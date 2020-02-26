Jaguar Treasure Coast

sales Rating

Range Rover Sport purchase

by MHJohnson on 02/26/2020

Very Helpful

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Great Service

by JohnK on 08/25/2020

Frank and David do a great job of exceeding my expectations.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Assistant Professor

by Cathy Paton on 08/18/2020

Great customer service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

F type oil change

by F type service on 07/21/2020

The service scheduled was on time. The service provider David Seifert has always provided me with polite, knowledgeable and above average service. The service was warranty.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Kind Service

by Great service on 07/08/2020

I inadvertently hit my back up camera instead of open the hatch button. The service department fixed it promptly without an appointment with no scolding for stupidity. Thank you Robert

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

the best without question

by ron on 06/06/2020

the service could not have been better!! complete, thorough, on time, and zero hassle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Exceptional Level of Service at Jaguar Land Rover Treasure Coast

by Mario de Armas on 06/05/2020

The service was seamless. They picked up my vehicle and dropped off the loaner at home. Provided great service and returned the car two days later. Awesome.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great Experience

by Todd on 12/16/2019

Howard Norup was great dealing with for the purchase of our Range Rover. Everyone at the dealership is very responsive.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

The best service department around

by Ryan R on 10/22/2019

Facility is great and customer lounge area was great. I would highly recommend jaguar of Palm Beach. Susan Fox is a pleasure to work with!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

David B

by David on 10/03/2019

All around outstanding service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service

by David on 05/28/2019

Service was great, pleasure working with such professionals .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

fantastic!

by emsftype on 11/29/2018

Jay and David are the best, as is Frank the mechanic!!! Thank you Jag of the Treasure Coast!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Exceptional Service

by NicoleL on 11/01/2018

Howard Norup was a pleasure to work with during the sales process of our Jaguar F Pace and even went above and beyond to answer our questions after the sale. We believe Howard truly cared about us as a customer and we would highly recommend Howard and Treasure Coast Jaguar!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Service Review

by PamelaJ on 09/22/2018

I am always a satisfied customer when I come in for Service. My Service Representative Jay is on top of things, explaining what's needed and why. Thanks J, Your Very Satisfied Customer, Pam J

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Buying a New Range Rover

by RobertP on 06/13/2018

I have been buying cars for many years and had the best experience in doing so at your dealership with Zac Phillips as the sales consultant. There was absolutely no pressure with his sales approach. He was friendly and did not push me to buy but just gave me the faxes about the car. The test drive went great again with no pressure. I would highly recommend him as a sales person anytime. Robert P.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
