sales Rating

Horrible, they are professional [non-permissible content removed]. It is a shame that we can not give zero starts to this place. I'm just alerting all Leasing Customer about this method to take your money. I was Lease customer for almost 3 years, then a dealer Seller called promising great prices, and nothing to worry about if I trade in my old car. I did lease another Mercedes then the BIG SURPRISE ARRIVED!! A letter came from Mercedes Benz came with almost $ 3,000 dollars as a result of post lease inspections and excess of wear. We went to the dealer looking for an explanation and the Manager was expecting us very defensive, unprofessional talking to us in middle of a hallway in front all Dealership staff.He treated us horribly in a very sarcastic way. " You needed to read the disclaimers from previous lease made 3 years ago, that stated that you will be charged post lease" I told them that I will call to customer service and complain , he again said " Have a good day ". They made us to look like we did not have any rights, just go away and pay what you owe. We were very upset because the seller promised that will be a trade in, and never told us about post lease inspection. I spent the whole day crying out of frustration because of his behavior. We have been leasing cars for more than 12 years and never experienced a situation like this with any other dealer. Please make sure, when you do a trade in for your old lease to get in writing that you won't get any post Lease inspections. We will never put a feet in that place again Read more