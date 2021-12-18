1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

This dealership does not want to earn your business. I would advise to go to another dealership. *Limited communication from salesman - will call you back days later when he feels like it. Perhaps don’t hire retired salesmen who don’t care if they make a sale or not. * Sales manager couldn’t even smile and properly introduce himself in a friendly manner. * Didn’t feel like a luxury dealership walking in: even a simple asking if you would like a bottle of water was not done like I’m used to. I’m still in disbelief by the non welcoming treatment from a luxury dealership and for a dealership to act in the way they did. I would love to compare other BMW dealerships in area because the one I’m used to up North was nothing like this one. So shame on the management there, and the salesman who was “working” Aka not working with us. Read more