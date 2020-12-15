4 out of 5 stars service Rating

This was my first service visit to the Field’s BMW dealership. Overall it went well, no real issues, however, not exactly what I had expected. I tried to schedule my service on line and could not get an appointment for almost 3 weeks so I called and spoke with a service representative who was able to give me an appointment in just over 1 week. I arrived 45 minutes early as I was supposed to have a loaner vehicle for the time my car was in service. I suppose they were not ready nor staffed to help me as I had to wait about 1 hour to get all things done and depart. I was told the service would take 2.5-3 hours and they would call and text me that it was complete and I could pick up my vehicle. I did not receive a call until 6.5 hours later. This was not a real inconvenience but was a bit annoying. When I asked why it took so long I was told not sure. Guess I am glad I did not wait at the dealer. When I returned to pick up my vehicle that took over 30 minutes! For a high end dealership this service did not meet my expectations. Again, not a big issue but the selection of snacks was pitiful, basically crackers, nuts and such. Like I was in an airplane. The bright spot was the team that cleaned my vehicle did an outstanding job. I am very picky with my car and it was in great shape when I got it back (not that it was dirty to begin with but they took their time and cleaning job was done extremely well. My previous vehicle was a different high end vehicle and if my service does not improve over the next few, may have to select a different make of vehicle soon. Read more