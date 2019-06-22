sales Rating

I've been looking at a lot of use car dealerships to replace my old car and found these guys from the start and they've been nothing but friendly honest open about the entire experience I've never had such an easy car buying experience in my entire life I didn't feel pressured to have to buy a car from them they really cared about what car was right for me they showed a lot of patience and a lot of character by making sure we knew exactly what we were getting and what everything was going to be. I really wish there was more car dealerships out there but I'm very thankful to call groove my car buying home. We worked with Vinny from sales and he just took the time and cared about everything we did we probably looked at seven different cars and was ready to go with a big smile on his face the entire way, Jay is a stand up as it can get super friendly and extremely genuine and something very hard to find he wanted to make sure we were comfortable and we were informed with everything going on. Jason made the paperwork process of buying a car as simple as possible while still making it fun having us laugh and getting it done quick. I can't say enough about how great these guys are and keeping their word to make sure that I'm good I'm OK and keeping to their promises with me in a world where customer service is everything these guys are royalty Read more