We had an outstanding experience purchasing our first MB. Our Sales person was Peter Pearce. He aced our 3p’s of Professional, Patient (we are old folks), and Punctual. Also very helpful after the sale as we have had numerous questions pertaining to the high tech infotainment systems.
The entire service experience was handled professionally from the point the vehicle was dropped off until it was picked-up. They kept us informed of the repair status and coordinated a convenient pick-up time that fit our schedule. At the drop-off, we were quickly and efficiency processed in with a loaner and at the pick-up we experienced the same level of efficiency. Over-all, each step was handled well and to our personal satisfaction.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
My experience at Mercedes benz of north haven was excellent from the beginning process of buying my car to the end. Matthew Brickel was a great he worked with me as much as he could to get me in the vehicle that I wanted.
Service was conveniently provided and performed within the estimated time frame. A loaner made the experience easy and all work was performed as agreed upon in advance. There were no surprises and the car was returned cleaned and ready to go! Everyone we worked with was professional and pleasant making us feel like a special customer.
Thank-you MBNH!!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I needed to have the Windshield and Upper spoiler repaired from rock damages. North Haven. Mercedes Benz did a fantastic job and I would highly recommend using Mercedes trained Techs. It was a difficult repair and it came out better than new.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
This is the most amazing dealership. From our salesman Matt to the sales manager. Even the finance folks all way above parr. And service. omg. White glove all the way. Communications were astounding and the quality of the work is incredible. And their knowledge. From sakesmen to my service representatives. Im amazed. This is my 3rd Mercedes from this dealership and they are the only ones i will deql with. Great Job!!!!!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
After test driving the Porsche, Range Rover Discovery, Jaguar F Pace, Audi A7 I was pleasantly surprised when I test drove the GLE 350 and my search for my perfect vehicle was over. Great sales staff, thanks to Adam and PJ and your great customer service.