Customer Reviews of Jaguar Treasure Coast
5.0 Overall Rating (14)
Range Rover Sport purchase
by MHJohnson 02/26/2020
Frank and David do a great job of exceeding my expectations.
by Cathy Paton 08/18/2020
Great customer service
F type service
by 07/21/2020
The service scheduled was on time. The service provider David Seifert has always provided me with polite, knowledgeable and above average service.
The service was warranty.
Great service
by 07/08/2020
I inadvertently hit my back up camera instead of open the hatch button. The service department fixed it promptly without an appointment with no scolding for stupidity. Thank you Robert
the service could not have been better!! complete, thorough, on time, and zero hassle.
on Mario de Armas 06/05/2020
The service was seamless. They picked up my vehicle and dropped off the loaner at home. Provided great service and returned the car two days later. Awesome.
Range Rover Sport purchase
by MHJohnson 02/26/2020
Howard Norup was great dealing with for the purchase of our Range Rover. Everyone at the dealership is very responsive.
The best service department around
Facility is great and customer lounge area was great. I would highly recommend jaguar of Palm Beach. Susan Fox is a pleasure to work with!
All around outstanding service
Service was great, pleasure working with such professionals .
by emsftype 11/29/2018
Jay and David are the best, as is Frank the mechanic!!!
Thank you Jag of the Treasure Coast!
Howard Norup was a pleasure to work with during the sales process of our Jaguar F Pace and even went above and beyond to answer our questions after the sale. We believe Howard truly cared about us as a customer and we would highly recommend Howard and Treasure Coast Jaguar!
I am always a satisfied customer when I come in for Service. My Service Representative Jay is on top of things, explaining what's needed and why.
Thanks J,
Your Very Satisfied Customer, Pam J
I have been buying cars for many years and had the best experience in doing so at your dealership with Zac Phillips as the sales consultant. There was absolutely no pressure with his sales approach. He was friendly and did not push me to buy but just gave me the faxes about the car. The test drive went great again with no pressure. I would highly recommend him as a sales person anytime. Robert P.
