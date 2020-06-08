Acura of Avon

75 Albany Tpke, Canton, CT 06019
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Acura of Avon

5.0
Overall Rating
(50)
Recommend: Yes (50) No (0)
sales Rating

New 2020 RDX

by Gemma D on 08/06/2020

Just purchased my brand new 2020 RDX Aspec in white and the entire process was amazing! Thanks to Sergio, Steve and Vanessa for being rockstars! 🤩

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great service

by AM on 09/03/2020

Very courteous service advisor. He explained the process clearly and also advised which areas needed to be addressed immediately rather than later. The charges were explained clearly as well. The work was completed on time. I felt very confident in his responses and overall attention to detail.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

1 Comments

sales Rating

sales review

by Mike I at Acura of Avon on 08/01/2020

We just purchased eighth Acura from Mike I at Acura of Avon. As always a very pleasant experience making this transaction. Over a 31 year period Mike has proven himself to be open, honest, knowledgeable and professional. After the sale, Mike has been consistently available to us to make the Acura driving experience a truly enjoyable experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Purchase (Lease)

by JFerreira on 07/11/2020

Honest, respectful dealership. Certainly customer oriented.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Exceptional Service

by Kathleen on 07/10/2020

My 2019 RDX had a fuel pump recall, and because of my age, health and COVID-19 everywhere, I was petrified to drive to your dealership and possibly be exposed to the virus. I contacted Ron Dasilva and Tim Bouclier to ask if it would be possible to have pickup/drop off service at my home. This was a huge request because of the distance involved between my home in Massachusetts and the dealership. Ron and Tim not only granted my request but also arranged for an oil change to save me another service appointment in the near future. My RDX was picked up early one morning, I was left a loaner, and my vehicle was returned the next morning — washed and vacuumed. Both of the gentlemen who provided the door-to-door service were prompt and polite—I couldn’t have asked for better service. I can’t thank Ron and Tim enough for going above and beyond to make this possible. They—as well as their staff—are fabulous!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

RDX Recall

by Kathy on 06/27/2020

I recently received a recall notice for the fuel pump on my 2019 RDX. Being an older driver with health issues plus sheltering in from COVID-19, I asked if it would be possible to have my RDX picked up and delivered to my home after being serviced. Ron Dasilva, General Manager, and Tim Bouclier, Service Manager, went above and beyond to honor my request. I have been an Acura of Avon client for ten years and have always been pleased with the service, attention to detail, and professional manner of the staff. I can’t say enough about Acura of Avon. Ron and Tim went the extra mile to honor my request; I can’t thank them enough.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Loyalty Points are Great

by Love My MDX on 06/26/2020

Just leased my 5th MDX, doing most of the paperwork over the phone. Staff is professional and efficient, spending the majority of time programing my preferred safety features into this tech model which because of loyalty points I got with no $ down and lower monthly payments than my 2017 MDX Tech. Great, no hassle experience in a newly renovated, clean showroom.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Recent service at Acura of Avon

by BobinCT on 06/05/2020

Professional yet personal attention from the service staff. Acura of Avon has consistently given my cars excellent service and I thank them for continuing to do so in these difficult times.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Purchase of 2016 Certified RDX

by Bob in CT on 06/03/2020

My experience with Mike Iacino, Senior Sales Consultant at Acura of Avon, was an excellent one. Mike walked me through every step of the buying process which included trading in two vehicles I had purchased at the dealership in years past. His attention to detail and respect for the customer instilled confidence in the process. Nissa Johnson in the Business Office and Steve Richards in the Sales office at Acura in Canton deserve my thanks as well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Friendly accomandating

by Deborah on 05/26/2020

Had the vehicle we were looking for. Friendly, accommodating sales people. Went out of their way to ensure our wants were met

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great Experience!

by Brenda on 02/13/2020

My inquiry was responded to quickly. Everyone made me feel welcome. The team was willing to deliver the car which was an obstacle to the purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Very pleased

by Norberto Pagan on 01/04/2020

From the day I made the call to inquire about the vehicle I as interested in; to the day we closed the deal, all went smooth and simply. No hassle no problems. Inclusive, I had been pre- approved at a good rate but, they got me an even better financing deal.Tony and Sergio were very nice to deal with, and the rest of the people there were all very friendly and courteous.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Acura of Avon White Sales Review

by Belxport on 01/02/2020

Оn 12/27/2019 I renewed my Lease for Acura TLX 2020. Sales representative Natalia Bartkowicz handled this transaction in a smooth and professional way. I signed new 36 /mos contract and am happy with the way Ms Bartkowicz handled this process.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great buying experience

by Tony on 12/14/2019

Customer service was excellent. Friendly, knowledgeable staff. Easy to reach when I had questions, even after the sale. Prompt in responding to my questions. The used car sales staff contacted me a few times with used car possibilities that fit what I was looking for; other dealers around did not unless I called again. Great experience from sales to business office.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great service

by Barry on 12/07/2019

Very Friendly environment and pleasant and knowledgeable service advisor. The Work was done as promised and done in a timely manner.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Honest service

by Robert on 12/05/2019

Efficient and honest service. Very fair pricing. Can’t wait for the new show room and new service department construction to be completed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Visit to Acura of Avon.

by BobinCT on 12/04/2019

Service reps (Will this visit) are personable and responsive....thank you. The dealership provided me with a loaner (at no extra expense). Service was done in a timely period.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

New car purchase

by Beth on 12/03/2019

Knowledgeable sales associates, no pressure, friendly GM, and no games. Stress and anxiety=0 Natalia was amazingly fully knowledgeable about Acura’s product. Nissa was sharp and on point with financing and the GM was cheerful and welcoming.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Acura of Avon

by Paul on 11/30/2019

ACURA of Avon has the best customer service personnel. Everyone is polite and comfortable to work with. Love our ACURA.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Oil change

by Nydia on 10/23/2019

There was nothing out of the ordinary. The staff seemed to be in a rush and simply interacted when they had to.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Pressure Free and Painless

by Stephen on 10/22/2019

Steve, Mike, and Nissa provided a pressure free environment as well as an abundance of information about the used TL we were considering. They made the whole purchasing experience quick and painless.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

