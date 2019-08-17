1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

At 69 years of age, I have certainly purchased my fair share of cars over the years, ranging from $200 cars that ate more oil than gas to cars like Jaguar and Mercedes Benz. Unfortunately my experiences with this dealership are truly less than desirable and that's giving the benefit of the doubt to the dealership. Some history to my review. I had a 2009 SL 550, my toy, that when i just traded it in only had 17K miles on it. I had taken it in to this dealerships service for a noise that occasionally sounded like a bowling ball bumping into something in the trunk. Long story short, took it in four different times before it was finally determined that a strut needed replaced. This is even after the service manager and I took it out to check the sound out and he heard what I was talking about. One of the times I had my car in I was given an E Class loner to drive. I asked the service rep there opinion of the E Class, as I was thinking about getting a car like the E class. The service advisor said it is a fine car however I probably should consider a Lexus or another Jaguar based on what I will probably have to deal with from the dealership during the sales process and after buying the car. As it turns out that service rep was right on and unfortunately I didn't heed the warning. In the past couple of weeks, I just traded my SL in on a MB certified ML and also purchased an E Class as well. I have to say the sales person was ok, but that is the last decent thing I can say about the purchase process. I walked away feeling that the management felt like they did me a favor to even sell me these cars, were condescending and after the deal was done did not follow up on items that needed done or return several calls I placed to either the sales person, managers. or the person who wrote up the the deal to get the paperwork done. I did find one thing that is really important to this dealership. Cram warranties for paint, tires etc. down the clients throat even after they've been told numerous times the warranty wasn't wanted. I have to say, it is more than likely I will take the the extra time and effort to take my cars to the Mercedes dealer in Napes for any services needed for the cars I just purchased. Oh it would have been nice to have at least received a cordial Thank You for buying your cars here instead of a feeling of don't let the door hit you in the butt leaving. Read more