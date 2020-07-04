service Rating

The absolute worse customer service out of all the dealerships in all the world. My CC has A LOT of recalls on the car one of them being the clock spring. I had taken the car to the dealer back in march to get the service that was to fix the clock spring along with the controls and horn that had not been working. When that day came, I got my car back and controls and horn were still not working. So I had to come back the next morning. While I was on my way there, my fuel pump module went out as I was stuck on midpoint bridge. That was the second recall I needed. So I towed the car to the dealer after being told the towing would be reimbursed by VW. Once all that was said and done I am told that no towing reimbursement was happening and the clock spring only got a protective cover. I didn't have an airbag light on which I was THEN told was necessary. So after a quick transmission replacement on top of all of this I find out there is a new extended warranty on the clock spring and my car is included in that. I thought great FINALLY!! But knowing VW and the horrible company they are and this horrible dealership that represents them, I thought it was too good to be true. So I called back TWICE and I asked "does my airbag light need to be on for the diagnosis to be free of charge?" I was told NO it does not need to be on. Then came the lovely mail and I see "FREE of charge: Steering wheel controls not working properly AND and airbag light staying on". So great another instance where what I am being told doesn't match up with what another person/letter says. So I call again and ask "does the light need to be on?" and I got a John then told me a coworker of his named Aaron, who is more experienced on the issue said the airbag light DOES NOT need to be on, okay great but this letter says otherwise so which is it?? John then tells me there are cases where they slip through the cracks with corporate and have replaced the clock spring free of charge without the airbag light on. So they basically pick and choose when they do the job for free and when not too. That's really great to hear from what should be a professional corporation. I already made an appointment ON MY OWN DAMN BIRTHDAY to get this done because I am being told its free. And what do I get as a response today "they should not have told you that" That came from John who sounds as if he has no soul on the phone and can't even apologize for their screw up. This place cannot stick to their word and last minute decide to say they will charge me regardless of what they have said in the beginning. I have never had such horrible customer service but I guess I shouldn't be surprised since VW as a company has shown how horrible they can be. I honestly don't know how this place functions but I am sure there is an inevitable demise coming. Read more