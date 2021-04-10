1 out of 5 stars service Rating

On 9/13, I called VW of Fort Myers and spoke with Garrett Neuberger to obtain a labor quote on the installation of Volkswagen part number 000051419B, which is a (Helix) Spare Tire Mount Subwoofer/Soundbox. At first, Garrett didn’t know what I was talking about. I had to explain what the VW Helix subwoofer/sound system was, how to install it, and which tools the dealer will need to perform the installation. After he took some time to speak with his manager (Stephanie Correia), Garrett assured me that the technicians had the tools, knowledge, and experience to install the Helix subwoofer sound system. Garrett quoted $192.88 plus tax for the labor installation. On 9/16, I purchased the Helix system from VW parts online, and called Garrett to schedule the installation. Once again, I discussed the installation process with Garrett, and asked him to confer with his lead technician to ensure that he had the VW Progammer Dongle (part number DKS051419A) to complete the soundbox DSP programming correctly for my 2017 Jetta Sport. Garrett guaranteed that his dealership technicians had the tools to complete the job properly. On 9/27 at 8am, I arrived at VW of Fort Myers for the Helix installation as scheduled. When I entered the service advisor area, Garrett didn’t greet me, and he told his fellow employees that he was too busy to write up my service order. After his fellow employees refused his request, Garrett reluctantly told me to wait while he was finishing writing up another order (for a customer that wasn’t present), and he would get to me next. I sat down at his desk and waited. After a few minutes, he started discussing my service order with me, and I asked him which technician would be working on my Jetta. He said the shop foreman, David, will work on my car because he has the most experience with this type of installation. I asked if I could speak with David to give him some notes on the installation process. Garrett refused my request, so I asked if Garrett would write the notes on the ticket for David to help clarify any potential confusion during installation. Garrett wrote two out of my three notes for David on the service order and sent the car into service. After sitting in the customer waiting area for 30 minutes, Garrett approached me and said the technician can’t complete the installation in 1-1/2 hours as quoted, and that it would take him all day (8 hours) to finish the labor, and that I would have to pay for the extra labor, or I could take the car and leave. Needless to say, I was quite upset. I asked him how this situation happened, considering that I discussed the installation procedure, tools, and requirements with him twice during our phone conversations, and once more during the service order write-up! Garrett was dumbfounded, and couldn’t answer me. I asked him to get his manager involved. A few minutes later, the service manager (Stephanie Correia) approached me with Garrett, and attempted to explain why they couldn’t perform the installation as quoted. Because Stephanie didn’t have the product knowledge or comprehension of the Helix Subwoofer sound system installation, I explained to her the process and tools required and asked her for options to complete the job, considering that I drove 1 hour and 45 minutes to have this work performed at VW of Fort Myers. After some heated discussion, Stephanie said that if I left the Jetta at the dealership for the entire day, she would honor the original quote and have the technician (David) perform the installation. She also agreed to have the dealership supply me with a rental car so that I could get home to let my dog out, and drive back the next morning. I agreed to that, and left with the dealership shuttle driver to obtain the rental car at Enterprise. At approximately 11am while driving home on I-75 North from the dealership, Stephanie called me to inform that the service department doesn’t have the VW programming dongle to complete the installation! Once again, I asked her for options. Stephanie stated that she could have the programming dongle shipped to the dealership overnight to finish the programming the next day (morning). I said okay, suggested that she call other VW dealerships in Florida to see if they have the dongle for rent/loan/purchase, and told her to call me first thing in the morning for an update. On 9/28 at 8:15am, after not receiving a call from either Garrett or Stephanie, I called the dealership for an update. Garrett informed me that the dealership couldn’t get the dongle. I asked if the rest of the installation was complete. He said no, the technician didn’t perform any work (even though they had the car all day on 9/27, and the dongle is only needed for programming after the Helix system is installed). I told him that I would arrive at the dealership in 2 hours to pickup the Jetta. Garrettt Neuberger is dishonest, disrespectful, ignorant, and lacks the knowledge and skill to be a Volkswagen service advisor. His employment should be terminated. Stephanie Correia lacks the service experience and technical expertise to be a Volkswagen service manager. She should be demoted to service advisor, and receive additional training before promotion to manager (i.e. service director). Read more