Delray Honda

2500 S Federal Hwy, Delray Beach, FL 33483
(855) 376-8936
Today 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Delray Honda

4.9
Overall Rating
(664)
Recommend: Yes (655) No (9)
sales Rating

Super lease deal

by Honda Civic Hatchback 2020 on 09/01/2020

Trade in very fair-lease deal on Civic Hatchback-excellent-JOhn Kane, salesman-a pro-and so courteous-with Jim Nolechek also-very comfortable atmosphere-everyone is there to help

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Quick Service Visit

by Sharon M on 09/03/2020

Went in for side view mirror & recalls. Out in about an hour - all fixed : )

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Express Service

by MartyG on 09/02/2020

Quick, friendly people

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

sales Rating

1 Comments

sales Rating

The Best Purchase We've Made! We Love Delray Honda!

by Walt and Cheryl on 08/30/2020

We purchased our new Honda Accord EX-L Hybrid through Peter Madera, who was the best salesman we have ever dealt with. He was wonderful, responsive, and found us the best car we could have found. So easy through USAA. Thanks, Delray Honda, Peter, and USAA!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Delray Honda is Awesome😀👍 👏

by Madeline on 08/30/2020

I had a wonderful experience as always at Delray Honda. Richard has always displayed such amazing customer service. I always tell my friends how I truly enjoy going there for any questions or any car repairs and oil change. The service department has a great team!😀👍👏

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Happy Customer

by LoveMyHonda on 08/29/2020

With the current situation a lot of people are working from home. But not the team at Delray Honda. They provided great service and clean safety standards. With their free wireless internet I was allowed to work while I waited for my car to be serviced. Great place. Great cars.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great Service at Delray Honda

by Jon A on 08/28/2020

Delray Honda service provided a convenient time that worked into my schedule, got the work done quickly, and stayed within the quoted reasonable price estimate.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

CRV exchange.....Easie-Peasie

by Richard Besser on 08/27/2020

Exchanged my 2018 CRV for a pretty Radiant-Red It pretty much happened while I was reading a book. It was so easy, I hardly even knew it was happening :)

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

S2000

by S2000 on 08/27/2020

Great service, on time and well priced

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Excellent service

by Mary Simmons on 08/24/2020

Jeffrey Hernandez at Delray Honda provided great, timely service! Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

One exceptional car dealer

by Manny on 08/21/2020

I was helped by Peter and Sam. I felt comfortable I felt welcomed. The experience was like no other dealers and I have bought a few cars from other dealers. I would buy from this dealer any time would recommend to friends and family. Great experience thanks guys.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Mr.

by Robert Pavone on 08/21/2020

As usual, Glenn, Service Consultant, has made the entire process easy and efficient. He always patiently answers my questions and explains what I may not understand. As a result of his help, my experience at Delray Honda is always excellent.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Highly recommended

by Satisfied customer K on 08/20/2020

This experience exceeded my expectations. Having had an unsatisfactory previous encounter with a different dealer I was Pleased to be met with a professional, respectful and knowledgeable salesperson who guided me through my options efficiently.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Excellent service department.

by Quality service on 08/19/2020

Service advisor excellent.Answered all questions And very informative.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Sold me a piece of crap

by Shady Dealership on 08/17/2020

"On July 3,2020 I purchased a 2015 Ford Explorer from this..." On July 3,2020 I purchased a 2015 Ford Explorer from this dealership. On July 7th I was diagnosed with the Covid Virus. Spent the next month at home very sick. 2 weeks after I got well i heard a noise in the engine compartment. Now its a $2000.00 dollar fix. NO help!! all their used cars are "as is". So they clean them up, fix what is noticeable (or cover it up as in my case) and sell it to people like me. The sales mgr says 'AS IS too bad"). Now that I can see how they operate I wouldn't but a car mat from this place. I've been to used car lots that have better service that this place. Beware!!!!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Customer satisfied

by Service Review on 08/17/2020

All work was completed an a professional and timely manner.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Exceptional Service

by Susan Greco on 08/17/2020

Kathleen Willis"s service was truly exceptional. I needed a 10K mile maintenance as well as the Zaktec application. She was professional, courteous, friendly and an asset to the company. She made a phone call to me when the service was completed and kept my car inside at the shop since I was unable to pick it up that evening. I will now always ask for Kathleen when my care needs service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Saleman/Dustin

by nancy on 08/15/2020

The salesman Dustin was extremely helpful, very knowledgeable and professional throughout the purchase of my beautiful Honda Accord EXL. He was honest in answering all my questions Mark the Financial Manager also very professional and took the time to explain everything to us I highly recommend Delray Honda the best of South Florida to do business always willing to go the extra mile to help the customer. The Dealership was clean and neat including the bathroom. All the staff were practicing social distancing at all time, which make you feel very secure during this Pandemic that we all are going thru Kudos to all of you Exceptional experience

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Excellent service

by Jenny on 08/15/2020

First time at Delray Honda. Glenn, the service advisor, was kind and professional. My car was serviced in a timely fashion. I plan on utilizing their services in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

2013 Honda Accord

by Very Good on 08/14/2020

I have been getting my Honda's serviced at Delray Honda for almost 20 years. I am on my 3rd service coordinator and have never had an issue with anyone at this location.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Excellent service as always

by Alexandra B on 08/14/2020

Very satisfied with service, I was there for 5k maintenance and it was quick, 45 min wait and my car was ready. Exceptional customer service with Kathleen as always!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

