New 2020 RDX
by 08/06/2020on
Just purchased my brand new 2020 RDX Aspec in white and the entire process was amazing! Thanks to Sergio, Steve and Vanessa for being rockstars! 🤩
Great service
by 09/03/2020on
Very courteous service advisor. He explained the process clearly and also advised which areas needed to be addressed immediately rather than later. The charges were explained clearly as well. The work was completed on time. I felt very confident in his responses and overall attention to detail.
sales review
by 08/01/2020on
We just purchased eighth Acura from Mike I at Acura of Avon. As always a very pleasant experience making this transaction. Over a 31 year period Mike has proven himself to be open, honest, knowledgeable and professional. After the sale, Mike has been consistently available to us to make the Acura driving experience a truly enjoyable experience.
Purchase (Lease)
by 07/11/2020on
Honest, respectful dealership. Certainly customer oriented.
Exceptional Service
by 07/10/2020on
My 2019 RDX had a fuel pump recall, and because of my age, health and COVID-19 everywhere, I was petrified to drive to your dealership and possibly be exposed to the virus. I contacted Ron Dasilva and Tim Bouclier to ask if it would be possible to have pickup/drop off service at my home. This was a huge request because of the distance involved between my home in Massachusetts and the dealership. Ron and Tim not only granted my request but also arranged for an oil change to save me another service appointment in the near future. My RDX was picked up early one morning, I was left a loaner, and my vehicle was returned the next morning — washed and vacuumed. Both of the gentlemen who provided the door-to-door service were prompt and polite—I couldn’t have asked for better service. I can’t thank Ron and Tim enough for going above and beyond to make this possible. They—as well as their staff—are fabulous!
RDX Recall
by 06/27/2020on
I recently received a recall notice for the fuel pump on my 2019 RDX. Being an older driver with health issues plus sheltering in from COVID-19, I asked if it would be possible to have my RDX picked up and delivered to my home after being serviced. Ron Dasilva, General Manager, and Tim Bouclier, Service Manager, went above and beyond to honor my request. I have been an Acura of Avon client for ten years and have always been pleased with the service, attention to detail, and professional manner of the staff. I can’t say enough about Acura of Avon. Ron and Tim went the extra mile to honor my request; I can’t thank them enough.
Loyalty Points are Great
by 06/26/2020on
Just leased my 5th MDX, doing most of the paperwork over the phone. Staff is professional and efficient, spending the majority of time programing my preferred safety features into this tech model which because of loyalty points I got with no $ down and lower monthly payments than my 2017 MDX Tech. Great, no hassle experience in a newly renovated, clean showroom.
Recent service at Acura of Avon
by 06/05/2020on
Professional yet personal attention from the service staff. Acura of Avon has consistently given my cars excellent service and I thank them for continuing to do so in these difficult times.
Purchase of 2016 Certified RDX
by 06/03/2020on
My experience with Mike Iacino, Senior Sales Consultant at Acura of Avon, was an excellent one. Mike walked me through every step of the buying process which included trading in two vehicles I had purchased at the dealership in years past. His attention to detail and respect for the customer instilled confidence in the process. Nissa Johnson in the Business Office and Steve Richards in the Sales office at Acura in Canton deserve my thanks as well.
Friendly accomandating
by 05/26/2020on
Had the vehicle we were looking for. Friendly, accommodating sales people. Went out of their way to ensure our wants were met
Great Experience!
by 02/13/2020on
My inquiry was responded to quickly. Everyone made me feel welcome. The team was willing to deliver the car which was an obstacle to the purchase.
Very pleased
by 01/04/2020on
From the day I made the call to inquire about the vehicle I as interested in; to the day we closed the deal, all went smooth and simply. No hassle no problems. Inclusive, I had been pre- approved at a good rate but, they got me an even better financing deal.Tony and Sergio were very nice to deal with, and the rest of the people there were all very friendly and courteous.
Acura of Avon White Sales Review
by 01/02/2020on
Оn 12/27/2019 I renewed my Lease for Acura TLX 2020. Sales representative Natalia Bartkowicz handled this transaction in a smooth and professional way. I signed new 36 /mos contract and am happy with the way Ms Bartkowicz handled this process.
Great buying experience
by 12/14/2019on
Customer service was excellent. Friendly, knowledgeable staff. Easy to reach when I had questions, even after the sale. Prompt in responding to my questions. The used car sales staff contacted me a few times with used car possibilities that fit what I was looking for; other dealers around did not unless I called again. Great experience from sales to business office.
Great service
by 12/07/2019on
Very Friendly environment and pleasant and knowledgeable service advisor. The Work was done as promised and done in a timely manner.
Honest service
by 12/05/2019on
Efficient and honest service. Very fair pricing. Can’t wait for the new show room and new service department construction to be completed.
Visit to Acura of Avon.
by 12/04/2019on
Service reps (Will this visit) are personable and responsive....thank you. The dealership provided me with a loaner (at no extra expense). Service was done in a timely period.
New car purchase
by 12/03/2019on
Knowledgeable sales associates, no pressure, friendly GM, and no games. Stress and anxiety=0 Natalia was amazingly fully knowledgeable about Acura’s product. Nissa was sharp and on point with financing and the GM was cheerful and welcoming.
Acura of Avon
by 11/30/2019on
ACURA of Avon has the best customer service personnel. Everyone is polite and comfortable to work with. Love our ACURA.
Oil change
by 10/23/2019on
There was nothing out of the ordinary. The staff seemed to be in a rush and simply interacted when they had to.
Pressure Free and Painless
by 10/22/2019on
Steve, Mike, and Nissa provided a pressure free environment as well as an abundance of information about the used TL we were considering. They made the whole purchasing experience quick and painless.
