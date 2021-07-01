Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Mercedes-Benz of North Haven

Mercedes-Benz of North Haven

Visit dealer’s website 
620 Washington Ave, North Haven, CT 06473
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 5:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Mercedes-Benz of North Haven

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(62)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Our red E300

by Steve M on 01/07/2021

We had an outstanding experience purchasing our first MB. Our Sales person was Peter Pearce. He aced our 3p’s of Professional, Patient (we are old folks), and Punctual. Also very helpful after the sale as we have had numerous questions pertaining to the high tech infotainment systems.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
62 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Our red E300

by Steve M on 01/07/2021

We had an outstanding experience purchasing our first MB. Our Sales person was Peter Pearce. He aced our 3p’s of Professional, Patient (we are old folks), and Punctual. Also very helpful after the sale as we have had numerous questions pertaining to the high tech infotainment systems.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Experience

by great on 03/29/2019

The entire service experience was handled professionally from the point the vehicle was dropped off until it was picked-up. They kept us informed of the repair status and coordinated a convenient pick-up time that fit our schedule. At the drop-off, we were quickly and efficiency processed in with a loaner and at the pick-up we experienced the same level of efficiency. Over-all, each step was handled well and to our personal satisfaction.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Astar444

by Astar444 on 01/23/2019

My experience at Mercedes benz of north haven was excellent from the beginning process of buying my car to the end. Matthew Brickel was a great he worked with me as much as he could to get me in the vehicle that I wanted.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

A Special Customer

by Satisfied-Client on 01/04/2019

Service was conveniently provided and performed within the estimated time frame. A loaner made the experience easy and all work was performed as agreed upon in advance. There were no surprises and the car was returned cleaned and ready to go! Everyone we worked with was professional and pleasant making us feel like a special customer. Thank-you MBNH!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Fantastic fast service!

by Andy on 12/30/2018

Always a great experience at MB of North Haven! Great service, atomosohere and most importantly, they take care of your investment as if it were their own!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Remote starter

by Suzanne on 11/18/2018

John was excellent. He was patient and spent a lot of time with me. He made sure the starter was working before I left. I don’t like the new Mercedes Me app. Unreliable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Always delivering the best!

by RT on 10/20/2018

For years, I have been a loyal MB driver & have bought my vehicles from Mercedes Benz of North Haven & I will continue to do so. Many thanks!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New car

by Anna on 10/04/2018

Thank you, everyone I met was extremely hospitable. Great experience

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Always a great experience at MB North Haven

by A on 10/02/2018

Service completed in less than expected timeframe. No surprises.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Review

by JM on 08/31/2018

Excellent service! Very nice staff. No complaints and would highly recommend!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service

by Zoe on 08/13/2018

The customer service and followup are always excellent.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service 6

by Mike on 08/06/2018

Service performed as described

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Scheduled Service

by HDJMB350 on 07/29/2018

Service Personnel were polite and knowledgeable.All required tasks were performed within the time quoted.MB of North Haven provided a loaner and my car was returned washed and vacuumed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

service

by regina on 07/23/2018

Cost was high for the service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Windshield and Spoiler Repair

by Windshield on 07/20/2018

I needed to have the Windshield and Upper spoiler repaired from rock damages. North Haven. Mercedes Benz did a fantastic job and I would highly recommend using Mercedes trained Techs. It was a difficult repair and it came out better than new.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Replace chip for sat radio

by leegolfs on 05/12/2018

Met with Christinia @ reception and she handled the entire transaction seamlessly. Couldn't have worked out any better.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Satisfied with service

by LindaBB55 on 05/10/2018

My experience at Mercedes was excellent! In addition to servicing my car, they washed, vacuumed and shined it. It looked like a new car when I drove off the lot. I was well pleased with the service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Simply amazing

by DrTomMatt on 04/14/2018

This is the most amazing dealership. From our salesman Matt to the sales manager. Even the finance folks all way above parr. And service. omg. White glove all the way. Communications were astounding and the quality of the work is incredible. And their knowledge. From sakesmen to my service representatives. Im amazed. This is my 3rd Mercedes from this dealership and they are the only ones i will deql with. Great Job!!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

second service

by EDDsicle on 03/25/2018

bought used 2014 300C in 2016, this is the second service, quite good!! all included

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

At last my search is over

by Seetheworld on 03/20/2018

After test driving the Porsche, Range Rover Discovery, Jaguar F Pace, Audi A7 I was pleasantly surprised when I test drove the GLE 350 and my search for my perfect vehicle was over. Great sales staff, thanks to Adam and PJ and your great customer service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

snappy happy

by sailing4 on 03/16/2018

Service was timely, accurate and friendly. Makes you feel like family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
93 cars in stock
0 new24 used69 certified pre-owned
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
0 new|4 used|
20 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
0 new|3 used|
15 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
0 new|0 used|
15 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes