sales Rating

My wife was talking to one of the salesmen for over a week. She told him what she wanted and he said he had found some cars that would fit her needs. The first car was a use car that was 5 years old, not a problem cause the price was good. She tells the salesmen that the engine sounded like something was wrong, the salesmen tells her all cars even new cars sound like that. Second she tells him that it looks like the back brakes are rusty, once about he tells her all cars even new ones have rusty brakes....now I have owned several new cars in my lifetime and none of these statements are true. Finally he shows us a car that we both liked, he told us that this car would get us were we wanted to be at price wise. After he runs the numbers he comes back almost 100 dollars more then what we talked about. We ask him to come down on the car or some of the dealership fees. She said no to both. Now they were charging us almost 1300 in dealership fees. This was a used car and he didn't want to work with us. He spoke to my wife for over a week and told her he would get her in a good car for a great price. He lied to us, didn't want to work with us and wasted our time. The next day I went to a dealership in Sanford got an 2016 Kia optima for the price I wanted. There dealership fees were 700 BUT they came down on some of the fees to get us were we wanted to be at. They wanted to help us. After we left Greenway ford the salesmen said he would call us to see if his manager would help us out....he never called Read more