Land Rover Fort Myers
Customer Reviews of Land Rover Fort Myers
Best Car Buying Experience
by 07/07/2015on
This was a spur of the moment decision and I was thrilled to deal with Land Rover of Ft Myers. From the first phone call with Samantha to picking up the car, everyone was professional, knowledgeable and truly love the product they are selling! It was great to have almost every associate in the office say Hello, shake our hands and offer any assistance. I would recommend this dealership to anyone looking for a Land Rover, Jaguar or other car! Love my new car and look forward to many future purchases with Land Rover of Ft Myers.
Quickest and easiest car buying experience
by 06/26/2015on
I had the best car buying experience here! Being a woman, I absolutely hate dealing with car salesman. From the moment I walked in and was introduced to Joe Fargardo and Nick Del Negro (GM), it went much easier than I thought. They were great and very down to earth. I was able to keep the vehicle over night so I could have my family look it over and help me make a decision. Once that decision was made, Nick out together a contract that made me smile. I'm very very happy to have done business with them!
Great Experience
by 06/23/2015on
Very fast and easy buying experience. Sales Associate, Sales Manager and Finance Manager were all very friendly, courteous and professional. No gimmicks or run-around - just straight, honest and good deal. Thank you.
Overall experience!
by 06/19/2015on
Highly recommended. I wouldn't buy or lease a car from any other dealership! The entire staff went above and beyond! I absolutely love my new Range Rover and look forward to doing business with them in the future.
very easy purchase
by 05/11/2015on
my salesman Eric Muller made my transaction and delivery very easy. 6th car i have purchased from him. wouldn't go anywhere else
Outstanding dealership
by 05/09/2015on
If you are like me - buying a car is not high on the list of things I enjoy doing. Typically because the sales teams are pushy and only focused on closing the sale. Fort Myers Land Rover is an exception to that perception. The dealership is very customer oriented - starting with the owners and filtering all the way through to the sales and service teams. Friendly, respectful, knowledge - a rarity among car dealer ships today. They made it a pleasure to buy a new car this year.
Great experience buying new vehicle at Fort Myers Land Rover
by 05/08/2015on
Very professional, courteous and knowledgable staff. Really enjoyed working with salesman Joe F. No pressure, happy to assist with new vehicle info and made buying our RR LWB a great experience.
Professional & Courteous Dealer
by 05/06/2015on
Fabulous experience buying my new Sport! Visited Naples first since I live there, but wanted 2nd quote on my 2014 Sport trade in and new 2015; so I decided to drive to Ft Myers. They offered me more than Naples without me even asking them for a better deal. Both dealerships made their best offer and Ft Myers won by a landslide not only in price but service, complementary pick up @ delivery when I need service, etc. Great experience with everyone I dealt with! They offered me a better overall deal than the price given over the phone before I drove to the dealer, great job in honoring your word and commitments!
Hands down the best dealership in southwest Florida
by 04/09/2015on
I would recommend Land Rover Fort Myers to anybody and EVERYbody. Everyone there was knowledgeable, friendly, and made the car buying experience hassle free. The quality of customer service is above and beyond. Dan Collins (our salesman) was the BEST! I LOVE my new LR4, and will be a customer of Land Rover Ft Myers for life.
ABOVE EXPECTATIONS
by 04/01/2015on
I've owned several luxury brands over the years and my experience with Land Rover Fort Myers has been the best. Their attention to detail and follow up after the delivery has been very refreshing. I highly recommend both the vehicle and my salesman Eric Muller.
By far the best place to do business with in my 40 years of buying cars
by 12/11/2014on
These guys are a first class operation. It all started wit the Internet Manager Peter Stratton. He told me everything I needed to know and then put me with Daniel Souza who showed me why I was making a good decision on my brand new Full Sized Land Rover. I will be a loyal customer for years to come.
