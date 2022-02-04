Delray Honda
Customer Reviews of Delray Honda
Sales
by 04/02/2022on
Devon is an excellent sales associate..very knowledgeable as well as helpful
Great service
by 04/07/2022on
Michael was wonderful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Job well done
by 04/07/2022on
Brake fluid flush, 159.00. Quick, not a long wait, no upselling. Very satisfied.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Review
by 04/07/2022on
Timely completion of service with everything explained
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil change
by 04/06/2022on
Great service. They do a great job. Always go over the car. Just wish an oil change didn’t take 2 hours. They did rotate tires so can understand.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Job well done!
by 04/05/2022on
Great service! Good work as usual!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service Quality
by 04/03/2022on
Fast and professional service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sales
by 04/02/2022on
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
New Battery. Service one recall.
by 04/01/2022on
Done
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2nd Service
by 03/30/2022on
This was the second service on my car which is a 3 year lease. I was fully satisfied with everything except the wait time. That's why I gave it 4 stars instead of 5 stars. I had a 9 a.m. appointment, arrived at 8:30 a.m. but didn't leave until 11 a.m. I was told the service would take 1-1/2 hours. It actually took 2-1/2 hours. That is a very long wait for an oil change and tire rotation. If service time was shorter I would give them 5 stars.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good Day
by 03/25/2022on
Had good day with service at Delray Honda. Kathleen was ready for me when I arrived, went over what they would be going and asked me for anything I needed in addition. Had problem with radio which she showed me how to correct. One hour later I was all set and on my way. Could not be easier...
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
SENIOR
by 03/24/2022on
I AM VERY PLEASE TO TELL THE ATTENTION I RECEIVED FROM THE SERVICE DRIVE MANAGER WAS REAL GOOD FROM THE BEGINNING TO THE END MY 2022 HONDA CIVIC MAINTENANCE WORK WAS COMPLETED. HE IS AN EXCELENT ADVISOR. THANKS...!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Recall
by 03/24/2022on
Handled in prescribed time
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service
by 03/23/2022on
Very pleased with excellent service experience at Delray Honda.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Delray Honda!
by 03/23/2022on
The best service! Michael Young provides us with the best service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Review
by 03/22/2022on
My latest service appointment was great.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excelkent service
by 03/19/2022on
Service was excellent. Very helpful and efficient and knowledgeable
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Exceptional and Pleasant Experience
by 03/18/2022on
Our experience was fabulous. We dealt with Craig Masters, and from initial meet and greet to the end, he treated us with respect and was very straight forward. He was very knowledgeable about the car that we were interested in and other services Delray Honda has to offer. Tony, in financing was great too. Couldn’t ask for a better finance experience! Even Craig’s boss went up and beyond to insure that we were able to look at the car on Rogi’s day off. Everyone went up and beyond our expectations! Delray Honda is lucky to have these people working there!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Excellent Service
by 03/15/2022on
Michael took care of me and preformed above my expectations and the tech did an excellent job. Will keep on coming back for all the service on my Accord
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Maitenance
by 03/15/2022on
Mike Harris is my service rep and he is terrific. I arrived early, he dropped his lunch and took care of me. The car was done 2 hours earlier than expected. Great team work!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Harlan
by 03/15/2022on
Great people to do business with They treat you like family and have a best price no nonsense or hidden fees in their quote. Always a pleasure to do business with. This was my 5th lease with them and I hope to do many more
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Excellent Experience
by 03/15/2022on
From the moment I called the Delray Honda Service Center standing at work with a broken car, until the moment I drove off with my repaired car, I had an extremely easy and pleasant experience. They were friendly and efficient in everything they did and the service itself was completed a lot quicker than I had expected. I will definitely keep coming back to them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
