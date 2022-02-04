Skip to main content
Awarded 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021

Delray Honda

2500 S Federal Hwy, Delray Beach, FL 33483
Today 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Delray Honda

4.9
Overall Rating
4.94 out of 5 stars(1778)
Recommend: Yes (700) No (6)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Sales

by Devon Miuccio on 04/02/2022

Devon is an excellent sales associate..very knowledgeable as well as helpful

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

1778 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service

by Wendy Pinzino on 04/07/2022

Michael was wonderful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Job well done

by Job well done on 04/07/2022

Brake fluid flush, 159.00. Quick, not a long wait, no upselling. Very satisfied.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Review

by Mike on 04/07/2022

Timely completion of service with everything explained

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil change

by Kathie Schwalen on 04/06/2022

Great service. They do a great job. Always go over the car. Just wish an oil change didn’t take 2 hours. They did rotate tires so can understand.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Job well done!

by Arnold B on 04/05/2022

Great service! Good work as usual!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service Quality

by Warren on 04/03/2022

Fast and professional service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Sales

by Devon Miuccio on 04/02/2022

Devon is an excellent sales associate..very knowledgeable as well as helpful

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

New Battery. Service one recall.

by Walter on 04/01/2022

Done

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

2nd Service

by Happy Customer on 03/30/2022

This was the second service on my car which is a 3 year lease. I was fully satisfied with everything except the wait time. That's why I gave it 4 stars instead of 5 stars. I had a 9 a.m. appointment, arrived at 8:30 a.m. but didn't leave until 11 a.m. I was told the service would take 1-1/2 hours. It actually took 2-1/2 hours. That is a very long wait for an oil change and tire rotation. If service time was shorter I would give them 5 stars.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Good Day

by Good Day on 03/25/2022

Had good day with service at Delray Honda. Kathleen was ready for me when I arrived, went over what they would be going and asked me for anything I needed in addition. Had problem with radio which she showed me how to correct. One hour later I was all set and on my way. Could not be easier...

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

SENIOR

by JUAN A HERNANDEZ on 03/24/2022

I AM VERY PLEASE TO TELL THE ATTENTION I RECEIVED FROM THE SERVICE DRIVE MANAGER WAS REAL GOOD FROM THE BEGINNING TO THE END MY 2022 HONDA CIVIC MAINTENANCE WORK WAS COMPLETED. HE IS AN EXCELENT ADVISOR. THANKS...!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Recall

by Honda HRV on 03/24/2022

Handled in prescribed time

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent service

by Excellent service on 03/23/2022

Very pleased with excellent service experience at Delray Honda.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Delray Honda!

by JM on 03/23/2022

The best service! Michael Young provides us with the best service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Review

by Mcmb on 03/22/2022

My latest service appointment was great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excelkent service

by Shannom on 03/19/2022

Service was excellent. Very helpful and efficient and knowledgeable

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Exceptional and Pleasant Experience

by RogiandHarold on 03/18/2022

Our experience was fabulous. We dealt with Craig Masters, and from initial meet and greet to the end, he treated us with respect and was very straight forward. He was very knowledgeable about the car that we were interested in and other services Delray Honda has to offer. Tony, in financing was great too. Couldn’t ask for a better finance experience! Even Craig’s boss went up and beyond to insure that we were able to look at the car on Rogi’s day off. Everyone went up and beyond our expectations! Delray Honda is lucky to have these people working there!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent Service

by 1999 Accord oil and wiper repl on 03/15/2022

Michael took care of me and preformed above my expectations and the tech did an excellent job. Will keep on coming back for all the service on my Accord

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Maitenance

by Geri Kearns on 03/15/2022

Mike Harris is my service rep and he is terrific. I arrived early, he dropped his lunch and took care of me. The car was done 2 hours earlier than expected. Great team work!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Harlan

by Harlan on 03/15/2022

Great people to do business with They treat you like family and have a best price no nonsense or hidden fees in their quote. Always a pleasure to do business with. This was my 5th lease with them and I hope to do many more

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent Experience

by Sam D on 03/15/2022

From the moment I called the Delray Honda Service Center standing at work with a broken car, until the moment I drove off with my repaired car, I had an extremely easy and pleasant experience. They were friendly and efficient in everything they did and the service itself was completed a lot quicker than I had expected. I will definitely keep coming back to them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

