Stay away from this place
by 10/06/2020on
Stay away from this place, I made an appointment to buy a car for my son, we were asked to be at the dealership at 5, we showed up an Zachary Beck was a no show, waited for 30 min until a different sales person came out and said the car was gone since early in the day, managers were a no show either, a polite sales person came and Fred Rudd became our new sales guy, we left a deposit for a car with hail damage and a need for a new bumper, I agreed to the price as the car had recently arrived (apparently) Fred asked me for a $500 deposit and put pressure by saying “there was some one else wanting to buy the car“, the next day they told me that the car had major issues and asked me to check with my mechanic on a list of stuff given to me that was found, the work needed was for over $4,500, plus hail damage and new bumper, Fred Rudd said $1,000 would be reduced from the price after knowing the car needed $4,500, plus hail damage plus a bumper, then Fred put pressure by saying “someone else wanted to buy the car”, a real scam, they kept my deposit for two weeks until I decided to call their accounting department after several attempts, once they saw I was pushing into legal ways to get my money back, they refunded the money within minutes. Unprofessional and fishy transactions, stay away!
Hooray for Cesar!
by 08/27/2020on
Cesar knows the ins and outs of services for Subarus / is friendly and patient / seems genuinely interested in my concerns for keeping the "old buggy" running!
Exceptional Service
by 10/24/2019on
I started coming to Flatirons Subaru when I was living in Boulder, but I've continued to come back for years, even after moving to Denver, because they provide exceptional customer service - always. The repairs on my car are also really reliable. I worked with Liz this last time and she was really communicative, kind, and patient. I've also worked with Matt in the past and he's amazing as well.
Oil change
by 09/12/2019on
I took my car in for an oil change and Matt took care of everything.
Exceptional Dealership and Service Department
by 07/18/2019on
I am extremely impressed with Flatirons and their professionalism and concern for their customers. In particular, Mathias Horchreder in the service department was quick to listen and act to help me greatly with a situation I had with a bent rim, where a different dealership I had used in the past did not. Mathias went above and beyond to help me out with the bent rim and tire alignment and quickly get back on the road as a walk in customer. I noticed Mathias and the folks working in service were extremely professional and took the time to listen and help myself and other customers. It is difficult to explain in a brief description how much a dealership and individuals stand out, but this dealership, Mathias and the service department is standout among dealerships. I will be returning to this dealership for all my future car service and purchases.
excellent service
by 02/05/2019on
Fast and thorough servicing with a great waiting room and location on the trail for walking during the wait. Both Peter Metzler and Travis were professional, welcoming and clearing working to make my experience a pleasant one.
Wonderful customer service!
by 09/07/2018on
I lost power to the steering wheel on my way home from work. I looked up the nearest Subaru which was Flat Irons Subaru. I called and started driving towards them. They were extremely busy and it was late. I made it prior to closing. The ladies at the service counter were so helpful and started gathering information and finding a loaner while my Subaru was in the shop. Mathias Horchreder came over, asked what had happened and went into the back to talk to Matt Moore. They came back and Matt asked if it was ok if he took a quick look. Matt and Mathias came back, explained that the belt had broken. Matt offered to stay and fireplace it. Mathias said it would probably take Matt half and hour or so if I didnt mind waiting or if I was in a hurry he was happy to get the loaner car for me. I thanked them and asked to wait. Mathias offered something to drink and snacks while I waited. Matt was back quickly and my car was ready to go. Thank you so much for taking the time to help me so late in the evening! Outstanding customer service from the ladies at the check in all the way to Gene Bell at Parts. Thank you! Thank you!
TopStar
by 07/27/2018on
Recently had my 2009 Subaru Forester serviced at Flatirons Subaru in Boulder, CO. It needed the passenger side airbag recall performed as well as a routine 105,000 mile service. Ryan Brown, the Flatiron Service Rep, was as ideal a representative of both Subaru and the local dealership as I could have hoped for, both during the intake process and keeping me informed as the service proceeded. (I've had most of my Forester service performed at Flatirons since moving to Colorado 7 years ago and Ryan is part of a great team!)
15 years of work on the Outback
by 02/21/2018on
For over 15 years Flatirons has done almost every repair and maintenance on my Suburu. This time, Rachel was the service rep who listened carefully, asked good questions and answered mine. Also, the shuttle driver was a kind, smart, and courteous young wounded veteran. Stephen is his name perhaps. These folks are pros. It may seem minor, but today they also had chocolate chip cookies. C.C.
Great buying experience
by 01/04/2018on
Buying a used Acura TL from here was the best car buying experience I've ever had. They gave me a low price, they gave me high value for my trade-in, the deal was fast, and I didn't have any hidden fees at the end. Highly recommend this place. Ian was my salesman and he was the man.
Drove 3 hours and it was worth it!
by 09/27/2017on
Worked with Ian. He was awesome! I initially spoke with him on the phone inquiring about a vehicle. He was friendly, very helpful, and knowledgeable about the product. We don't live in the area, and when we decided to buy from Flat Irons, he worked to get us in and out ASAP. We were out the door driving our new vehicle in 1.5 hours! The price was as advertised, the service was quick, friendly, and smooth. These guys really know what they are doing and it was worth the 3 hour drive to get our new car!
60k service
by 09/24/2017on
I scheduled my 60k service with Mathias. I could go elsewhere in Boulder but their service reps and hours are too good to pass up. Super friendly and knowledgeable and boy is it great to have women in their service department!!!!!! Mathias went out of his way to make sure my car was safe and that I was happy. Thank you Mathias. Pippa, a customer for life
Thank you, Flatirons Subaru!
by 07/09/2017on
Couldn't have asked for a better car buying experience! Deciding on my new 2017 Crosstrek was my first-ever car purchase, and I'm so pleased I landed with Ian Mangan at Flatirons. My fiance and I checked out a few Subaru dealerships in the broader area, and loved our experience here. In addition to being quite friendly & personable, Ian's knowledgeable-yet-not-pushy/salesy approach (unlike some of the others sales folks we'd talked to), was truly appreciated. While I'm confident he can work well with a range of buyers, especially for a buyer who's active & taking advantage of the Colorado lifestyle, Ian is a great fit. I really appreciated that he provided a balance of hands-on consultation looking at vehicles and comparing options, as well as giving us space to look over a vehicle on our own, have time to talk things over on our own time, etc. He also helped get us a great final deal on the purchase itself! From start to finish, Ian facilitated a great experience for us. Thanks again!!
Don't buy from anywhere else!
by 06/21/2017on
My family and I have been doing business with Flatirons Imports for over 20 years, and we have never had a bad experience. Recently, my car was totaled, and the insurance company was awful in getting me the check. I was put in touch with Ian Mangan, a salesperson, and told him that I would love to give them my business, despite living in Lakewood, but there were not that many Imprezas in their inventory, and only one with the color I was looking for. He graciously held the car for me for nearly a week (!), and I was able to get the car. In addition, Ian was a very pleasant salesperson to deal with, and even followed me to a nearby rental car place so I could turn in my car, and drove me back to the dealership. All in all, Flatirons continues to earn my business for as long as I am anywhere near Boulder, and has a great asset in Ian as long as he chooses to stay with them!
Excellent Experience
by 06/12/2017on
I don't think it's possible to have a better experience purchasing a car from a dealer than the one I had with Bill Kidd at Flatirons Subaru. I had previously had a very negative experience purchasing a car from another carmaker's dealership in a different state and was wary of going the dealer route again. But Flatirons Subaru is not your average dealership and Bill Kidd is not your average salesman. The staff at Flatirons from the moment you walk in is friendly, courteous, and helpful. Bill was incredibly knowledgeable about the Outback and all it had to offer. He was polite, and I didn't feel pressured at any point in the process, something rare in the car buying business. Bill and the sales team at Flatirons were incredibly fair when it came to making a deal and I got my car at a great price. When I purchased my car, Bill took the time to show me the various technology my car was equipped with, and did a great job of educating me about my my new vehicle. He is extremely helpful, kind, and knowledgeable, and purchasing a car from him was a pleasant experience!
Headlamp replacement
by 04/26/2017on
Flatirons got me in without an appointment today to replace both of my headlamps. It is a safety issue and the service does not take long at all so they are able to take you in as a walk in. When I arrived Mathias Horchreder was able to help me right away and explained that Subaru is covering headlamp replacement under warranty for a period of ten years, nice surprise! I have been very happy with Subaru and Flatirons Subaru service. I'm looking to get an electric car and I hope Subaru gets in the game quickly considering a large base of their customers are environmentally conscious.
Killer!
by 04/26/2017on
Extra friendly and helpful staff! I was helped immediately and made to feel right at home. Matias took the extra time to listen to all of my concerns and answer a ton of questions. I couldn't recommend Flatirons Subaru more!
Superior Service!
by 04/06/2017on
Always a pleasant experience bringing my 2010 Outback here. And this time they went over and above with customer service. They proactively noticed that it was my 4th or 5th oil change -- and I wasn't tracking it and they told me it would be free. I like that I can use my laptop in the lobby while waiting too, or get a ride if I choose to.
Great service
by 04/04/2017on
I worked with Bill Kidd and was very helpful assisting me in finding the right car. He was personable and thorough in the process of test driving and buying.
Excellent service
by 03/29/2017on
I have always received great service at Flatirons Subaru. They do good, reliable work and I appreciate that they let me decide when it is safe to delay some maintenance to my next visit.
New car
by 03/28/2017on
I absolutely enjoyed my time with you guys. You helped me get in to a new car for a awesome deal. I will definitely be a loyal customer with you!
