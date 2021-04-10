Volkswagen of Fort Myers
Customer Reviews of Volkswagen of Fort Myers
Absolutely the worst Volkswagen dealer service experience ever!
by 10/04/2021on
On 9/13, I called VW of Fort Myers and spoke with Garrett Neuberger to obtain a labor quote on the installation of Volkswagen part number 000051419B, which is a (Helix) Spare Tire Mount Subwoofer/Soundbox. At first, Garrett didn’t know what I was talking about. I had to explain what the VW Helix subwoofer/sound system was, how to install it, and which tools the dealer will need to perform the installation. After he took some time to speak with his manager (Stephanie Correia), Garrett assured me that the technicians had the tools, knowledge, and experience to install the Helix subwoofer sound system. Garrett quoted $192.88 plus tax for the labor installation. On 9/16, I purchased the Helix system from VW parts online, and called Garrett to schedule the installation. Once again, I discussed the installation process with Garrett, and asked him to confer with his lead technician to ensure that he had the VW Progammer Dongle (part number DKS051419A) to complete the soundbox DSP programming correctly for my 2017 Jetta Sport. Garrett guaranteed that his dealership technicians had the tools to complete the job properly. On 9/27 at 8am, I arrived at VW of Fort Myers for the Helix installation as scheduled. When I entered the service advisor area, Garrett didn’t greet me, and he told his fellow employees that he was too busy to write up my service order. After his fellow employees refused his request, Garrett reluctantly told me to wait while he was finishing writing up another order (for a customer that wasn’t present), and he would get to me next. I sat down at his desk and waited. After a few minutes, he started discussing my service order with me, and I asked him which technician would be working on my Jetta. He said the shop foreman, David, will work on my car because he has the most experience with this type of installation. I asked if I could speak with David to give him some notes on the installation process. Garrett refused my request, so I asked if Garrett would write the notes on the ticket for David to help clarify any potential confusion during installation. Garrett wrote two out of my three notes for David on the service order and sent the car into service. After sitting in the customer waiting area for 30 minutes, Garrett approached me and said the technician can’t complete the installation in 1-1/2 hours as quoted, and that it would take him all day (8 hours) to finish the labor, and that I would have to pay for the extra labor, or I could take the car and leave. Needless to say, I was quite upset. I asked him how this situation happened, considering that I discussed the installation procedure, tools, and requirements with him twice during our phone conversations, and once more during the service order write-up! Garrett was dumbfounded, and couldn’t answer me. I asked him to get his manager involved. A few minutes later, the service manager (Stephanie Correia) approached me with Garrett, and attempted to explain why they couldn’t perform the installation as quoted. Because Stephanie didn’t have the product knowledge or comprehension of the Helix Subwoofer sound system installation, I explained to her the process and tools required and asked her for options to complete the job, considering that I drove 1 hour and 45 minutes to have this work performed at VW of Fort Myers. After some heated discussion, Stephanie said that if I left the Jetta at the dealership for the entire day, she would honor the original quote and have the technician (David) perform the installation. She also agreed to have the dealership supply me with a rental car so that I could get home to let my dog out, and drive back the next morning. I agreed to that, and left with the dealership shuttle driver to obtain the rental car at Enterprise. At approximately 11am while driving home on I-75 North from the dealership, Stephanie called me to inform that the service department doesn’t have the VW programming dongle to complete the installation! Once again, I asked her for options. Stephanie stated that she could have the programming dongle shipped to the dealership overnight to finish the programming the next day (morning). I said okay, suggested that she call other VW dealerships in Florida to see if they have the dongle for rent/loan/purchase, and told her to call me first thing in the morning for an update. On 9/28 at 8:15am, after not receiving a call from either Garrett or Stephanie, I called the dealership for an update. Garrett informed me that the dealership couldn’t get the dongle. I asked if the rest of the installation was complete. He said no, the technician didn’t perform any work (even though they had the car all day on 9/27, and the dongle is only needed for programming after the Helix system is installed). I told him that I would arrive at the dealership in 2 hours to pickup the Jetta. Garrettt Neuberger is dishonest, disrespectful, ignorant, and lacks the knowledge and skill to be a Volkswagen service advisor. His employment should be terminated. Stephanie Correia lacks the service experience and technical expertise to be a Volkswagen service manager. She should be demoted to service advisor, and receive additional training before promotion to manager (i.e. service director).
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
They made it so easy!
by 01/26/2021on
Extremely professional and transparent. They believe in their products! Never pushy
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
no service
by 11/30/2020on
I received advertisement from vw '' no appointment necessary to change oil ''. Upon arrival I was asked if I have appointment ,I said no , then I was told to leave and come back in an hour. When i got upset about it, the young man told me "you don't have to come back at all" So I called the manager, she told me exactly the same thing, to leave and come back in an hour. I have two cars with you, if changing oil is such a difficult job, maybe I shouldn't buy Volkswagen anymore, due to terrible service. To waste my time is a disservice. To change oil is a simple job, I can go anywhere, and I'm certain I'd be treated with more courtesy than at Volkswagen.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
I feel scammed
by 04/07/2020on
Brought my car in for service after some mysterious dash lights showed up on my 2017 VW passat with 32,000 miles. Ray was my service representative. He explains that it could be a wheel speed sensor that went bad and it will cost approximately $380 to repair. I agreed and asked him to get it repaired. I picked up my car and paid the bill, took the car to my office where it sat for a week due to the coronavirus quarantine orders. After a week I needed to go to the store and turned on my car to find the same exact lights to come back on again. I took it back to the Ft. Myers dealer, where Ray explained that they would take another look a it. He calls me about 4 hours later explaining that another sensor has gone bad. What are the odds of that? I asked him why are these sensors going bad, I barely drive the car? He proceeds to explain that these sensors go bad if the car sits for too long. Wow!!! really?? The car sat for a week after it was supposedly repaired and now another sensor has gone bad. At this point I tell him that I would pick up the car, because I want to get a second opinion. Ray proceeds to tell me that there will be a $150 diagnostics fee. You can just imagine my reaction to that crap. I paid the diagnostics fee and told them they've lost a customer for life. What a [non-permissible content removed]. Save your money and go to a local trusted mechanic.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Completely Untrustworthy
by 03/31/2019on
After 3 leases and a car purchase, I'm turning in my last lease and never looking back. They are simply not trustworthy. One example is after buying a "certified" used Pacifica, I drove home and noticed the mirror was broken. When I contacted the sales guy, Gary, he told me the service manager said "go to the auto store and buy a mirror and glue it on top". I thought he was joking! I had to really press them to fix the mirror correctly, which as it turns out was a very expensive fix. On top of that, they had led me to believe the used car had just arrived and that was a blatant lie and the car had issue after issue costing me thousands of dollars. When I was ready to turn in my second lease, they pressed hard saying they wanted to 'make up' for the used car issues and 'take care of me'. So giving the sales guy Gary and the General Manager the benefit of the doubt, I leased a Tiguan..which isn't a great vehicle by the way (bad ac, electrical issues, etc). Less than 2 weeks after leasing my Tiguan, I see they started leasing them for $80 less per month than I was paying. They had no desire to acknowledge their deception or resolve it. I would not recommend this dealership to anyone. I'm switching to Toyota.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
They lie about free warranties to after the fact find out you have to pay.
by 12/04/2018on
The absolute worse customer service out of all the dealerships in all the world. My CC has A LOT of recalls on the car one of them being the clock spring. I had taken the car to the dealer back in march to get the service that was to fix the clock spring along with the controls and horn that had not been working. When that day came, I got my car back and controls and horn were still not working. So I had to come back the next morning. While I was on my way there, my fuel pump module went out as I was stuck on midpoint bridge. That was the second recall I needed. So I towed the car to the dealer after being told the towing would be reimbursed by VW. Once all that was said and done I am told that no towing reimbursement was happening and the clock spring only got a protective cover. I didn't have an airbag light on which I was THEN told was necessary. So after a quick transmission replacement on top of all of this I find out there is a new extended warranty on the clock spring and my car is included in that. I thought great FINALLY!! But knowing VW and the horrible company they are and this horrible dealership that represents them, I thought it was too good to be true. So I called back TWICE and I asked "does my airbag light need to be on for the diagnosis to be free of charge?" I was told NO it does not need to be on. Then came the lovely mail and I see "FREE of charge: Steering wheel controls not working properly AND and airbag light staying on". So great another instance where what I am being told doesn't match up with what another person/letter says. So I call again and ask "does the light need to be on?" and I got a John then told me a coworker of his named Aaron, who is more experienced on the issue said the airbag light DOES NOT need to be on, okay great but this letter says otherwise so which is it?? John then tells me there are cases where they slip through the cracks with corporate and have replaced the clock spring free of charge without the airbag light on. So they basically pick and choose when they do the job for free and when not too. That's really great to hear from what should be a professional corporation. I already made an appointment ON MY OWN DAMN BIRTHDAY to get this done because I am being told its free. And what do I get as a response today "they should not have told you that" That came from John who sounds as if he has no soul on the phone and can't even apologize for their screw up. This place cannot stick to their word and last minute decide to say they will charge me regardless of what they have said in the beginning. I have never had such horrible customer service but I guess I shouldn't be surprised since VW as a company has shown how horrible they can be. I honestly don't know how this place functions but I am sure there is an inevitable demise coming.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Corvette 2014
by 05/07/2018on
Excellent. Went out of their way to make this purchase happen by holding the car for 34 hours. Sold another car and was waiting for funds to clear.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchased used 2015 Ford Explorer Sport
by 02/27/2018on
I purchased the 2015 Ford Explorer Sport, sight unseen, from VW of FM and was very pleased by the professionalism and courtesy they demonstrated. Sales force was NOT aggressive at all.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
10,000 Mile Service - Pleasant Experience!
by 09/18/2017on
My service appointment was 5 days after Hurricane Irma passed through. They were up and running on a generator. Everyone was pleasant and it was an upbeat atmosphere. They did a good job on my car and I will continue to go there for service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
VW of Ft Meyers
by 06/01/2017on
Excellent service, a great car, good deal. I had done some quick calculations and determined what I thought the overall amount to be financed should be and they actually beat that number. Most dealerships seem to find a way to inflate that number. I was impressed with the whole culture there. Friendly people who actually seemed like they liked working there. I would absolutely recommend this dealership with complete confidence.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 07/23/2016on
Pleasant, hassle free experience. Waiting area very clean with nice refreshments.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wheeler-Dealer.
by 07/12/2016on
We have been car shopping for 2 months, visiting many dealerships and usually leaving with a less than positive experience. Not so with the VW of Fort Myers Dealer! They were very friendly, not pushy at all, listened to our desires and really worked to put together what we wanted, not what they wanted to sell us, even to after sale the options. We will tell our friends and family about Diane, Rich and Jeff. They are great!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
recall and promo plate
by 06/20/2016on
Instead 4:30 pm it got done 5:45pm and I must called myself because they were to busy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
VW Golf TSI
by 05/24/2016on
Wonderful purchase experience. Our third purchase from this dealer. Great vehicle service as well. The whole enchilada!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Geart first time
by 05/24/2016on
Came in with a car I bought locally. They told me everything I needed and price within only 30mins id bring it it. Thanks
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The best car buying experience!
by 05/21/2016on
From the start, Joe, who became more than a salesman, was professional, friendly and eager to give us the information we needed to make the right decision. There was no pressure, just Joe talking to us like a friend. It wasn't long after the test drive that we chose to purchase our first Volkswagen, after 20 years of purchasing Ford vehicles. John helped us with all the financing paperwork which was actually stress free and actually fun! Thanks John! Love my new Volkswagen Beetle convertible and plan to have many years of enjoyment!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
In spite of their busy service department.
by 05/09/2016on
Got me in,repaired car in a professional manner and had me on the road again in short order. Thank you VW of Fort Myers.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 05/03/2016on
Great people ,great service ,friendly staff,overall experience 10+
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service!
by 04/27/2016on
Arthur the assistant service manager got my car fixed right and kept me updated with the progress of work.I even bought tires on sale.Great tires for a great price!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great salesman...
by 04/23/2016on
Steve is one of the greatest salesman I've ever had the pleasure of dealing with. He is the combination of knowledge, patients and one of the most humble individuals I've met. You couldn't ask for a better salesman. He went out of his way to make sure we felt comfortable and made sure we were making the right decision on a car. Even after another salesman in his dealership nearly lost our business, his appreciation and caring demeanor kept us from walking away. I can only hope he is still working there next time we are looking for a car. Thank you Steve!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 04/18/2016on
Satisfied and courteous service. Car cleaned nicely
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
