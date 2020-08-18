From the time you pull in to service center you are treated with kindness which then turns to knowledge and ends with respect.
Always a good experience. Thank you to all that work there for providing a comfortable environment.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I had to bring my car in for a recall. They completed a thorough inspection, discussed and completed services due, provided me with a loaner for the day, stayed in good communication with me, and actually ended up charging me less than the estimate! I live more than an hour away, but I always bring my car here. I have visited 2 other Fields dealerships in central Florida, and I think this is the best one!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Excellent service, Paul Binkley answered all of my questions and concerns, as he always does. My only suggestion is for the dealership to streamline the check in time/process for scheduled appointments. I appreciate the complimentary interior sanitization that was offered. Thank you.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Had several error messages that were intermittent relative to SOS system and lighting system. Also rubber covering from windshield to under the hood was cracking and breaking off. System errors were corrected and rubber cover replace.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
All the people at Fields BMW of Daytona were easy to work with and very knowledgeable. They are taking the COVID-19 issue seriously and wearing masks and cleaning everything frequently. They did a great job finding the car with the options I wanted and the transaction was smooth and easy. Highly recommend!
I couldn't be happier my experience at Fields BMW. My Client Advisor (Chris Rose) was extremely helpful. He listened to my concerns, vehicle needs/desires, and brought the deal together. His approach was perfect, primarily his ability to appreciate/assess what I was looking for in a new vehicle.
This was the third BMW I purchased from Fields BMW of Daytona. It was truly a seamless experience. Matt and the team provided expert assistance answering my questions during the process of purchasing my new car. I recommend that anyone ready to purchase a BMW, go to Fields BMW of Daytona.
1 Comments