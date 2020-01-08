My experience with Braman BMW was superb. Everything about the certified pre-owned vehicle was as advertised. And they honored the quote given on my trade-in from pictures and records that I submitted. Once I arrived at the dealership the sales rep and finance manager greeted me and offered great hospitality, and a professional sales purchase process.
I have purchased my Vehicle MBW I3 from BMW Braman Miami. I didn’t believe that I would have the bank approval for my vehicle financing.
Roberto was my selling counselor; very knowledgeable and helpful! He made my purchase process runs very smoothly. I would highly recommend him.
I am very happy with my experience with BMW Braman Miami!
I'm extremely happy and satisfied with the Service Department at Braman BMW/MINI Miami. I've been taking my cars to them for over 20 years and they always exceed my expectations. Daniel Soto is an amazing, professional, knowledgeable and very reliable Service Advisor. "His customer service is Superb".
Excellent overall experience. Dealer provided good price, good service, was sensitive to social distance guidelines and cleaning protocols. Deal was mostly done via internet. They delivered vehicle to the house and signed papers in the front yard. It is an odd world but they got it right.
this was my first time with Braman. I have been dealing with Ft. Lauderdale BMW for 20 years. I was looking for 2nd car, Mini. they were very helpful, friendly, easy to converse. had a excellent time dealing with everybody
If you are looking for a MINI...then I recommend Henry Alvarez at Braman MINI. Henry makes the car leasing experience easy, you won't spend hours and hours on the dealership. Negotiations are fair and all expectations were met.
I purchased a vehicle from Braman BMW, Christian was my salesperson, he showed me all the vehicles I requested and presented all information clearly. Alejandro, sales manager and Carlos, in finance were both very helpful. Everyone was very professional and made my experience pleasant.
I am very happy with the high quality attention given by Mr Peter Armstrong. The auto service was smooth and on time. All personnel and customers were wearing masks at all time and at the end the auto was treated with a desinfectant spray. Great and serious service. Thank you!
