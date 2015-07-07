Skip to main content
Land Rover Fort Myers

15875 S Tamiami Trl, Fort Myers, FL 33908
Today 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Land Rover Fort Myers

11 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best Car Buying Experience

by shannong1268 on 07/07/2015

This was a spur of the moment decision and I was thrilled to deal with Land Rover of Ft Myers. From the first phone call with Samantha to picking up the car, everyone was professional, knowledgeable and truly love the product they are selling! It was great to have almost every associate in the office say Hello, shake our hands and offer any assistance. I would recommend this dealership to anyone looking for a Land Rover, Jaguar or other car! Love my new car and look forward to many future purchases with Land Rover of Ft Myers.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Quickest and easiest car buying experience

by Maureen72 on 06/26/2015

I had the best car buying experience here! Being a woman, I absolutely hate dealing with car salesman. From the moment I walked in and was introduced to Joe Fargardo and Nick Del Negro (GM), it went much easier than I thought. They were great and very down to earth. I was able to keep the vehicle over night so I could have my family look it over and help me make a decision. Once that decision was made, Nick out together a contract that made me smile. I'm very very happy to have done business with them!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience

by shags7 on 06/23/2015

Very fast and easy buying experience. Sales Associate, Sales Manager and Finance Manager were all very friendly, courteous and professional. No gimmicks or run-around - just straight, honest and good deal. Thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Overall experience!

by JFIT8711 on 06/19/2015

Highly recommended. I wouldn't buy or lease a car from any other dealership! The entire staff went above and beyond! I absolutely love my new Range Rover and look forward to doing business with them in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

very easy purchase

by dcm4 on 05/11/2015

my salesman Eric Muller made my transaction and delivery very easy. 6th car i have purchased from him. wouldn't go anywhere else

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Outstanding dealership

by Chelle21 on 05/09/2015

If you are like me - buying a car is not high on the list of things I enjoy doing. Typically because the sales teams are pushy and only focused on closing the sale. Fort Myers Land Rover is an exception to that perception. The dealership is very customer oriented - starting with the owners and filtering all the way through to the sales and service teams. Friendly, respectful, knowledge - a rarity among car dealer ships today. They made it a pleasure to buy a new car this year.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience buying new vehicle at Fort Myers Land Rover

by allison13 on 05/08/2015

Very professional, courteous and knowledgable staff. Really enjoyed working with salesman Joe F. No pressure, happy to assist with new vehicle info and made buying our RR LWB a great experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Professional & Courteous Dealer

by krista8 on 05/06/2015

Fabulous experience buying my new Sport! Visited Naples first since I live there, but wanted 2nd quote on my 2014 Sport trade in and new 2015; so I decided to drive to Ft Myers. They offered me more than Naples without me even asking them for a better deal. Both dealerships made their best offer and Ft Myers won by a landslide not only in price but service, complementary pick up @ delivery when I need service, etc. Great experience with everyone I dealt with! They offered me a better overall deal than the price given over the phone before I drove to the dealer, great job in honoring your word and commitments!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Hands down the best dealership in southwest Florida

by ChristyMD on 04/09/2015

I would recommend Land Rover Fort Myers to anybody and EVERYbody. Everyone there was knowledgeable, friendly, and made the car buying experience hassle free. The quality of customer service is above and beyond. Dan Collins (our salesman) was the BEST! I LOVE my new LR4, and will be a customer of Land Rover Ft Myers for life.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

ABOVE EXPECTATIONS

by baxter17 on 04/01/2015

I've owned several luxury brands over the years and my experience with Land Rover Fort Myers has been the best. Their attention to detail and follow up after the delivery has been very refreshing. I highly recommend both the vehicle and my salesman Eric Muller.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

By far the best place to do business with in my 40 years of buying cars

by p7469j on 12/11/2014

These guys are a first class operation. It all started wit the Internet Manager Peter Stratton. He told me everything I needed to know and then put me with Daniel Souza who showed me why I was making a good decision on my brand new Full Sized Land Rover. I will be a loyal customer for years to come.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
27 cars in stock
0 new6 used21 certified pre-owned
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
0 new|3 used|
11 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Land Rover Range Rover Velar
Land Rover Range Rover Velar
0 new|1 used|
4 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Land Rover Range Rover
Land Rover Range Rover
0 new|1 used|
2 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
