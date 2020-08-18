Fields BMW of Daytona

950 N Tomoka Farms Rd, Daytona Beach, FL 32124
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Fields BMW of Daytona

5.0
Overall Rating
(74)
Recommend: Yes (74) No (0)
sales Rating

My new ride !

by Gwen from Orlando on 08/18/2020

I had great service from Gabriel ! Took care of all my needs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

166 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Service

by 11111 on 09/04/2020

From the time you pull in to service center you are treated with kindness which then turns to knowledge and ends with respect. Always a good experience. Thank you to all that work there for providing a comfortable environment.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent service

by Danielle Egizi on 09/03/2020

Everyone is always courteous

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Awesome

by Tamara Spuzzillo on 09/03/2020

I absolutely love the new service format which includes a video of the service person going over my vehicle and telling me what he did. Great service made even better!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great job

by Duda Mark S on 09/03/2020

Very professional and excellent customer service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Recall + Service

by BK on 09/01/2020

I had to bring my car in for a recall. They completed a thorough inspection, discussed and completed services due, provided me with a loaner for the day, stayed in good communication with me, and actually ended up charging me less than the estimate! I live more than an hour away, but I always bring my car here. I have visited 2 other Fields dealerships in central Florida, and I think this is the best one!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service

by Mike Turner on 09/01/2020

Great service and very professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service department.

by Brenda on 08/30/2020

Always very professional and friendly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Communication and Turnaround

by Phil G on 08/29/2020

Service staff kept us fully informed regarding services for 2 cars, both returned quickly and in great shape

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

8/27/2020 service

by Nancy McPherson on 08/28/2020

Excellent service, Paul Binkley answered all of my questions and concerns, as he always does. My only suggestion is for the dealership to streamline the check in time/process for scheduled appointments. I appreciate the complimentary interior sanitization that was offered. Thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Recent work performed at Fields of Daytona

by Jim G on 08/28/2020

Had several error messages that were intermittent relative to SOS system and lighting system. Also rubber covering from windshield to under the hood was cracking and breaking off. System errors were corrected and rubber cover replace.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Happy

by DRY on 08/26/2020

I was pleased with the service department and their staff. Also very pleased with the valet service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service and repair

by CCurtis on 08/25/2020

Always get great customer service through the Fields BMW service dept. They are pros. Keith was great and thanks for that!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

M2 service

by Dave on 08/24/2020

Oil change, oil filter and cabin filter replacement with a car wash. Perfect!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Mr.

by Wade on 08/23/2020

great personalized service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

CPO Purchase

by Joe on 08/17/2020

Recently purchased a CPO BMW M240i. Everything done in one day. Fields even brought the vehicle from one of their other dealerships 2 hours away, Salema Humberto Cruz was so accommadating.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Easy transaction

by Lisa C on 08/06/2020

All the people at Fields BMW of Daytona were easy to work with and very knowledgeable. They are taking the COVID-19 issue seriously and wearing masks and cleaning everything frequently. They did a great job finding the car with the options I wanted and the transaction was smooth and easy. Highly recommend!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great Experience

by Dave R on 07/28/2020

This was my first online car transaction, and the dealer and salesperson (Matt Hoffman) were very professional and responsive to my inquiries. They made the process very easy and satisfying.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Exemplary Service

by Shari Smith on 07/27/2020

My experience from start to finish was extraordinary. Roger is a gem and was very patient and informative. The purchasing process was painless and everyone was super friendly. I love my new X2!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

M850Xi and Chris Rose

by M850Xi Gran Coupe Chris Rose on 07/22/2020

I couldn't be happier my experience at Fields BMW. My Client Advisor (Chris Rose) was extremely helpful. He listened to my concerns, vehicle needs/desires, and brought the deal together. His approach was perfect, primarily his ability to appreciate/assess what I was looking for in a new vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

2019 330i

by Marty on 07/17/2020

This was the third BMW I purchased from Fields BMW of Daytona. It was truly a seamless experience. Matt and the team provided expert assistance answering my questions during the process of purchasing my new car. I recommend that anyone ready to purchase a BMW, go to Fields BMW of Daytona.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

