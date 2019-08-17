Mercedes-Benz of Fort Myers
Customer Reviews of Mercedes-Benz of Fort Myers
Tricky Trade in and Lease
by 08/17/2019on
Horrible, they are professional [non-permissible content removed]. It is a shame that we can not give zero starts to this place. I'm just alerting all Leasing Customer about this method to take your money. I was Lease customer for almost 3 years, then a dealer Seller called promising great prices, and nothing to worry about if I trade in my old car. I did lease another Mercedes then the BIG SURPRISE ARRIVED!! A letter came from Mercedes Benz came with almost $ 3,000 dollars as a result of post lease inspections and excess of wear. We went to the dealer looking for an explanation and the Manager was expecting us very defensive, unprofessional talking to us in middle of a hallway in front all Dealership staff.He treated us horribly in a very sarcastic way. " You needed to read the disclaimers from previous lease made 3 years ago, that stated that you will be charged post lease" I told them that I will call to customer service and complain , he again said " Have a good day ". They made us to look like we did not have any rights, just go away and pay what you owe. We were very upset because the seller promised that will be a trade in, and never told us about post lease inspection. I spent the whole day crying out of frustration because of his behavior. We have been leasing cars for more than 12 years and never experienced a situation like this with any other dealer. Please make sure, when you do a trade in for your old lease to get in writing that you won't get any post Lease inspections. We will never put a feet in that place again
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Ask for Jorge
by 01/11/2017on
Jorge is a wonderful salesman. He has plenty of experience and if he does not know the answer he will get it. The first time that I have ever purchased a car that I did not fell pressured. He made the sale very relaxed. The sales manager was also very professional and did not force the sale.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Car Purchase
by 03/31/2016on
It was a pleasure from the first time I walked into dealership. Worked with Carl Wennberg who was outstanding.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sergei is the best!
by 03/27/2016on
Sergei is the best car salesman I have encountered in 40 years of car buying. He answered all of my questions thoughtfully and what struck me (as a woman) is that Sergei is a true gentleman. After years of pompous and condescending male salesmen, Sergei is a delight whom I will recommend to my friends. Thank you, Sergei, for making my first MB experience a great one.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Used Car Experience
by 02/10/2016on
I did a lot of homework before I went to this dealer. The price they offered me for a trade was very more than fair and the car I purchaseed was priced correctly based on my extensive market surveying.. The entire process took a very short time, was simple and the easiest purchase I have ever made. Would highly recommend this dealer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Can't recommend this dealership.
by 08/08/2015on
At 69 years of age, I have certainly purchased my fair share of cars over the years, ranging from $200 cars that ate more oil than gas to cars like Jaguar and Mercedes Benz. Unfortunately my experiences with this dealership are truly less than desirable and that's giving the benefit of the doubt to the dealership. Some history to my review. I had a 2009 SL 550, my toy, that when i just traded it in only had 17K miles on it. I had taken it in to this dealerships service for a noise that occasionally sounded like a bowling ball bumping into something in the trunk. Long story short, took it in four different times before it was finally determined that a strut needed replaced. This is even after the service manager and I took it out to check the sound out and he heard what I was talking about. One of the times I had my car in I was given an E Class loner to drive. I asked the service rep there opinion of the E Class, as I was thinking about getting a car like the E class. The service advisor said it is a fine car however I probably should consider a Lexus or another Jaguar based on what I will probably have to deal with from the dealership during the sales process and after buying the car. As it turns out that service rep was right on and unfortunately I didn't heed the warning. In the past couple of weeks, I just traded my SL in on a MB certified ML and also purchased an E Class as well. I have to say the sales person was ok, but that is the last decent thing I can say about the purchase process. I walked away feeling that the management felt like they did me a favor to even sell me these cars, were condescending and after the deal was done did not follow up on items that needed done or return several calls I placed to either the sales person, managers. or the person who wrote up the the deal to get the paperwork done. I did find one thing that is really important to this dealership. Cram warranties for paint, tires etc. down the clients throat even after they've been told numerous times the warranty wasn't wanted. I have to say, it is more than likely I will take the the extra time and effort to take my cars to the Mercedes dealer in Napes for any services needed for the cars I just purchased. Oh it would have been nice to have at least received a cordial Thank You for buying your cars here instead of a feeling of don't let the door hit you in the butt leaving.
Love MB
by 03/30/2014on
I have purchased two vehicles and Nick V. was and is by far the most enjoyable sales person we have delt with. His knowledge and assistance in choosing the right car wasd like doing business with a family member. The no pressure and friendly way he was made our decision easy to choose Ft Myers Mercedes. For one of the vehicles I wanted, I called Nick and when I came in he had the exact SL500 I have allways wanted. He made my retirement complete because of his effort to pllease me I have been pleased every day since then. Nick is the only person I would ever go to for a Mercedes and tell every one I know who is looking for a Mercedes. Nick, through his committment to satisfy my vehicles needs has contributrd to the enjoyment of my retirement. He is a true gentleman and pleasure to do bisiness with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Worst Customer Service Experience Ever...
by 03/29/2014on
At the Mercedes Benz Fort Meyers dealership, I found a 2012 Jaguar XF Porfolio in the exact color combination that I've been looking for for the past 6 months. Living in Tampa, I wanted to do as much pre-work as I could so not to waste a trip down there. I clicked on the True Price button and entered my information to have someone contact me. The next day, after not hearing from anyone, I went ahead and filled out the credit application on their website. About 30 minutes later, Bridget the eSales Rep called me. I gave her some addition information and she told me that someone in the Finance Dept would contact me regarding my application. That was on a Saturday. On Tuesday, 3 days later, I still had not heard from Bridget nor from anyone in the Finance Dept. So I sent them an email from their website asking for a status update. An hour or so later, I received a call that went to my voicemail (because I was in a meeting), from their Director of Finance, Aaton (don't actually know how to spell his name). I called him back 30 minutes later and within 3 minutes into the conversation, he says, "Hey, i need to call you back. We have a big delivery coming in and I need to take care of it". I'm like.."Okaaaay, but can you at least email me my application information and payment info so I can review it." He says, "Ok, i will do that". An hour later I received a voicemail from Bridget saying she received my email from their website and to call Aaton (she didn't realize that I had already spoke with Aaton) . 3 days later, I never received anything from Aaton and no follow up from Bridget. Today (Friday), a full 7 days from when I first reached out to the dealership, I called both Aaton and Bridget at 1:30pm and asked them to call me back with some type of status update. 10:19pm Friday night...no call back from either of them. I go on their website and the Jag is sold. I've been dealing with BMW, Lexus, MB, Cadillac, Jag dealerships over the past 6 months as I've begun my car search. Most of those dealerships have been awesome in keeping in touch with me--literally every couple of days with a call or email--to see if i've made a decision. Mercedes Benz of Fort Myers won't even return my calls. I will definitely not purchase, nor recommend to anyone, to buy a car from this Sonic dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
BEWARE!!!
by 04/02/2013on
BEWARE they maybe a high end dealer but they act like a mainstream dealer in how they interact with you and the tactics they use. Furthermore, they will not allow you to unwind a car deal even if you just return 10 minutes later due to unforseen circumstances! My lenders was not please but could not help in this situation! They were rather shocked by the way this "high end" dealer handle this. This one dealer I will NEVER RECOMMEND nor Visit, let alone buy from them again! No matter the supposedly good deal! Go in fully prepared if you go...they act nicely enough initially but BEWARE!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Where the online sales people [non-permissible content removed]
by 02/19/2013on
As for cars, prices or vehicles, they have them all. BUT, more noticeably, the dealership as a whole, has adopted the ethical standards of a [non-permissible content removed]. If that's the way they choose to deal with their customers, that's FINE! NO, I am NOT angry at them--what's the use of being angry? I am only mad at myself for having such a lousy personal luck ever to cross my life's path with them. My only hope and wish is for others to be fully aware of this and be fully prepared. That's all I want to say.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
2 Comments
Pleasant experience
by 01/02/2013on
I hate going to car dealerships. For me, it has never been a very pleasant experience. However, I went to MB of Ft Myers to test drive a Certified Pre-owned 2010 vehicle and was pleasantly surprised. Everyone was friendly, courteous and professional. I bought the car. I will buy my next car there also.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great buying experience / Professional environment
by 01/02/2013on
This is my second MB that I've purchased from this dealer and my third MB overall. This dealership is superb and excels in sales and service in many different ways. The buying expereince is pleasant, hassle free and positive. My salesman, Bob D. is terrific. Bob is patient, knowledgeable, forthright and worked hard to get me into the car I wanted. He worked several days/weeks to find me the model, with the options I wanted without having to special order a vehicle. His sales manager, Darrell A., is a very good man to do business with. He gave me a fair deal on my trade and I am happy with all of the financial aspects of the transaction. The receptionist, Jennifer C., made sure my numerous phone calls were attended to and my appointment times were met and kept. More importantly, she represents the face of the dealership and she did a fabulous job making me feel welcomed. Brooke D. is the finance manager and she helped me navigate through a labyrinth of financial options without ever feeling I was being hard sold on anything. Brooke is very good at explaining things and reaffirming my positive experience. MB of Ft Myers has a great team and I enjoy the opportunity to tell you about them!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Very Satisfied Customer
by 09/18/2012on
Purchased a used car from Mercedes Benz of Ft Myers and it was a stress-free, hassle-free experience. All of my questions/concerns were answered and I got a great deal on a great car! Would absolutly recommend this dealership!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Perfect Place to buy a new Mercedes Benz
by 09/17/2012on
My wife and I were looking for a new GLK 350 2013. The entire buying process was totally stress free. After we decided to buy the GLK 350, we secured financing from our credit union. We told our sales rep we already had financing and he asked if they could have the opportunity to beat the interest rate, but also indicated that there was no need to do so if we were comfortable with the deal we already had. We let him check it out and they beat the rate. I've never been treated so well by any car dealer. There was no pressure to look at vehicles other then the one we came for and everyone we came in contact with was professional to the nth degree. When I'm ready to buy a another new car, Mercedes Benz of Fort Myers will be the first place we go.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
CLS 500 misrepresented
by 04/25/2012on
I purchased a 2006 Mercedes CLS500 from Mercedes Benz of Ft. Myers with 46k miles. The car is absolutely beautiful without a dent or scratch to be found. The easy care inspection indicated that everything on the checklist operated as it should. The fact of the matter was that the vehicle had a couple issues and therefore the car was misrepresented. It needed a power steering pump due to a low whining sound. The inspection however, indicated it was normal and in proper working order. When this was brought to the salesperson's attention he said that every car had it's unique sound. The passenger window was also squeaking when you rolled it down. I plead with the used car manager John V. on several occasions and he refused to help me in any way with my $1300 service bill. The service Adviser Wendy was great. However, I would not recommend this dealer to friends and family. I would also suggest having an independent company inspect your used car purchase before signing the dotted line because they didn't proper represent the vehicle with the inspection they performed.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Never been treated better!
by 08/16/2007on
My wife and I were looking for a used SUV in good condition when we saw a black Durango on the lot. The entire buying process was totally stress free. After we decided to buy the truck, we secured financing from our credit union. We told our sales rep we already had financing and he asked if they could have the opportunity to beat the interest rate, but also indicated that there was no need to do so if we were comfortable with the deal we already had. We let him check it out and they beat the rate. I've never been treated so well by any car dealer. There was no pressure to look at vehicles other then the one we came for and everyone we came in contact with was professional to the nth degree. When I'm ready to buy a new car for my wife, Mercedes will be the first place we go.
1 Comments