My 2019 RDX had a fuel pump recall, and because of my age, health and COVID-19 everywhere, I was petrified to drive to your dealership and possibly be exposed to the virus. I contacted Ron Dasilva and Tim Bouclier to ask if it would be possible to have pickup/drop off service at my home. This was a huge request because of the distance involved between my home in Massachusetts and the dealership. Ron and Tim not only granted my request but also arranged for an oil change to save me another service appointment in the near future. My RDX was picked up early one morning, I was left a loaner, and my vehicle was returned the next morning — washed and vacuumed. Both of the gentlemen who provided the door-to-door service were prompt and polite—I couldn’t have asked for better service. I can’t thank Ron and Tim enough for going above and beyond to make this possible. They—as well as their staff—are fabulous! Read more