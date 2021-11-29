3 out of 5 stars service Rating

Allen was awesome. He was new to the organization so, it is unfair to gear my anger at him. There were good and bad points. Not happy with spending over $2000.00 in less than 3 months. Being retired military and just relocating here I felt things could have been handled better. I believe in my heart the cover was cracked during replacement of gasket less than 3 months ago. I spoke with the mechanics in SC who serviced my car for more than 10 years and their opinion is it is possible my cover could have been cracked during installment of gasket. It is possible I needed a cover from the initial visit because the smell and concern was the same when I called 3 times after initial visit. I was told it was probably the oil burning off and to give it some time. Unfortunately, my car begin to smoke 3 weeks after the last call requiring me to have my car toll from Deland to Daytona. Florida. This is my 4th BMW never had a gasket replaced. Chris was okay but, I know a better resolution could have been offered. I called the GM and left a message. I felt compelled to post this since it appears the GM did not reach out to me in regards to my concerns. Overall the establishment is very nice and the staff is nice. I was very satisfied with a visit made in May. My visit in August was very stressful and disappointing. Read more