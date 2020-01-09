sales Rating

On July 3,2020 I purchased a 2015 Ford Explorer from this dealership. On July 7th I was diagnosed with the Covid Virus. Spent the next month at home very sick. 2 weeks after I got well i heard a noise in the engine compartment. Now its a $2000.00 dollar fix. NO help!! all their used cars are "as is". So they clean them up, fix what is noticeable (or cover it up as in my case) and sell it to people like me. The sales mgr says 'AS IS too bad"). Now that I can see how they operate I wouldn't but a car mat from this place. I've been to used car lots that have better service that this place. Beware!!!!!!!!