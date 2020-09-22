sales Rating

Warning! If you plan to purchase a BMW from this dealership, you may want to learn my experience here. I bought/leased a new BMW from BMW of Denver downtown in November 2019.Here are the facts:1) I stepped in the shop before 1pm in the early afternoon, and made decision on a brand new BMW 330i at about 2pm, they said the documentation will take half - one hour, however, i am still sitting there until 6pm. 2) They charged 100$ for the first three year maintenance for my brand new 330i, this should be free by BMW. the documentation took so long and I didnt find this until i went home, I called the sales person, he simply ignored my request by saying that he is not training on this and refused to forward my request to the financial team. 3) the financial person charged me somewhere about ~1000$ in the name of BMW tax. I found this abnormal fee and asked him what is BMW tax??? he could not explain and had to remove this so called BMW tax fee. 4) The sales promised to help deliver my new BMW to my home which is 30mins away, since i am driving along by myself. However, he refused to do so right after the documentation was done. so I have to come to the shop again next day with my friend to pickup my new car. Well, I may simply not buy this car if he was honest in the beginning and tell me he could not deliver the new car home. I bought a Mercedes 3 years ago from the neighboring MB of Denver and they delivered the new car to my home smoothly. 5) after the documentation was done, at about 6pm, I found the entrance light blanket on the driver side was not working, I asked the sales to fix it. he refused to do so by saying that the service department was closed and asked me to schedule a service with them next week. OK, it was my fault that I didnot find this problem before I signed the pre-delivery inspection PDI form.6) the sales requested me NOT to submit the BMW survey if I could not rate 10 out of 10, the reason is that he had family and children to support. this is funny. Well, I didnot submit the BMW official survey eventually. I am still not sure if I did the right thing.7) I could not register my new car even when the temporary plate expired because the dealer failed to send the document to the DMV. I contacted the front desk and a lady quickly sent the document to DMV and a new temporary plate to me. She corrected their mistake quickly, and rescued the rating from 1 to 2 out of 5. Here are my objective feeling:1) this is the worst experience i have had among the luxury dealership I experienced. 2) I feel that they/management really dont care about customers that much. My suggestions:YMMV, but if you really want to buy a car from this dealer, be very careful about every single number in the documentation file, and be ready for unexpected bubbles. Read more