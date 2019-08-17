Tricky Trade in and Lease
Horrible, they are professional [non-permissible content removed]. It is a shame that we can not give zero starts to this place. I'm just alerting all Leasing Customer about this method to take your money. I was Lease customer for almost 3 years, then a dealer Seller called promising great prices, and nothing to worry about if I trade in my old car. I did lease another Mercedes then the BIG SURPRISE ARRIVED!! A letter came from Mercedes Benz came with almost $ 3,000 dollars as a result of post lease inspections and excess of wear. We went to the dealer looking for an explanation and the Manager was expecting us very defensive, unprofessional talking to us in middle of a hallway in front all Dealership staff.He treated us horribly in a very sarcastic way. " You needed to read the disclaimers from previous lease made 3 years ago, that stated that you will be charged post lease" I told them that I will call to customer service and complain , he again said " Have a good day ". They made us to look like we did not have any rights, just go away and pay what you owe. We were very upset because the seller promised that will be a trade in, and never told us about post lease inspection. I spent the whole day crying out of frustration because of his behavior. We have been leasing cars for more than 12 years and never experienced a situation like this with any other dealer. Please make sure, when you do a trade in for your old lease to get in writing that you won't get any post Lease inspections. We will never put a feet in that place again
Ask for Jorge
Jorge is a wonderful salesman. He has plenty of experience and if he does not know the answer he will get it. The first time that I have ever purchased a car that I did not fell pressured. He made the sale very relaxed. The sales manager was also very professional and did not force the sale.
DO NOT TRUST
Unfortunately i thought I didn't have any other options than to take my 2008 sprinter to the Mercedes dealer because it had a software error, but first they didn't know what was wrong with the vehicle and then they told me that they needed to start replacing a body control module which cost $480.00 dollars and then maybe it needed to replace the Ignition switch and this was going to be another $800.00 dollars all plus labor, at this point they didn't convince me at all so i took it out of the dealer after paying $164.00 dollars for no results. After doing some calls i found a honest mechanic in Naples that only works in Mercedes he connected his computer to my vehicle and in less than 30 minutes problem was resolved in wish i had not to replace no parts at all. DO NOT TRUST THIS MERCEDES DEALER they only want to make a lot of money in selling you parts even if your vehicle has only a blown fuse.
5 star
All staff are very courteous. Adam our service advisor was very efficient, and friendly. He kept us very well advised of the service needed and the time frame for the repairs.
Great Service
They picked up my car. Brought me a rental. Serviced my car. Went above and beyond. Returned my car right to my door. The person who called prior and told me what had been done to maintenance my cat was very polite and informative.
Great Service, Great Staff
Took my 2011 550E in for service. Cody was fantastic and very thorough. He explained everything that should be done and what was unnecessary at this time. Though I had been told when I scheduled the appointment that there was no loaner vehicle available, Cody quickly corrected that. He has been diligent in following up to make sure that I was satisfied and that the car was performing as expected. I have recommended Cody and the dealership to several friehds.
Excellent service
Very pleased with enter level if professional service. Always courteous and exceptional service
Very satisfied
From the receptionist to the service techs to all the people walking through the halls everyone was very friendly and helpful and I would definitely recommend this dealership to anyone
Great Service
Dealership provided great service experience. Provided new loaner car, very nice. Work was done in timely fashion; vehicle was vacuumed and sparkly clean upon return.
Great service
My service advisor, Tom, did an outstanding job in telling me exactly what work was going to be performed and when My car would be ready for pickup.
Always great service !
our experience at the Fort Myers Mercedes Benz has always been good! Whenever I call for an appointment , it is usually done in a timely manner and done with out complaint! The Service Dept. is courteous and friendly! I like it when I arrive and they have even washed my car!! Many thanks Ernie
New Car Purchase
It was a pleasure from the first time I walked into dealership. Worked with Carl Wennberg who was outstanding.
Excellent Service
The service and atmosphere was excellent. Special note to Torrey, my service manager.
E320 Mercedes Benz Service Experience
We had a very nice experience with the repairing of our car. Our service tech,Brian Hayes ,and his team did a fine job of identifying the problem with the car and doing the best they could to repair the car in a timely manner and also extended a discount to us as a courtesy in order to honor the original quote. We were also provided with a courtesy vehicle while our car was in service for repair. The GLE sport utility added space and comfort for our travels to accommodate our family and guests. We are very happy with our experience at Mercedes Benz of Fort Myers and we will be back should we need their service again.
Sergei is the best!
Sergei is the best car salesman I have encountered in 40 years of car buying. He answered all of my questions thoughtfully and what struck me (as a woman) is that Sergei is a true gentleman. After years of pompous and condescending male salesmen, Sergei is a delight whom I will recommend to my friends. Thank you, Sergei, for making my first MB experience a great one.
Recalled vehicle
My 300 was recalled due to power steering problem. On my scheduled day of repair the loaner that was promised to me was in a fender bender. So, when I arrived there was no loaner and no appointment. To makeup for the mishap they promised to deliver the loaner to my house the following week and pick up my car. Well, yesterday was the day and they picked my car, delivered the loaner, delivered my repaired car 6 hours later with an empty tank of gas. And that was my only regret. Why didn't they replace the gas they used?
Great service ,nice people& facility
My 2014 S550 has a trunk grocery rack which broke and was replaced under warranty. They called before my appt. Just to make sure they had the part in case they would need it. I was in and out in no time.
Excellent service
Excellent service, very clean and professional environment.
No customer service for a name Mercedes Benz
Send my ML 350 in because it making noises at the steering. Included oil chance i paid over $ 600. After I picked up the car i found out the problem is still there. I called Mercedes two times about this and no one is calling me back so far. This is not Mercedes Benz standard i know.
I am satisfied with the service
They gave me the appointment according to my convenience and they took me in immedeatly when I reached there and finished the work as promised.
Used Car Experience
I did a lot of homework before I went to this dealer. The price they offered me for a trade was very more than fair and the car I purchaseed was priced correctly based on my extensive market surveying.. The entire process took a very short time, was simple and the easiest purchase I have ever made. Would highly recommend this dealer.
