I feel scammed
by 04/07/2020on
Brought my car in for service after some mysterious dash lights showed up on my 2017 VW passat with 32,000 miles. Ray was my service representative. He explains that it could be a wheel speed sensor that went bad and it will cost approximately $380 to repair. I agreed and asked him to get it repaired. I picked up my car and paid the bill, took the car to my office where it sat for a week due to the coronavirus quarantine orders. After a week I needed to go to the store and turned on my car to find the same exact lights to come back on again. I took it back to the Ft. Myers dealer, where Ray explained that they would take another look a it. He calls me about 4 hours later explaining that another sensor has gone bad. What are the odds of that? I asked him why are these sensors going bad, I barely drive the car? He proceeds to explain that these sensors go bad if the car sits for too long. Wow!!! really?? The car sat for a week after it was supposedly repaired and now another sensor has gone bad. At this point I tell him that I would pick up the car, because I want to get a second opinion. Ray proceeds to tell me that there will be a $150 diagnostics fee. You can just imagine my reaction to that crap. I paid the diagnostics fee and told them they've lost a customer for life. What a [non-permissible content removed]. Save your money and go to a local trusted mechanic.
Completely Untrustworthy
by 03/31/2019on
After 3 leases and a car purchase, I'm turning in my last lease and never looking back. They are simply not trustworthy. One example is after buying a "certified" used Pacifica, I drove home and noticed the mirror was broken. When I contacted the sales guy, Gary, he told me the service manager said "go to the auto store and buy a mirror and glue it on top". I thought he was joking! I had to really press them to fix the mirror correctly, which as it turns out was a very expensive fix. On top of that, they had led me to believe the used car had just arrived and that was a blatant lie and the car had issue after issue costing me thousands of dollars. When I was ready to turn in my second lease, they pressed hard saying they wanted to 'make up' for the used car issues and 'take care of me'. So giving the sales guy Gary and the General Manager the benefit of the doubt, I leased a Tiguan..which isn't a great vehicle by the way (bad ac, electrical issues, etc). Less than 2 weeks after leasing my Tiguan, I see they started leasing them for $80 less per month than I was paying. They had no desire to acknowledge their deception or resolve it. I would not recommend this dealership to anyone. I'm switching to Toyota.
They lie about free warranties to after the fact find out you have to pay.
by 12/04/2018on
The absolute worse customer service out of all the dealerships in all the world. My CC has A LOT of recalls on the car one of them being the clock spring. I had taken the car to the dealer back in march to get the service that was to fix the clock spring along with the controls and horn that had not been working. When that day came, I got my car back and controls and horn were still not working. So I had to come back the next morning. While I was on my way there, my fuel pump module went out as I was stuck on midpoint bridge. That was the second recall I needed. So I towed the car to the dealer after being told the towing would be reimbursed by VW. Once all that was said and done I am told that no towing reimbursement was happening and the clock spring only got a protective cover. I didn't have an airbag light on which I was THEN told was necessary. So after a quick transmission replacement on top of all of this I find out there is a new extended warranty on the clock spring and my car is included in that. I thought great FINALLY!! But knowing VW and the horrible company they are and this horrible dealership that represents them, I thought it was too good to be true. So I called back TWICE and I asked "does my airbag light need to be on for the diagnosis to be free of charge?" I was told NO it does not need to be on. Then came the lovely mail and I see "FREE of charge: Steering wheel controls not working properly AND and airbag light staying on". So great another instance where what I am being told doesn't match up with what another person/letter says. So I call again and ask "does the light need to be on?" and I got a John then told me a coworker of his named Aaron, who is more experienced on the issue said the airbag light DOES NOT need to be on, okay great but this letter says otherwise so which is it?? John then tells me there are cases where they slip through the cracks with corporate and have replaced the clock spring free of charge without the airbag light on. So they basically pick and choose when they do the job for free and when not too. That's really great to hear from what should be a professional corporation. I already made an appointment ON MY OWN DAMN BIRTHDAY to get this done because I am being told its free. And what do I get as a response today "they should not have told you that" That came from John who sounds as if he has no soul on the phone and can't even apologize for their screw up. This place cannot stick to their word and last minute decide to say they will charge me regardless of what they have said in the beginning. I have never had such horrible customer service but I guess I shouldn't be surprised since VW as a company has shown how horrible they can be. I honestly don't know how this place functions but I am sure there is an inevitable demise coming.
Corvette 2014
by 05/07/2018on
Excellent. Went out of their way to make this purchase happen by holding the car for 34 hours. Sold another car and was waiting for funds to clear.
Purchased used 2015 Ford Explorer Sport
by 02/27/2018on
I purchased the 2015 Ford Explorer Sport, sight unseen, from VW of FM and was very pleased by the professionalism and courtesy they demonstrated. Sales force was NOT aggressive at all.
10,000 Mile Service - Pleasant Experience!
by 09/18/2017on
My service appointment was 5 days after Hurricane Irma passed through. They were up and running on a generator. Everyone was pleasant and it was an upbeat atmosphere. They did a good job on my car and I will continue to go there for service.
VW of Ft Meyers
by 06/01/2017on
Excellent service, a great car, good deal. I had done some quick calculations and determined what I thought the overall amount to be financed should be and they actually beat that number. Most dealerships seem to find a way to inflate that number. I was impressed with the whole culture there. Friendly people who actually seemed like they liked working there. I would absolutely recommend this dealership with complete confidence.
Great service
by 07/23/2016on
Pleasant, hassle free experience. Waiting area very clean with nice refreshments.
Wheeler-Dealer.
by 07/12/2016on
We have been car shopping for 2 months, visiting many dealerships and usually leaving with a less than positive experience. Not so with the VW of Fort Myers Dealer! They were very friendly, not pushy at all, listened to our desires and really worked to put together what we wanted, not what they wanted to sell us, even to after sale the options. We will tell our friends and family about Diane, Rich and Jeff. They are great!
recall and promo plate
by 06/20/2016on
Instead 4:30 pm it got done 5:45pm and I must called myself because they were to busy.
VW Golf TSI
by 05/24/2016on
Wonderful purchase experience. Our third purchase from this dealer. Great vehicle service as well. The whole enchilada!
Geart first time
by 05/24/2016on
Came in with a car I bought locally. They told me everything I needed and price within only 30mins id bring it it. Thanks
The best car buying experience!
by 05/21/2016on
From the start, Joe, who became more than a salesman, was professional, friendly and eager to give us the information we needed to make the right decision. There was no pressure, just Joe talking to us like a friend. It wasn't long after the test drive that we chose to purchase our first Volkswagen, after 20 years of purchasing Ford vehicles. John helped us with all the financing paperwork which was actually stress free and actually fun! Thanks John! Love my new Volkswagen Beetle convertible and plan to have many years of enjoyment!
In spite of their busy service department.
by 05/09/2016on
Got me in,repaired car in a professional manner and had me on the road again in short order. Thank you VW of Fort Myers.
Great service
by 05/03/2016on
Great people ,great service ,friendly staff,overall experience 10+
Great service!
by 04/27/2016on
Arthur the assistant service manager got my car fixed right and kept me updated with the progress of work.I even bought tires on sale.Great tires for a great price!
Great salesman...
by 04/23/2016on
Steve is one of the greatest salesman I've ever had the pleasure of dealing with. He is the combination of knowledge, patients and one of the most humble individuals I've met. You couldn't ask for a better salesman. He went out of his way to make sure we felt comfortable and made sure we were making the right decision on a car. Even after another salesman in his dealership nearly lost our business, his appreciation and caring demeanor kept us from walking away. I can only hope he is still working there next time we are looking for a car. Thank you Steve!
Service
by 04/18/2016on
Satisfied and courteous service. Car cleaned nicely
Great, friendly service
by 04/16/2016on
Great service. Great staff. Will be returning for my 30k mile service
How my cas are maintained.
by 04/07/2016on
The work was done well and the cost was reasonable. The personnel is always polite and helpful. Communication is not always easy to achieve when, prior to the service event, there are concerns and questions on my part. I like my cars and want them to be serviced in the best way possible. In the end the service department of VW of Ft. Myers always comes through and maintains my 2015 Golf GTI and 2016 Golf R to my satisfaction.
30000 Mile Service
by 03/21/2016on
When I arrived at my scheduled appointment time I was quoted a time when my service would be completed. My car was done 10 minutes before the time quoted. All the work was completed. The staff is always friendly and knowledgeable.
