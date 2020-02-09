Germain BMW of Naples

11286 Tamiami Trl N, Naples, FL 34110
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Germain BMW of Naples

4.9
Overall Rating
(132)
Recommend: Yes (130) No (2)
sales Rating

Happy Customer

by Alexis Munoz on 09/02/2020

I was very happy with our professionalism and the atmosphere of your main BMW my salesman Jeffrey Woody was absolutely excellent and helping me acquire the vehicle that I absolutely love I will definitely recommend this dealer I’m very grateful for your help finance department was excellent as well I really appreciate everything!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
152 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Best experience

by Cloreilly on 09/01/2020

Patrick Dodard did a fantastic job. It was the easiest and best experience I’ve ever had when buying a car. He was a true professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Excellent Service - George Donovan

by George Donovan 5 Star Service on 08/21/2020

As always, George Donovan is a excellent advisor. Each time I arrive, he always greets by my name. Even if I am in for sales, he will greet me by name if he seems me. When in services, he provides me with full details of what work is being performed. He contacts me during the scope of work and when the vehicle is ready for pick-up. When I book online or call, I always make sure to chose George as my service provider.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

service satisfaction

by Germain BMW on 08/20/2020

Adrian Pena always coordinates service well and is responsive to email.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

George Donovan

by David on 08/17/2020

George had me in and out very efficiently and all work completed as required.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

White Glove Service

by Convertible Girl on 08/14/2020

I really enjoyed working with Alex Soare. He was extremely knowledgeable about the cars and did a fantastic job educating me about the features. Alex did not pressure me to buy and made the entire process of trading my car and purchasing a new one very easy – he gives his customers white glove service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Bill Emerson

by Exemplary service on 08/13/2020

Brought another of my vehicles in to bill emerson. He was able to determine to exact problem that was causing my vehicle to not perform properly, and noticed a few more needs at my request to please go over my vehicle thoroughly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

20 Year Old BMW CONV

by Jim Dunmyer on 08/10/2020

I was contacted by Ron Nelson after service had inspected my BMW. He discussed the problem (rear left window was stuck halfway up & would not move) and the solution (replace drive motor). The repair would take 2 days, and he offered a loaner, appreciated but unnecessary, and answered every question. At the end of the first day, Ron called to tell me they would need an extra day. No problem and he updated me on status. Excellent commo the entire time...no surprises...great Mgr and Tech. I’m a long time fan of this Dealer Service. When Ron was selected for the job, Ron did not miss a beat, made a smooth transition and has maintained the outstanding level of service work. You cannot find a better operation than this one. My thanks and appreciation for 5 STAR Service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Always great service

by Paul A on 08/07/2020

They always doba great job and very polite and professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Easy Online Purchase

by KMWeber on 08/03/2020

We were up north shopping for a convertible for our Florida residence. Not only did Germain BMW of Naples have the exact vehicle we wanted, but Alex Pope made the whole online buying process super easy and at a fair price. Very satisfied.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

BMW won my Best Buy Competition

by BMW Convert on 07/27/2020

Just bought my first BMW X.3 I and enjoying it tremendously. I owned an Audi Q5 previously and thought I would replace it with another but the BMW X.3 guy beat out the new Audi in addition to the Mercedes and Lexus models I test drove. Max Zuercher at Gremain BMW was great to work with and very conscientious. Check out BMW if looking for an SUV.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great sales experience with Alex Pope on 2020 X3 M competition

by Todd Lawler on 07/25/2020

Alex Pope was a no pressure easy going salesmen which I like! Very knowledgeable on finding me the correct fit, as I was switching brands from a Porsche Cayenne Turbo S into a BMW and wanted performance and power. Alex Pope went above and beyond and worked for me on my price request that were within reason. As well as having my windows tinted per the deal and ready for delivery. I will be a long time customer and very happy with my purchase and highly recommend Alex Pope for sales at Germain BMW of Naples FL.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Rhoel Grey

by Jeffrey Alan Schubargo on 07/25/2020

Rhoel Grey represents the quality and service that BMW is known for worldwide. BMW of Naples is always on their A game and it’s the people, people like Rhoel Grey that make a difference. Thank you BMW, thank you BMW of Naples and thank you Rhoel.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service

by Dianne Gotschall on 07/21/2020

Adrian Pena is my service advisor and always makes sure I am well taken care of. Highly recommend!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

M5 Service

by M5 Service on 07/17/2020

This was my first service visit to Germain BMW and I could not be more pleased with the experience. Upon arrival, I was greeted by my service advisor ( George Donovan) who introduced himself and immediately took my car into the garage. I planned to wait for my car and it was finished sooner than expected..George was very attentive and kept me informed of repair status. When service was complete, my car was delivered to me hand washed and vacuumed. I could not ask for more..

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Rhoel Gray is the best!

by Brandi Taylor on 07/14/2020

Service department is great and very professional. I won’t take my X7 to anyone but Rhoel Gray at Germain BMW when I’m in Naples.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great Service

by Linda on 07/08/2020

Received great service from Moises Marante. He did a great job of keeping me informed and price was as quoted.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

exemplary sales

by Klevis Toska on 07/02/2020

Klevis Toska is the sales representative that assisted me in me purchase. he was prompt in returning phone calls, very patient with me in the time it took to find the right vehicle that i was looking for.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

exemplary service

by Bill Emerson Germaine BMW on 07/02/2020

Bill Emerson at Germaine BMW Naples Florida has been my service advisor for 15 plus years. His attention to detail and always honest advice has kept me a confident BMW owner since my very first purchase. thank you Bill for the personal touch you put into taking care of your clients.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

12 years, perfect ratings

by Germain BMW Rhoel Gray on 07/01/2020

I have worked with Rhoel Gray through several cars, 3 and 4 series convertibles, X3 and X4. Always superb attention to detail, thorough and well communicated information on what is needed. Rhoel always takes the extra step to make sure things are right with my cars.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Outstanding

by Marty on 06/26/2020

Adrian Pena was outstanding. Worked with and negotiated with my insurance company, kept me constantly updated and had my car delivered to my home. He made a stressful time for me much easier! Greatly appreciated the service received.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

67 cars in stock
0 new35 used32 certified pre-owned
Google Map

