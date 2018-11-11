sales Rating

Fabulous experience buying my new Sport! Visited Naples first since I live there, but wanted 2nd quote on my 2014 Sport trade in and new 2015; so I decided to drive to Ft Myers. They offered me more than Naples without me even asking them for a better deal. Both dealerships made their best offer and Ft Myers won by a landslide not only in price but service, complementary pick up @ delivery when I need service, etc. Great experience with everyone I dealt with! They offered me a better overall deal than the price given over the phone before I drove to the dealer, great job in honoring your word and commitments! Read more