Braman Motors BMW
Customer Reviews of Braman Motors BMW
Phenomenal
by 03/24/2021on
First time at this location and let’s say it was the best car experience I’ve ever had. I’ve been leasing for years now and detest the car deal day. The staff was attentive, knowledgeable and most of all listened to my concerns and likes. They weren’t pushy nor tried to sell me on something that wasn’t what I wanted. Highly recommend this location to any BMW car seekers. My first BMW experience was phenomenal.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great purchasing experience
by 04/02/2021on
Sergio Rivera, my sales advisor at Braman BMW was kind, efficient and very professional. Made the purchasing of my vehicle from beginning to end a very pleasant one. I would definitely recommend him.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 04/02/2021on
Excellent service by both Amir and Maruf who are always stellar
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
great and fluid experience
by 04/02/2021on
amazing team great service and price
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The best every single time.....
by 03/30/2021on
I have a Mini Cooper and my car has been serviced at Braman many times. Every time 5 stars for efficiency, competence, professionalism, friendliness. Simply the best !
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience with Andrew
by 03/28/2021on
Andrew kept me informed of the repair process that took 3 days, offered me a loaner which I declined, and personally delivered me my car once my car was ready even though it was past 6.30pm. My car is running great again. Andrew is a great asset to your customer team. He is professional, effective and personable. Always a pleasure to deal with Andrew!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service from Aaron
by 03/20/2021on
Aaron was consistently in communication with us through the whole process and professional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Scheduled service
by 03/19/2021on
All work appears to have been completed as promised
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Services
by 03/15/2021on
Felipe Bocangel was my service advisor Very professional. He’s the Best Thank You Again
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service as always
by 03/13/2021on
Jomar and team always do a great job...super user-friendly
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Tony siciliano
by 03/11/2021on
Great job. One day service great prices Joey called when the car was done within 24 hours
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Maykel Ortiz
by 03/10/2021on
Maykel was excellent. He was superbly service oriented and committed to getting a deal done. He was very patient and helpful during the at-home test drive and delivery. A+++
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Customer Service
by 03/09/2021on
The customer service was phenomenal and the customer service representative was very understanding and went beyond expectations.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service and repair
by 03/08/2021on
Kristopher Barres, my service rep, is fantastic. He is always available, communicative and provides excellent customer service. The Loaner/Rental desk is a different story, there is an hour delay to obtain the loaner/rental even with an appointment.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Customer Service
by 03/08/2021on
Thomas has been very friendly and providing updates/status on a regular basis. My drive to Braman is approximately 30 miles one way and it's worth it due to very good customer service. I have recommended my friends to Braman.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
X3 M40i (Dinan) Hiccup
by 03/06/2021on
Had some “miss fire” took it to the dealership and as always got excellent treatment from my only Service Advisor since 2018 when bought new (Bismark Guerrero). Was given an X1. They traced the fault to the Dinan Stage 1 and since they are an authorized dealer for Dinan they fix it in no time and now I’m enjoying the extra horsepower that it delivers.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Quick and Efficient
by 03/04/2021on
Went for an oil leak problem, got a great welcome experience from Aaron Vazquez, and the problem was solved. Mr. Vazquez kept me informed all along and when my car was ready, I went to the dealership and the transaction was smooth and fast.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Loyalty for a reason
by 03/03/2021on
We have been loyal Braman Mini customers since 2006. The reason, professional quality service and convenience. Well done!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fast and effective
by 03/03/2021on
Braman Mini offers a good service , slow process of the loaner pick up. I would recommend the advisor to be more friendly. Fernando Ramos could do a better job on dealing with a client and making him/her welcome !
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
great service
by 02/28/2021on
brought my vehicle in without an appointment on Friday , Feb. 26 at 12;30 pm. Daniel Soto was my service advisor and helped me immediately. I needed several things done on my car including a newe tire. courteous service from beginning to end. received a loaner and was told I may need to leave the car till Monday. Saturday afternoon I received a call that my car was ready. My car was detailed and ready when I got there. Daniel also placed a new battery on my key fob. Beyond the service I had anticipated.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes