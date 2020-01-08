Braman Motors BMW

2060 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33137
(866) 525-1032
Today 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Braman Motors BMW

4.9
Overall Rating
(289)
Recommend: Yes (282) No (7)
sales Rating

X5 Purchase

by Andrew on 08/01/2020

My experience with Braman BMW was superb. Everything about the certified pre-owned vehicle was as advertised. And they honored the quote given on my trade-in from pictures and records that I submitted. Once I arrived at the dealership the sales rep and finance manager greeted me and offered great hospitality, and a professional sales purchase process.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Beyond excellent!

by Connie Carreras on 08/05/2020

In a family of Mini drivers for over fifteen years, there are no words to describe the superb customer service and attention to detail provided by this dealership. Beyond excellent!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Perfect customer service

by RH on 07/22/2020

I have purchased my Vehicle MBW I3 from BMW Braman Miami. I didn’t believe that I would have the bank approval for my vehicle financing. Roberto was my selling counselor; very knowledgeable and helpful! He made my purchase process runs very smoothly. I would highly recommend him. I am very happy with my experience with BMW Braman Miami!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Ms

by Yanet on 07/22/2020

Excellent services Maruf is very friendly and helpful

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Mini cooper

by Eric Merced on 07/21/2020

Great honest service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Maintenace check up

by Lissette Ramirez on 06/24/2020

I am pleased with my experience for the maintenace check up of my car. The car was picked up at my house at the scheduled time and returned in a timely manner. Staff was pleasant and accommodating.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

"Outstanding Service".

by Jacqueline Curbelo on 06/21/2020

I'm extremely happy and satisfied with the Service Department at Braman BMW/MINI Miami. I've been taking my cars to them for over 20 years and they always exceed my expectations. Daniel Soto is an amazing, professional, knowledgeable and very reliable Service Advisor. "His customer service is Superb".

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

X1 Bmw driver

by X1 Bmw driver on 06/18/2020

Excellent overall experience. Dealer provided good price, good service, was sensitive to social distance guidelines and cleaning protocols. Deal was mostly done via internet. They delivered vehicle to the house and signed papers in the front yard. It is an odd world but they got it right.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

great service

by Julie Kang on 06/18/2020

this was my first time with Braman. I have been dealing with Ft. Lauderdale BMW for 20 years. I was looking for 2nd car, Mini. they were very helpful, friendly, easy to converse. had a excellent time dealing with everybody

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Very professional

by William on 06/11/2020

All staff conduct themselves in a professional manner. Complete jobs in a timely manner. Will recommend to friends.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

Braman Mini Sales

by Dio Garcia on 06/11/2020

If you are looking for a MINI...then I recommend Henry Alvarez at Braman MINI. Henry makes the car leasing experience easy, you won't spend hours and hours on the dealership. Negotiations are fair and all expectations were met.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Best service as always

by Terry on 06/09/2020

Braman MINI and it’s entire service team gives a new definition to efficient and VIP service. Thanks again! Ryan, the service manager is the best!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

BMW

by Very serious and professional on 06/08/2020

I have really good experience in Braman BMW the service guy Bismark its very professional the best communication . Im very satisfied with Braman thanks a lot 🥂

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great, professional service as always

by KP on 06/06/2020

Jomar is great...he is the main reason I keep coming back

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent

by Twins on 06/04/2020

The manager Thomas is amazing and love dealing with the service area. Quick and responsive.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Purchased a vehicle

by Kerry on 06/04/2020

I purchased a vehicle from Braman BMW, Christian was my salesperson, he showed me all the vehicles I requested and presented all information clearly. Alejandro, sales manager and Carlos, in finance were both very helpful. Everyone was very professional and made my experience pleasant.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Excellent Service!

by Raul Milian on 06/04/2020

Osvaldo is the best! Courteous, professional and excellent customer service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Quick and Easy

by Joe on 06/04/2020

As always, great service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service

by Tracy McLeod on 05/29/2020

Daniel Soto at Braman BMW MINI was the absolute best! Very professional, friendly and so very helpful! Made my experience one of the best

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

My Braman Miami experience!

by Demetrio on 05/29/2020

I am very happy with the high quality attention given by Mr Peter Armstrong. The auto service was smooth and on time. All personnel and customers were wearing masks at all time and at the end the auto was treated with a desinfectant spray. Great and serious service. Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Very professional

by Marco Gonzalez on 05/28/2020

Great and professional environment, Fernando took care of all my car needs

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
