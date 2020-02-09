I was very happy with our professionalism and the atmosphere of your main BMW my salesman Jeffrey Woody was absolutely excellent and helping me acquire the vehicle that I absolutely love I will definitely recommend this dealer I’m very grateful for your help finance department was excellent as well I really appreciate everything!
As always, George Donovan is a excellent advisor. Each time I arrive, he always greets by my name. Even if I am in for sales, he will greet me by name if he seems me. When in services, he provides me with full details of what work is being performed. He contacts me during the scope of work and when the vehicle is ready for pick-up. When I book online or call, I always make sure to chose George as my service provider.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I really enjoyed working with Alex Soare. He was extremely knowledgeable about the cars and did a fantastic job educating me about the features. Alex did not pressure me to buy and made the entire process of trading my car and purchasing a new one very easy – he gives his customers white glove service.
Brought another of my vehicles in to bill emerson. He was able to determine to exact problem that was causing my vehicle to not perform properly, and noticed a few more needs at my request to please go over my vehicle thoroughly.
I was contacted by Ron Nelson after service had inspected my BMW. He discussed the problem (rear left window was stuck halfway up & would not move) and the solution (replace drive motor). The repair would take 2 days, and he offered a loaner, appreciated but unnecessary, and answered every question. At the end of the first day, Ron called to tell me they would need an extra day. No problem and he updated me on status. Excellent commo the entire time...no surprises...great Mgr and Tech. I’m a long time fan of this Dealer Service. When Ron was selected for the job, Ron did not miss a beat, made a smooth transition and has maintained the outstanding level of service work. You cannot find a better operation than this one. My thanks and appreciation for 5 STAR Service.
We were up north shopping for a convertible for our Florida residence. Not only did Germain BMW of Naples have the exact vehicle we wanted, but Alex Pope made the whole online buying process super easy and at a fair price. Very satisfied.
Just bought my first BMW X.3 I and enjoying it tremendously. I owned an Audi Q5 previously and thought I would replace it with another but the BMW X.3 guy beat out the new Audi in addition to the Mercedes and Lexus models I test drove. Max Zuercher at Gremain BMW was great to work with and very conscientious. Check out BMW if looking for an SUV.
Great sales experience with Alex Pope on 2020 X3 M competition
by Todd Lawler on 07/25/2020
Alex Pope was a no pressure easy going salesmen which I like! Very knowledgeable on finding me the correct fit, as I was switching brands from a Porsche Cayenne Turbo S into a BMW and wanted performance and power. Alex Pope went above and beyond and worked for me on my price request that were within reason. As well as having my windows tinted per the deal and ready for delivery. I will be a long time customer and very happy with my purchase and highly recommend Alex Pope for sales at Germain BMW of Naples FL.
Rhoel Grey represents the quality and service that BMW is known for worldwide. BMW of Naples is always on their A game and it’s the people, people like Rhoel Grey that make a difference. Thank you BMW, thank you BMW of Naples and thank you Rhoel.
This was my first service visit to Germain BMW and I could not be more pleased with the experience. Upon arrival, I was greeted by my service advisor ( George Donovan) who introduced himself and immediately took my car into the garage. I planned to wait for my car and it was finished sooner than expected..George was very attentive and kept me informed of repair status. When service was complete, my car was delivered to me hand washed and vacuumed. I could not ask for more..
Klevis Toska is the sales representative that assisted me in me purchase. he was prompt in returning phone calls, very patient with me in the time it took to find the right vehicle that i was looking for.
Bill Emerson at Germaine BMW Naples Florida has been my service advisor for 15 plus years. His attention to detail and always honest advice has kept me a confident BMW owner since my very first purchase.
thank you Bill for the personal touch you put into taking care of your clients.
I have worked with Rhoel Gray through several cars, 3 and 4 series convertibles, X3 and X4. Always superb attention to detail, thorough and well communicated information on what is needed. Rhoel always takes the extra step to make sure things are right with my cars.
Adrian Pena was outstanding. Worked with and negotiated with my insurance company, kept me constantly updated and had my car delivered to my home. He made a stressful time for me much easier! Greatly appreciated the service received.
