5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Our experience was fabulous. We dealt with Craig Masters, and from initial meet and greet to the end, he treated us with respect and was very straight forward. He was very knowledgeable about the car that we were interested in and other services Delray Honda has to offer. Tony, in financing was great too. Couldn’t ask for a better finance experience! Even Craig’s boss went up and beyond to insure that we were able to look at the car on Rogi’s day off. Everyone went up and beyond our expectations! Delray Honda is lucky to have these people working there! Read more