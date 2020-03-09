service Rating

I've taken all my BMWs to Fields since I moved here in 2016. Today, something was missing. I made an appointment with Brandon, my service advisor, then he was not there on the day of the appointment. Since he was out, no one took it upon themselves to take care of me, so I just stood there waiting for someone to help me. Normally, when work is going to be performed, there is a form that you sign, essentially acknowledging what is to be done, and any upfront costs. That also did not happen today, so the bill for diagnosing a problem was a shock. Overall, this was just a really bad visit to a normally pretty good shop. Maybe it is time to look elsewhere. Read more