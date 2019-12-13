Service ;performed on 2010 BMW 328 i X- Drive sedan
by BMWarning on 08/16/2020
We moved to Florida a year ago. We had service done on our BMW 328 , and purchased a convertible. The ealer kept out older car for three days because of a parts screw up, and we could not get a loaner vehicle. We made two long trips to the dealer and finally got the car back. We meticulously detailed the 328 X-Drive Automobile and returned for routine service and a brake system issue. The service staff returned the car dirty and the paint was scratched...We asked the staff to garage the vehicle but they parked it under a tree. The Brake warning light appeared once again on the way home, and we were advised that we would have to have another diagnostic test performed. We will never return to BMW of Fort Myers.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
This is the second time BMW FT Myers has told me I have a issue. This time I needed a battery replaced. The ABS light was on. I was told they cleared the code after replacing battery and I need to replace the ABS DSC Module which would be $4,500.00. I said No thanks.. After driving the car less than an hour the light went out on it’s own. Very disappointed. When I picked up the car they had to clean all the dirty hand prints off the door and arm rest. Worse service I’ve ever had.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
About 5 weeks ago, I lost my A/C in my car. I brought it in for service. A/C was immediately restored with a green dye in place to locate the leak. Fast forward to this week, my A/C went again. I made an appt., the A/C leak was located and was repaired within 24 hours. Super courteous, efficient service with a loaner vehicle. The staff is extremely professional! Would highly recommend this dealership for service!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I made an appointment with Pat to return my leased X3. This was two weeks prior to this date. I was told, Pat was busy with a customer, and I could wait a couple of hours, or come back at a later time. Since I am old and a cripple, I informed the receptionist, that I was not leaving, until I had returned the car. She was great, and found somebody, who was also very nice, to finish the return process. He even had a car take me back to the retirement center where I live. As I see it, I shouldn't have told Pat that I was not going to get a new lease or buy the car.
My service experience was satisfactory, however, the dealership is offering discounting on service. My bill was almost $1900, and I was not informed about such discounting. Very upsetting that I had to read the fine print after the experience. I recommend ASKING about incentive up-front.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
Chad swindle ft myers location, is the worst service advisor. Laughed when he told me that I was responsible for a second repair, of the same problem that was covered last year under warranty. He said he has no idea how the last service advisor got my claim paid. This is the at least the 5th problem I’ve had with this vehicle and I am out thousands since taking this vehicle from bmw of ft myers. This is my first and last bmw, and chad swindle should be terminated
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
I brought my car in to check fluids. Was told instead that I needed a drive motor replaced. I declined the drive motor, but fluids were not checked. Was also told I would get an estimate to trade in my car, that was not done either.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I’m mid 50 year old and have bought and leased cars for a awhile now. Fort Myers BMW made me fell comfortable. No pressure. I went with no expectations of buying, but I walked out with a car and if not for way the sales advisor Julien treated me, I don’t think I would have bought. Went to my local BMW Dealer for approximately same car and they made me feel like they were trying to get one over on me. Not BMW of Fort Myers
Bought my car at the end of 2017. Only complaint was that the financial end was very busy, not properly staffed which resulted in a long wait time and then rather hurried service. Later actually had to return to sign a paper that was forgotten.
Took car in to replace front brake pads per alert. I gave the ok to do this work per estimate. Picked up car and they put on new rear pads ($300++). Picked up car that evening with a message the front brake parts need to be ordered. Never gave ok for rear brakes to be replaced.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
