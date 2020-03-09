Not pushy, very respectful and overall pleasant experience
by NvR on 08/31/2020
Sales was not pushy at all. Love that. I can not stand pushy sales tactics, nor can I tolerate sleazy and dishonest people. Very honest, respectful and up front. All the legwork was done prior to my arrival, so finance was quick and easy. Overall a very good experience. The Sales manager Is very nice, and provides the extra touch by showing up to listen to your experience and congratulate when receiving the car
My experience with my Fields advisor and dealership was excellent. My advisor kept me updated on the service and I truly appreciate the video of the complete service on my car.The valet who pick-up and returned my car, was polite and courteous.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Service at Fields BMW is always top notch. I have been coming to the dealership at Wymore road as a customer for more than 10 years and their service is always excellent. They make sure to take care of all your vehicle service needs in a professional and caring manner.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I drive over an hour to go to fields Bmw winter park. Shaun Debose is by far one of the most thorough, professional service advisors I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with. He makes owning a Bmw a true joy.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I've taken all my BMWs to Fields since I moved here in 2016. Today, something was missing. I made an appointment with Brandon, my service advisor, then he was not there on the day of the appointment. Since he was out, no one took it upon themselves to take care of me, so I just stood there waiting for someone to help me. Normally, when work is going to be performed, there is a form that you sign, essentially acknowledging what is to be done, and any upfront costs. That also did not happen today, so the bill for diagnosing a problem was a shock. Overall, this was just a really bad visit to a normally pretty good shop. Maybe it is time to look elsewhere.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Jay Barnett is always attentive and on point when I bring my car in for service. His quality of customer service is impeccable. I am not looking forward to working with another service rep when I relocate.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I recently had my car serviced at Fields BMW in Winter Park. The service was excellent! Service advisor Shawn Debose took care of me and my car. He delivered courteous and prompt service. He was very knowledgeable about my car. He completed my repair on time as promised and got my car back to me very quickly. His excellent service made me a loyal customer of Fields BMW; Because of him, I would not go anywhere else to get my car repaired.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
The issue was resolved. However, the courtesy car wash has been closed due to the plandemic and the car, although washed, could have been a little bit cleaner. I’m grateful for the car wash after service but wish the courtesy washes would resume.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes