I was contacted by Ron Nelson after service had inspected my BMW. He discussed the problem (rear left window was stuck halfway up & would not move) and the solution (replace drive motor). The repair would take 2 days, and he offered a loaner, appreciated but unnecessary, and answered every question. At the end of the first day, Ron called to tell me they would need an extra day. No problem and he updated me on status. Excellent commo the entire time...no surprises...great Mgr and Tech. I’m a long time fan of this Dealer Service. When Ron was selected for the job, Ron did not miss a beat, made a smooth transition and has maintained the outstanding level of service work. You cannot find a better operation than this one. My thanks and appreciation for 5 STAR Service. Read more