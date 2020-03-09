Fields BMW Winter Park

963 N Wymore Rd, Winter Park, FL 32789
(877) 925-5562
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Fields BMW Winter Park

4.7
Overall Rating
(75)
Recommend: Yes (70) No (5)
sales Rating

Very professional

by Ken Mandato on 09/03/2020

I was highly impressed with Chris Neal and the Fields staff for their professionalism, knowledge and willingness to find the best deal possible. The sale was very reasonable for all parties.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
207 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Not pushy, very respectful and overall pleasant experience

by NvR on 08/31/2020

Sales was not pushy at all. Love that. I can not stand pushy sales tactics, nor can I tolerate sleazy and dishonest people. Very honest, respectful and up front. All the legwork was done prior to my arrival, so finance was quick and easy. Overall a very good experience. The Sales manager Is very nice, and provides the extra touch by showing up to listen to your experience and congratulate when receiving the car

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Excellent

by Huclit on 08/16/2020

So far I’m satisfied with the time it took for service and the vehicle is performing!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Maintenance

by YANNIE on 08/14/2020

My Service Advisor Mr Chris Wettland was very professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Love BMW SERVICE ❤️

by Ivan Cintron on 08/14/2020

Ojalá y todos los concesionarios fueran como este . El servicio desde que compras tu auto hasta el servicio es de puro lujo . Sin duda unos de los mejores en el mercado. Thank you Fields BMW

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Loyal Client

by Highly Satisfied Customer on 08/10/2020

My experience with my Fields advisor and dealership was excellent. My advisor kept me updated on the service and I truly appreciate the video of the complete service on my car.The valet who pick-up and returned my car, was polite and courteous.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

No hassle, quick service

by Melissa on 08/09/2020

They diagnosed and fixed my car within the day. Using the warranty was no hassle! Everything was very smooth and the dealership provided great communication on the status of my car throughout the day.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Wonderful Service

by BMW Rocks on 08/08/2020

Service at Fields BMW is always top notch. I have been coming to the dealership at Wymore road as a customer for more than 10 years and their service is always excellent. They make sure to take care of all your vehicle service needs in a professional and caring manner.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Ask for Brandon

by Atob on 08/06/2020

Service was excellent. Have never had a bad interaction so far. Event when making specific requests and ordering parts, they have been great. Connect with service advisor Brandon if possible.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Simply the best.

by Scott Brazdo on 08/01/2020

I drive over an hour to go to fields Bmw winter park. Shaun Debose is by far one of the most thorough, professional service advisors I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with. He makes owning a Bmw a true joy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent Service

by Cindy on 07/31/2020

Josh and his team are great. I love receiving a text video inspection of the service. This was awesome. Thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Something was missing on this visit

by Dan Seller on 07/28/2020

I've taken all my BMWs to Fields since I moved here in 2016. Today, something was missing. I made an appointment with Brandon, my service advisor, then he was not there on the day of the appointment. Since he was out, no one took it upon themselves to take care of me, so I just stood there waiting for someone to help me. Normally, when work is going to be performed, there is a form that you sign, essentially acknowledging what is to be done, and any upfront costs. That also did not happen today, so the bill for diagnosing a problem was a shock. Overall, this was just a really bad visit to a normally pretty good shop. Maybe it is time to look elsewhere.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

Service department

by Michelle on 07/25/2020

I liked the video inspection of the vehicle. The service was done well and Chris did an excellent job keeping us updated on the progress of the service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service on the X3

by Greg on 07/25/2020

Awesome as always. Marco, always makes sure every detail is taken care of.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Thank you, Marco.

by TF on 07/18/2020

Marco is always a reliable service advisor. I really appreciate his honesty and I have full trust in the way that he and his team diagnose the issues with my car. Marco, thank you for your integrity.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Mr.

by Peter Remy on 07/14/2020

Based on what I viewed on the video provided and the conversation I had with my service provider I was very pleased.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

A+ service

by Carla Bell on 06/26/2020

Jay Barnett is always attentive and on point when I bring my car in for service. His quality of customer service is impeccable. I am not looking forward to working with another service rep when I relocate.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent service by Shaun Debose at Fields BMW

by KGiv on 06/25/2020

I recently had my car serviced at Fields BMW in Winter Park. The service was excellent! Service advisor Shawn Debose took care of me and my car. He delivered courteous and prompt service. He was very knowledgeable about my car. He completed my repair on time as promised and got my car back to me very quickly. His excellent service made me a loyal customer of Fields BMW; Because of him, I would not go anywhere else to get my car repaired.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Satisfied with the service

by Elizabeth K Vilece on 06/25/2020

The issue was resolved. However, the courtesy car wash has been closed due to the plandemic and the car, although washed, could have been a little bit cleaner. I’m grateful for the car wash after service but wish the courtesy washes would resume.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Service

by Jay on 06/20/2020

Great customer service, fast service. Very helpful

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service

by Gary Baumgarten on 06/18/2020

Everything went great during my service. Everyone was very professional and I was completely satisfied.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
