First time at this location and let’s say it was the best car experience I’ve ever had. I’ve been leasing for years now and detest the car deal day. The staff was attentive, knowledgeable and most of all listened to my concerns and likes. They weren’t pushy nor tried to sell me on something that wasn’t what I wanted. Highly recommend this location to any BMW car seekers. My first BMW experience was phenomenal. Read more