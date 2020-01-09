The Best Purchase We've Made! We Love Delray Honda!
by Walt and Cheryl on 08/30/2020
We purchased our new Honda Accord EX-L Hybrid through Peter Madera, who was the best salesman we have ever dealt with. He was wonderful, responsive, and found us the best car we could have found. So easy through USAA. Thanks, Delray Honda, Peter, and USAA!
I had a wonderful experience as always at Delray Honda. Richard has always displayed such amazing customer service. I always tell my friends how I truly enjoy going there for any questions or any car repairs and oil change. The service department has a great team!😀👍👏
With the current situation a lot of people are working from home. But not the team at Delray Honda. They provided great service and clean safety standards. With their free wireless internet I was allowed to work while I waited for my car to be serviced. Great place. Great cars.
I was helped by Peter and Sam. I felt comfortable I felt welcomed. The experience was like no other dealers and I have bought a few cars from other dealers. I would buy from this dealer any time would recommend to friends and family. Great experience thanks guys.
As usual, Glenn, Service Consultant, has made the entire process easy and efficient. He always patiently answers my questions and explains what I may not understand. As a result of his help, my experience at Delray Honda is always excellent.
This experience exceeded my expectations. Having had an unsatisfactory previous encounter with a different dealer I was Pleased to be met with a professional, respectful and knowledgeable salesperson who guided me through my options efficiently.
On July 3,2020 I purchased a 2015 Ford Explorer from this dealership. On July 7th I was diagnosed with the Covid Virus. Spent the next month at home very sick. 2 weeks after I got well i heard a noise in the engine compartment. Now its a $2000.00 dollar fix. NO help!! all their used cars are "as is". So they clean them up, fix what is noticeable (or cover it up as in my case) and sell it to people like me. The sales mgr says 'AS IS too bad"). Now that I can see how they operate I wouldn't but a car mat from this place. I've been to used car lots that have better service that this place. Beware!!!!!!!
Kathleen Willis"s service was truly exceptional. I needed a 10K mile maintenance as well as the Zaktec application. She was professional, courteous, friendly and an asset to the company. She made a phone call to me when the service was completed and kept my car inside at the shop since I was unable to pick it up that evening. I will now always ask for Kathleen when my care needs service.
The salesman Dustin was extremely helpful, very knowledgeable and professional throughout the purchase of my beautiful Honda Accord EXL. He was honest in answering all my questions
Mark the Financial Manager also very professional and took the time to explain everything to us
I highly recommend Delray Honda the best of South Florida to do business always willing to go the extra mile to help the customer. The Dealership was clean and neat including the bathroom. All the staff were practicing social distancing at all time, which make you feel very secure during this Pandemic that we all are going thru
Kudos to all of you
Exceptional experience
