Good Experience
by 12/29/2019on
Overall, the experience was good. I wish they would have told me that they didn't have my floor mats and cargo net before I drove off with the car. Jay was nice and very helpful!
Josh was super nice and helpful!
by 10/16/2020on
I came in for some recalls and they did they work in a timely manner. Josh was the one who checked me in and out and was extremely nice. Then I got sent over to parts. That was a pretty good experience. The guy there could maybe work on his people skills just a tad lol but overall I had a great experience. I was also bummed because typically when you bring your car in they wash it too before giving it back to you. They didn’t this time and I miss that.
Recall Visit
by 08/17/2020on
My experience with the service department was exceptional, especially from Jeremy Goodman. He is very efficient and went out of his way to have my car serviced quickly. I did not have a ride during the time of service so I was on foot on a very hot day. The shuttle and customer lounge were unavailable due to the Corona virus. My only problem was with no seating outside of the service department except a bench somewhat shaded that was taken by another customer and no water. Better accommodations outside would of been appreciated. Even restaurants offer outside accommodations for their customers. Other than that, everything else was 5 star.
Review
by 07/31/2020on
My experince with KIA has been amazing. I definitely recommend service department. Their timing is amazing. They have the vehicle ready when promised, dealership personnel escorted me to the vehicle.
Exceptional service provided by Gabriel
by 06/27/2020on
I had some issues with 2013 KIA SORONTO and scheduled an appointment with DCH KIA Temecula to service my car. This was my very time going to this location, and I was greeted by Gabriel when I dropped off my vehicle. I can say that I was very pleased by the overall service provided by Gabriel. In fact, he stayed on top of everything and provided exceptional customer services from the moment he greeted me until the completion of all the works. H e provided an accurate quote and the repairs were done correctly and on time as promised. I am very happy with the services provide and looking forward to returning to Gabriel for my next service. Thanks Gabriel!
Bait and Switch
by 11/17/2019on
Had a deal done on a Kia Optima. Spent over a week and was told the deal was done. Ready to pull the trigger and was told they over valued my trade in. Which is bizarre because it was a Kia and since it’s their own brand they should at least be able to value it correctly. Round and round and finally had to walk away. Be aware they change the value of the cars, charge a protection package charge and bait/switch. Sadly this would have been the fourth car purchased from this dealership. They have zero loyalty to repeat customers. Beware and go some place more reputable ..if I could give them negative stars I would
Superior service, repairs done right!
by 09/06/2019on
From the moment Jake greeted me to the time he returned my vehicle, I knew that this was the service department to trust. He listened to my concerns attentively, provided an accurate quote, arranged a rental car at my request, and had the work done well before promised. The car repair was done correctly and I’ve had no issues since. Am looking forward to returning when additional services are needed.
Emily is great
by 01/25/2019on
I love getting my car serviced here, they go above and beyond to make you feel comfortable and welcomes. Emily is wonderful
Overall Easy
by 11/21/2018on
I came in just to deal with some warrenty things but ended up adding an additional service because I was so pleased with what they already did.
Good Experience
by 07/27/2018on
I test drove a Sorento SXL. I likes the car. I sat down with Frank (sales). We came to an agreement on price. We waited a while for the financing manager to get to us. Customer service was very good. I was happy that I chose DCH Kia of Temecula.
Excellent service
by 06/03/2018on
I had called the kia dealership in perris and I was told that they would be the ones to service my car the fastest. They were giving me an appointment for within 3 days and were trying to charge me $70 for an oil change My car was serviced in less then 20 min, which is great when u have an impatient two year old with you. The kid corner was nice the tv kept my son entertained. Tammy my service advisor was the kindest person I've spoken to. I told her about my past experiences and she made sure I was well taken care of.
2nd Kia from this dealership
by 04/25/2018on
...no problems, no negative experiences with sales dept. Cory M was great. service dept was a sassy in 2017 but much better now. we love our vehicles
Awesome Service!
by 04/25/2018on
Came in purchasing my very first car and was pleased to see the car buying process is not as bad as everyone makes it out to be! I purchased a 2018 Sportage and absolutely love it. Alan Dowdy helped me with the process and explained everything thoroughly and took his time to make sure I understood what I was signing. Awesome attitude and had a lot of good laughs in the process!
Untrustworthy
by 02/23/2018on
I was promised a deal on my down payment check going through processing on a certain date saw them right it down and everything spoke to 3 different people about the arrangement and they still went against their word. Now to save their own butts they are saying it never happened and I'm out of luck. Great way to treat military famines especially with the active member deployed! Very disappointed!!!! But on a different note Oliver (salesman) is amazing!!!
Never again
by 12/14/2017on
Don't have someone give you a ride 100 miles away to buy a car from this dealer. Arrived at 1:30 to buy a NEW car as advertised for a previously arranged price. Friend waited about 1 hour and thinking all was good, sent him back home. After he left, the price went up, the "New car" suddenly had over 1400 miles on it but was advertised with 22, turns out to be a repo, wouldn't take my discharge military certificate. Would only take original DD214. It's been 45 years since my discharge. I guess they think I forged a Honorable Discharge for $400. I could tell not one of the 4 men involved ever served. Lastly, they offered a rebate if financed. I paid $5000.00 cash and a check for the balance required for the rebate. With a 780 credit score, they wouldn't take the check. Luckly had more cash. If I had a ride home, I would have walked on this bunch of greedy people in a heartbeat. All the jokes you hear about lawyers and car salesmen isn't true. Lawyers have much more integrity.Think before you go to this outfit. I left with the " New...Used car after 5:30.
Theft/Terrible Service
by 04/18/2017on
Had my vehicle broken into during or after a service here and they (dealership and DCH corporate) ignored the concern. This has already cost the dealership one sale and is about to cost DCH another. Also, the "free" lifetime oil changes they pitch cost over $500. So watch out for that charge if you decide to buy here.
I LOVE my 2016 SOUL!!
by 09/08/2016on
Ive been a Kia customer for years now. I have purchased two cars from Mike Thatcher two Kia souls to be exact. He is very friendly and trustworthy with a good sense of humor. I followed Mike from another Kia store and drove over an hour for my brand-new 2016 two toned red and white Kia. I would refer Temecula Kia to all my friends and close family members! If you need a car and not a hassle or the run around CALL MIKE at Temecula Kia! -Jackie
Had to call the police to get my documents returned to me
by 08/08/2016on
I had to call the police to make the dealership return the copies of the documents that I had provided (license and insurance docs). Additionally, they required me to provide a significant amount of personal information for what turned out to be a credit application, despite repeatedly telling them that I would me making my purchase with pre-approved financing check from Navy Federal Credit Union, and that I was not interested in financing from the dealership. The told me that they were required to collect the information in case the pre-approved check from NFCU did not clear (this seems like an unethical practice), and still concerned that they might have done a credit check. Then the sales person (Mike Thatcher) came back trying to change the negotiated price. At that point I tried to grab my documents from the desk, and Mike snatched them aggressively out of my hand. I requested that he return my documents, and he told me that I would not be getting anything back. I then call the police department, and the operator on the phone told me to tell them that they had to return my documents, which they then did. This entire experience had left me very concerned because of the significant amount of personal information that they collected, and they disturbing behavior of the sales person.
Excellent Service! (Emma Dowdy)
by 03/30/2016on
We purchased a new Optima. We had placed a charge card on the middle console and it slid behind and underneath. We stopped in to see if the card could be retrieved and she jumped right in took the car to the service dept, and they got the card for us. This saved us from having to go to the bank also. I highly appreciated the fast effort and wanted to acknowledge Emma for her customer service. Thank you, Claire Edghill
An Absolute Horrible Experience
by 07/27/2015on
"Worst dealership I have ever attempted to buy a car from. After agreeing to a price and waiting for 5 hours to complete the deal, I was told my vehicle would be ready in ten minutes. The next thing I know, the dealer management informed me they could not sell me the vehicle because they weren't making enough profit. They wanted another one thousand dollars. They physically changed the stock number on the agreed and already signed contract in an attempted to switch vehicle to one I did not want. Do not trust them! Buy your Kia from another dealership; you will save yourself a lot of time and heart ache." - DO NOT TRUST!!!!
Friendly and efficient staff
by 07/23/2015on
I'm very happy with the service here! It has been so easy to make appointments to get my car serviced. The shuttle service is fantastic! I've gotten rides to and from my work and my home so I don't have to waste time waiting. Emma is so friendly and thorough. Thanks to the service department for keeping my Kia Optima in great running condition!
