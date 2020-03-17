Jim Ellis Chevrolet of Atlanta
Customer Reviews of Jim Ellis Chevrolet of Atlanta
Excellent Dealership HIGHLY RECCOMEND!!!
by 03/17/2020on
We were in the market to replace our 19 Mustang due to being disappointed in the overall satisfaction across the board and this was my 4th Stang so was truly tough to trade her but I decided on a 2020 Camaro after extensive research/reviews. I shopped multiple dealers in Florida our home state as well as several Atlanta dealers and Jim Ellis Chevy came out of the fray with a AWESOME deal that no other dealer could even match. I want to give Zach Gabel our Sales Rep major credit he was our voice and fought very hard to finally get to the finance number we needed and he succeeded and made it a reality so give him the opportunity to be your voice and hero like he did for us. I also want to recognize Andre Thomas in Finance as he also went above and beyond to do even better on our interest rate lowering the agreed payment which was a huge bonus. We are now the PROUD owners of a beautiful 2020 Chevy Camaro in summit white that we affectionately named Kassie. We will continue to give them first shot at any future deals as well as recommending family/friends so give them a shot you will not be disappointed!!!
2018 Corvette Purchase
by 05/22/2018on
My husband purchased our 2018 Corvette on April 6, 2018 with the terms that it would be delivered by flatbed to us with the 11 miles that were on it at his test drive. After several days and excuses about a chip that was ordered....then supposedly backordered.....we ended up having to drive up to the dealership to pick up the car the following Thursday. They gave my husband an IOU for (3) oil changes (at the Jim Ellis which is 100 miles away from us - one way) and a check for the $450 or so that they would have had to pay, had they actually delivered the car as promised. We STILL have not received the check. Then, about a week ago......we received an envelope that contained:1. A form (that evidently was not signed at closing) which needed his signature for the tag application and 2. A prepaid return envelope which he sent back the following day to Jim Ellis. Long story short.......we STILL have not received anything for the tag and the dealer tag expired yesterday May 21, 2018........so we cannot LEGALLY drive our new vehicle. My husband has made MANY calls to Jim Ellis concerning all of these issues, and all we get is 1. the promise of a return call which never comes......or 2. a connection to leave a message for someone that never resolves the issue. Our advise for anyone considering a purchase at Jim Ellis Chevrolet.......Find another dealership. I have taken a screenshot of this review to re-post on all Social Media.....and am anxious to see if this Review will actually be posted, as it does not paint Jim Ellis in a favorable light......
Knowledgeable and professional
by 11/01/2017on
I called about a used Corvette I saw on the internet and made an appointment to see the car for the next day. My wife and I drove in from Nashville, TN and we meet with Stacey Craft. Stacey showed us the car and it was everything that the dealer claimed. The car was completely serviced, new front brakes were installed and all outstanding recalls were repaired. The Corvette was in great condition. Stacey and the staff at Jim Ellis gave us a good deal on our trade and a great deal on the Corvette. It was a comfort knowing we were driving a safe car back to Nashville. I highly recommend Jim Ellis Chevrolet and especially Stacey Craft to help you find a quality used car.
customer rep and delership
by 01/05/2017on
the service and sales rep (melvin sandlin) was fast, on point and showed me exactly what i described on the first try. my transaction was long distance and they made it very easy. phone calls/questions were always answered promptly and i always got a live person when i called. i will recommend this dealership and sales rep to anyone and will do business with them again.
Superior Car Buying Experience
by 08/17/2016on
Customer service is something that I value. Our salesman, Dino was second to none. Not only was he super knowledgeable but he was attentive to ALL of our needs and concerns. It was VERY obvious that he is in a position that he truly cares about. We were thoroughly impressed with his level of expertise and honesty in all situations. Dino threw up the 'alley oop' and Brandon slammed dunked it. Brandon was more than helpful but also very knowledgeable as well. We have already confidentially shared this wonderful experience with friends and family. We will definitely be back to buy any future vehicles, without a doubt.
excellent!!!!
by 07/08/2016on
Beyond excellent!!!! Reggie, Jeremy and Tony are just a pleasure. Actually the entire staff was a pleasure. Seemed like everyone had their own area of expertise. Even the lady who helped with my Onstar set up, what a wonderful experience....
Buying Experience at Jim Ellis Chevrolet
by 07/03/2016on
We recently visited Jim Ellis Chevrolet in Atlanta Georgia to purchase a new Malibu We had a certain type we wanted to purchase. Our salesman Timothy Bolden went far beyond our expectations to find us our perfect car. Everyone we dealt with from sales to our final purchase were great.
Great Dealership
by 07/01/2016on
I have purchased a vehicle from Jim Ellis Chevrolet on two different occasions. Each time they have been great. Very pleasant and very helpful. They have always treated me great.
Great Car experience!
by 06/02/2016on
Purchasing a car has always been an anxiety-driven experience for me. Fred Gamble and the Jim Ellis family made this the most easy-going and pleasant car purchasing experience I've had. Excellent customer service and very knowledgeable and professional! Thumbs up!!!
Great Service, friendly staff,clean building
by 05/20/2016on
This is the dealership of my choice and will beback again. I feel like I matter there and Im not going to get ripped off. I am so happy I bought my new 2016 Tahoe here.
Best Car Buy purchase I ever made...
by 04/27/2016on
Thanks to Barry Bacon my Salesman I will be back for my next purchase his no pressure style of sales is refreshing to work with. Thanks Jim Ellis
Fantastic service, like working with friends
by 03/29/2016on
Don Campbell and Ellen Chaffee were amazing to work with. They made it very simple and comfortable. I got a great deal and love the truck.
Jim Ellis Chevy Experience
by 02/25/2016on
Ellen and I emailed a week prior to the purchase. She answered all my questions, sent me a link to the financing app and provided me with a picture of the vehicle so that I could evaluate the color. The day of the purchase she and the team exceeded my expectations. The sales manager kept me informed of my wait time for financing and continually made sure I was comfortable. The entire team was there to make the process an excellent one. From the mechanics and engineering to the technology, everything was explained and demonstrated in detail. This is the third car I have purchased from Jim Ellis and I will continue to do so in the future. Thanks for the great experience and I am enjoying my new Corvette.
2007 jeep wrangler
by 10/19/2015on
We purchased a 2007 jeep wrangler for $17000 cash. In less than 10 days we had to purchase spray to reseal the rag top. The first time it rained the rag top leaked and soaked both front seats. Then less than 2 weeks later the clutch went out. When we did the test drive we let them know that the clutch felt soft. We were assured that they would inspect it and there was nothing to worry about. Now we are having to purchase the clutch pressure plate, throw out bearing, and slave cylinder. We are less than 30 days into owning this vehicle and now we are another $1000 into this vehicle. I called and talked to the salesman that sold us the vehicle. He spoke with his supervisor and the supervisor called back and said it was sold as is so they would do nothing. The lemon law only applies to new vehicles so there is nothing we can do. I would never suggest anyone purchasing anything from this company or any of their sister companies. I drove 2 1/2 hours to this dealership and wish now I had never been there.
Highly-Recommended Dealership in Metro Atlanta
by 09/04/2014on
I recently bought a car from this dealership and out of the four cars that I have bought in my life, this was the most pleasant, relaxed atmosphere to buy a car. Special thanks to Dino H. for his patience with me and having great knowledge of Chevrolet cars. He answered all of my questions and made me feel at ease with his approach. I visited other dealerships during my search for my car and Dino's personality, and understanding made the decision that much easier. I highly recommend going to Jim Ellis for your next car or truck!
Great Car Buying Experience
by 03/06/2012on
Couldn't have been easier. I sent a request online about the New Malibu Eco, and within 5 minutes T.J. had confirmed that the vehicle I was looking at was available. He called on Saturday morning to confirm I was still planning on making the trip and to let me know the car was still there. When we arrived, we were greeted by David Williams who had the car pulled right up front for us to see and test drive. I'd done a ton of research online, but David filled in the blanks for us and gave us some information we didn't know about. We were pre-approved through the Credit Union so financing was handled ahead of time. Total time at Jim Ellis Chevrolet....1 hour 20 minutes. From beginning to end. I suppose it helps to know what you're looking for ahead of time but this was the best experience buying a car that I've ever had.
