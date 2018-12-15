Caleb Salguero is Awesome to deal with
by 12/15/2018on
I purchased my new F-150 From Caleb Salguero and Greenway Ford. Had it not been for the Outstanding Customer Service I received from Caleb I most likely would not have purchased my F-150 at Greenway. Caleb actually steered me away from a more expensive truck to a less expensive one that fit my needs better. This was the Best New Car Buying Experience in 45 years.
Caleb Salguero is Awesome to deal with
by 12/15/2018on
I purchased my new F-150 From Caleb Salguero and Greenway Ford. Had it not been for the Outstanding Customer Service I received from Caleb I most likely would not have purchased my F-150 at Greenway. Caleb actually steered me away from a more expensive truck to a less expensive one that fit my needs better. This was the Best New Car Buying Experience in 45 years.
Excellent service
by 12/06/2018on
I purchased a car from Greenway Ford and my Salesperson Troy Burns was awesome .He knew exactly what I was looking for in a vehicle.
Didn't want to help us
by 05/13/2017on
My wife was talking to one of the salesmen for over a week. She told him what she wanted and he said he had found some cars that would fit her needs. The first car was a use car that was 5 years old, not a problem cause the price was good. She tells the salesmen that the engine sounded like something was wrong, the salesmen tells her all cars even new cars sound like that. Second she tells him that it looks like the back brakes are rusty, once about he tells her all cars even new ones have rusty brakes....now I have owned several new cars in my lifetime and none of these statements are true. Finally he shows us a car that we both liked, he told us that this car would get us were we wanted to be at price wise. After he runs the numbers he comes back almost 100 dollars more then what we talked about. We ask him to come down on the car or some of the dealership fees. She said no to both. Now they were charging us almost 1300 in dealership fees. This was a used car and he didn't want to work with us. He spoke to my wife for over a week and told her he would get her in a good car for a great price. He lied to us, didn't want to work with us and wasted our time. The next day I went to a dealership in Sanford got an 2016 Kia optima for the price I wanted. There dealership fees were 700 BUT they came down on some of the fees to get us were we wanted to be at. They wanted to help us. After we left Greenway ford the salesmen said he would call us to see if his manager would help us out....he never called
Great service for Troy Burns
by 03/10/2017on
I purchased my car from Green Way Ford over a year ago my salesperson Troy Burns was great and to this day still stays in touch with me. Awesome service
Troy & Luke made the process a breeze
by 02/16/2017on
Fantastic customer service. I can't stress enough how great the crew is here, they literally helped us through every hurdle. We had such a difficult time at the Kia dealership next door the day before, but thankfully we decided to take a trip over to Greenway and were greeted by Luke Flerima and Troy Burns. Honestly, they were two of the nicest people I've ever met. Genuinely tried the entire time to help us get what we want -- and we even threw a wrench in at the last minute with a request for a second car. They really didn't pressure us into buying (we left with two cars) and were insanely helpful and knowledgeable throughout the process. We even were there with two kids and they were constantly offering them snacks, drinks and escorted them over to a play area. Do not second guess going here. I can't stand the car buying process, mainly because I don't like to feel the pressure to buy. But the crew there, especially Luke and Troy, made the process a great experience. Definitely recommend!
Great Experience
by 02/04/2017on
While visiting Florida, I purchased a vehicle from Greenway Ford in Orlando. Sales representative Adam Hurley worked with me to get a good deal. Adam took care of getting the vehicle shipped to my home state on New York and kept me apprised along the way. I would buy again from Adam and Greenway Ford.
Great service!
by 06/16/2016on
The service and staff were fantastic. They answered all my questions and serviced my vehicle (2016 Ford Escape) quickly and efficiently. Love Greenway Ford!
Great service
by 06/16/2016on
Becky was great! Needed 2 new tires for my f150. She did very well with communication with me. I have always had great service at green way ford.
Terry Bennett is an amazing service advisor!
by 06/03/2016on
Terry Bennett has been my Service advisor since I purchased my 2013 Ford Escape; Terry is one of the main reasons why I love Greenway Ford! I respect, trust & appreciate Terry tremendously! I dropped off my car overnight & didn't hesitate to authorize Terry to fix my Escape without a quote or conversation; I picked up my car just as the service department was closing but I didn't need to speak to anyone about the service needed because Terry was proactive and provided me with all information via voicemail & my car feels like new! Terry truly cares about the service I receive as well as the safety and maintenance of my car!
Becky was AMAZING!
by 06/03/2016on
As a law student, my time is very valuable to me and I was glad that if I had to spend two hours of a free day at Ford, that it was at least with Becky. Becky was an absolute delight when I came in for service of my car on 5/25/16. She was courteous and caring. She made sure to follow up with me appropriately and even engaged in friendly conversation. Having worked in the Hospitality industry, I appreciate the hallmarks of great customer service and abecky exemplified them over and over. Thank you, Becky! It was a pleasure!
Great service
by 06/02/2016on
Everything was great when I was at greenway ford. I had my appointment scheduled at 11:00 am. I ended up running late by about 30 minutes. Terry was still able to get me in. After they got my vehicle in the back. I went to look at the new cars. We asked one of the sales people if we could just look. We explained that we weren't here to buy. They gave us the OK to go look. After looking we went back to the service area. We didn't have any type of a sales pitch which was good since we were just looking to kill time. We sat out side on one of the benches. We were only sitting for maybe 5 minutes when I saw my van. We went inside so that Terry could find me. Total time of the repair I would estimate 30-45 minutes. I was very happy with the service
First oil change
by 06/02/2016on
The staff always do their best to ensure that all issues are addressed. They go above and beyond to satisfy their customers. Dealt with Becky second time now and she was very professional, extremely pleasant and followed up every step of the way. Brought in 2016 Explorer for first oil change and I am very satisfied with the visit.
Great service
by 06/02/2016on
Becky was on site immediately and very helpful. She took great care to make me comfortable and had me out very quickly
Good service.
by 06/02/2016on
Service for The Works was excellent. Currently I use vehicle for courier work, thus it requires frequent oil/ filter changes and tire rotation, thus Greenway showed it was capable of getting the job done.
Great Experience
by 06/02/2016on
Service representative was very professional the facility was very nice.
Great service
by 06/01/2016on
The service was exceptional as always. Have purchased 3 vehicles from Greenway. They are great to deal with & the service is 2nd to none
Great Service
by 05/30/2016on
It was great they kept me informed and got done in a timely manner. Greenway ford is awesome
Warranty Service
by 05/27/2016on
Diana is very polite, does a good job, has a lot to juggle. In this matter the crankshaft sensor O ring failed which ultimately trashed the catalytic converter which later had to be replaced. Under warranty thankfully.
Great service as always
by 05/27/2016on
My experience at Ford is always the best. They take my car in, and I take a nap in the waiting area. Within a half an hour to an hour my car is finish, they give me a run down of what's good and what should be fixed and I'm on my way.
Service
by 05/27/2016on
I have received excellent service at Greenway Ford when taking my 2013 Ford C-Max to the shop. If the car is to be there for a few hours since I did not schedule an appointment, I receive a shuttle ride to work and then get picked up later.
Great service
by 05/25/2016on
Work was done quickly and Becky was friendly and kept me informed.
1 Comments