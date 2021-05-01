Jaguar Treasure Coast
Customer Reviews of Jaguar Treasure Coast
A+ Experience
by 01/05/2021on
The entire team made it a positive experience from beginning to end. Amelia, our salesperson, was extremely knowledgeable. She wasn't pushy at all and was very patient.We had a good time with her... I totally love my new car and will return to the them for our next vehicle for sure!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Setvice
by 03/03/2021on
Same day apt, in and out under 2 hours. Plus a car wash...
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
A+ Experience
by 01/05/2021on
The entire team made it a positive experience from beginning to end. Amelia, our salesperson, was extremely knowledgeable. She wasn't pushy at all and was very patient.We had a good time with her... I totally love my new car and will return to the them for our next vehicle for sure!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great Service
by 12/14/2020on
A-Z. Friendly, Helpful, Great Value. Thank you guys.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
the best without question//extraordinary as always!
by 11/28/2020on
The service from Jaguar Land Rover Treasure Coast on my Range Rover Autobiography was extraordinary from the pick up of the vehicle to keeping me informed and the finely detailed return. A customer could ask for no more!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 11/15/2020on
Leased a Discovery - overall service was exceptional - very professional. Delivery on time. Great team!
New Defender
by 10/21/2020on
After building a Defender online, Scott was great with keeping us updated on the ETA of delivery to the dealership. He's always great to work with. Thanks
Great service manager
by 10/02/2020on
I go to places that keep me informed of the process of the work being done and gives me an honest response. David Seifert did exactly that. All the service managers I have seen at the dealership have been great.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 08/25/2020on
Frank and David do a great job of exceeding my expectations.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Assistant Professor
by 08/18/2020on
Great customer service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
F type oil change
by 07/21/2020on
The service scheduled was on time. The service provider David Seifert has always provided me with polite, knowledgeable and above average service. The service was warranty.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Kind Service
by 07/08/2020on
I inadvertently hit my back up camera instead of open the hatch button. The service department fixed it promptly without an appointment with no scolding for stupidity. Thank you Robert
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
the best without question
by 06/06/2020on
the service could not have been better!! complete, thorough, on time, and zero hassle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Exceptional Level of Service at Jaguar Land Rover Treasure Coast
by 06/05/2020on
The service was seamless. They picked up my vehicle and dropped off the loaner at home. Provided great service and returned the car two days later. Awesome.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Range Rover Sport purchase
by 02/26/2020on
Very Helpful
Great Experience
by 12/16/2019on
Howard Norup was great dealing with for the purchase of our Range Rover. Everyone at the dealership is very responsive.
The best service department around
by 10/22/2019on
Facility is great and customer lounge area was great. I would highly recommend jaguar of Palm Beach. Susan Fox is a pleasure to work with!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
David B
by 10/03/2019on
All around outstanding service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 05/28/2019on
Service was great, pleasure working with such professionals .
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
fantastic!
by 11/29/2018on
Jay and David are the best, as is Frank the mechanic!!! Thank you Jag of the Treasure Coast!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Exceptional Service
by 11/01/2018on
Howard Norup was a pleasure to work with during the sales process of our Jaguar F Pace and even went above and beyond to answer our questions after the sale. We believe Howard truly cared about us as a customer and we would highly recommend Howard and Treasure Coast Jaguar!
Service Review
by 09/22/2018on
I am always a satisfied customer when I come in for Service. My Service Representative Jay is on top of things, explaining what's needed and why. Thanks J, Your Very Satisfied Customer, Pam J
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes