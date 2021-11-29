Fields BMW of Daytona
Customer Reviews of Fields BMW of Daytona
How often do you develop a friendship with a car salesman
by 11/29/2021on
It’s only a couple of times that I have developed a lasting relationship with a car salesman, but Chris Rose took great care of me
Expedited Service
by 01/18/2022on
Original battery finally gave out. Wouldn't hold a charge. Had to have the car towed. Provided me very fast service,I was able to pick up my car early the next morning.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Service
by 11/09/2021on
Allen was awesome. He was new to the organization so, it is unfair to gear my anger at him. There were good and bad points. Not happy with spending over $2000.00 in less than 3 months. Being retired military and just relocating here I felt things could have been handled better. I believe in my heart the cover was cracked during replacement of gasket less than 3 months ago. I spoke with the mechanics in SC who serviced my car for more than 10 years and their opinion is it is possible my cover could have been cracked during installment of gasket. It is possible I needed a cover from the initial visit because the smell and concern was the same when I called 3 times after initial visit. I was told it was probably the oil burning off and to give it some time. Unfortunately, my car begin to smoke 3 weeks after the last call requiring me to have my car toll from Deland to Daytona. Florida. This is my 4th BMW never had a gasket replaced. Chris was okay but, I know a better resolution could have been offered. I called the GM and left a message. I felt compelled to post this since it appears the GM did not reach out to me in regards to my concerns. Overall the establishment is very nice and the staff is nice. I was very satisfied with a visit made in May. My visit in August was very stressful and disappointing.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great overall experience
by 11/06/2021on
From my first inquiry to purchasing by 2021 BMW 750, I was very pleased with the professionalism, fairness and overall very pleasant buying experience. Humberto was responsive, knowledgeable and always tried for the win win outcome for the dealer and me. I highly recommend the dealership and Humberto specifically!! Loving my new car!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Knowledge and very accommodating
by 10/25/2021on
Friendly, work was completed timely
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Customer Service
by 07/26/2021on
Thanks to Brandon It was a very pleasant experience, excellent from beginning to end. Fast, efficient, great value. I've been coming here for service for over 5 years. Where else can you get a professional oil change, and have a delicious breakfast in the cafe included.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Paul in service is GREAT !
by 07/23/2021on
extremely helpful! He provided the estimations I requested and worked with the extended warranty company to confirm what was covered.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Hands down the best service!
by 07/06/2021on
The next best thing to owning the ultimate driving machine is experiencing exceptional service every time you bring your BMW to Fields. Paul provides the best service! He stays on top of your vehicle repairs and communicates in a timely fashion, too. So grateful to the entire service staff from the moment you enter the area to the minute you leave as a satisfied customer!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A high rating for advice and options for handling of my unique situation.
by 03/18/2021on
Service Dept went above and beyond my expectations, I especially want to thank Eddie in service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service Department
by 03/18/2021on
Service was outstanding. Technology is great they sent me a video from the shop to the waiting room. Covid has changed everything. I miss the snack bar.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service advisor
by 03/12/2021on
Paul made my experience easy and provided me with a loaner vehicle
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service!
by 03/10/2021on
Once again Fields BMW of Daytona did an excellent job servicing my car!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
six month check-up
by 03/05/2021on
check-up included a video review by service tech, very informative,
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
GREAT SERVICE
by 03/04/2021on
From setting up the service, dropping off the vehicle, information regarding concerns were all five stars. Keith took time to explain and check on our vehicle after we picked it up to make sure everything was to our satisfaction. Your service department makes it easy to get service done. Great Job!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service
by 03/04/2021on
Great service! Informative of issues. Matt Hoffman is the best! Set up my appointment, valet service- makes it so convenient!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil and filter
by 03/04/2021on
Always a pleasure, knowledgable consultant. Video of my car from the tech's perspective. Stress safety and reliability.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 03/03/2021on
Loved the video showing the condition of the entire care area by area. Very cool.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Keith
by 03/02/2021on
Keith is always a pleasure. Efficient and consistent, always a good experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My Service
by 03/01/2021on
Paul was great, very attentive and accommodating. He went out of his way to make my day comfortable and easy. I appreciate your new video service and seeing the service tech. They were very honest and let me know their recommendations without being pushy. Will return again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Perfect experience
by 02/26/2021on
Upon drop off the BMW I3 I was greeted by a lady outside. Then, Paul my service adviser came out and we talked about what I needed. Inside, he checked the car for open recalls or problems. All was good. Then every day I got an update, I got a text message with a link to the invoice, which I could pay online. Car pickup was a breeze.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 02/23/2021on
This was a first service for the car. Done on time and well.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
