis gave us a good deal on our trade and a great deal on the Corvette. It was a comfort knowing we were driving a safe car back to Nashville. I highly recommend Jim Ellis Chevrolet and especially Stacey Craft to help you find a quality used car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Repairs to my 2013 Chevy equinox

by amber2q on 09/03/2017

I would like to thank all who have made my experiences with bringing in my vehicle from the last visit and the recent one.. First I want to thank the service manager Brian for going above and beyond to help me when I needed it to get my vehicle back in the road safely; along with him; Alex Franklin, Cortez Heath, and Aaron Knight!!! They have given me exceptional service and are always prompt, knowledgeable, kind, and have exceptional customer service... I greatly appreciate their upstanding and professional service always!! Also the finance gal that checks me out is exceptionally kind and amazing customer service and I enjoy and appreciate the service I receive when coming to this business. Thank you again for making me feel safe, welcomed, and listened too. Have a great weekend..

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Car owner of a Chevy

by Keegan11 on 07/06/2017

Had to have recalls fixed on car and a bulb replaced. Very friendly people who were helpful in getting car repaired.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

customer rep and delership

by alabama on 01/05/2017

the service and sales rep (melvin sandlin) was fast, on point and showed me exactly what i described on the first try. my transaction was long distance and they made it very easy. phone calls/questions were always answered promptly and i always got a live person when i called. i will recommend this dealership and sales rep to anyone and will do business with them again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Vlad is Outstanding!

by ChuckTGreat on 07/20/2016

Vlad is my service advisor. He is a true professional and an invaluable asset to the Jim Ellis team. He quotes me what I need and informs me of what I need to watch out for next.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

excellent!!!!

by Debie444 on 07/08/2016

Beyond excellent!!!! Reggie, Jeremy and Tony are just a pleasure. Actually the entire staff was a pleasure. Seemed like everyone had their own area of expertise. Even the lady who helped with my Onstar set up, what a wonderful experience....

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Buying Experience at Jim Ellis Chevrolet

by Happy201615 on 07/03/2016

We recently visited Jim Ellis Chevrolet in Atlanta Georgia to purchase a new Malibu We had a certain type we wanted to purchase. Our salesman Timothy Bolden went far beyond our expectations to find us our perfect car. Everyone we dealt with from sales to our final purchase were great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great Dealership

by Customer7766 on 07/01/2016

I have purchased a vehicle from Jim Ellis Chevrolet on two different occasions. Each time they have been great. Very pleasant and very helpful. They have always treated me great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Prompt and efficient service.

by DrAusborn on 06/29/2016

All service associates were knowledgeable and courteous. Detailed explanation of services to be performed were provided. The facility was clean and well organized.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

JIM ELLIS SERVICE ADVISOR JERRY WAS AWSOME

by ALEKXXX69 on 06/27/2016

Even though i had no appointment Jerry made every effort to acommodate my vehicle

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Awesome Service Department!

by Jgp2756 on 06/16/2016

Brandon Colon is my Service Advisor and is top notch when it comes to customer service. Always ensures the customer is informed of the work performed and that you are satisfied with the Jim Ellis experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

Great Car experience!

by TASsmMO on 06/02/2016

Purchasing a car has always been an anxiety-driven experience for me. Fred Gamble and the Jim Ellis family made this the most easy-going and pleasant car purchasing experience I've had. Excellent customer service and very knowledgeable and professional! Thumbs up!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service failed to follow up and did not fix issue

by BrianWo on 05/24/2016

Service failed to follow up and did not fix issue. Truck has a few days left for ac warranty and they couldn't figure it out. They never followed up as they said they would. Who know if I'm going to have to pay for the repair soon or not? Either way, they seem to always be too busy to troubleshoot an issue if it is not straight forward or if they don't get a "code". They make it obvious that they are busy and that their technicians work by the job they fix. Customer should never sense that.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

Great Service, friendly staff,clean building

by Pagabare1 on 05/20/2016

This is the dealership of my choice and will beback again. I feel like I matter there and Im not going to get ripped off. I am so happy I bought my new 2016 Tahoe here.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Usually great...stumbled this time.

by Loujack51 on 05/13/2016

Jim Ellis' service is usually the best. There was a misunderstanding about our parts order. We still received excellent service when our parts came in.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Best Car Buy purchase I ever made...

by CHristopherB88 on 04/27/2016

Thanks to Barry Bacon my Salesman I will be back for my next purchase his no pressure style of sales is refreshing to work with. Thanks Jim Ellis

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Fantastic service, like working with friends

by bwolecki on 03/29/2016

Don Campbell and Ellen Chaffee were amazing to work with. They made it very simple and comfortable. I got a great deal and love the truck.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
