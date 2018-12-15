2 out of 5 stars sales Rating

So this week i purchased my second vehicle from this dealership. I got a 2013 ford escape. On the test drive we(salesman Steven and me) noticed there was no wiper blade when i went to turn them on. Ok no big deal. Did he test drive and went back to finish up paper work. On the way back we found out the backup had not been installed. Since that was a feature i wanted i made sure to them about it. Once back Steven ran off to fix those minor issues. While the long wait for the finance guy to be free i was asked by multiple people if i had been helped which was nice. Finally got into the finance office and was dealing with paper work. My monthly payment went up from what was quoted but it happens. Once out i was told that i would have to go to an off site 2nd party to install the back up camera. Ok still no huge deal. After 7 hours i had keys in hand and ready to roll. Next day on the way to work while setting up my console i noticed that the computer had not been reset and the old owners information was all still there. OK again no biggie. On the drive in to work my tpms light turned on. I know some stuff about cars. I know that when that light comes i check the pressure of the tire. I did that as soon as i could. All seemed OK. I called ford and they said to bring it in. I did the next morning they were available before work. They checked it out and said it was missing the tpms sensor.....ya not OK. So i called Steve and he had me bring it in to reconditioning. Once again a day off i show up at 8 am......its now 10:30 am no idea how much longer and the worst part is after this im supposed to take to the 2nd party place for the camera. The catch? It may take 4+ hours for that....loosing basically 2 days and one morning for a "certified pre-owned" not exactly the experience i was hoping for. *Edit later in the day* It is now 7pm, i have no vehicle, cant goto work tomorrow, and am extremely disappointed. aside from using 2 full days off to deal with this issue, i now have to sacrifice a work day due to not being able to drive to work. and the response? "sorry" really??? well thats the last vehicle my family or me will ever be purchasing there. Read more