sales Rating

I had to call the police to make the dealership return the copies of the documents that I had provided (license and insurance docs). Additionally, they required me to provide a significant amount of personal information for what turned out to be a credit application, despite repeatedly telling them that I would me making my purchase with pre-approved financing check from Navy Federal Credit Union, and that I was not interested in financing from the dealership. The told me that they were required to collect the information in case the pre-approved check from NFCU did not clear (this seems like an unethical practice), and still concerned that they might have done a credit check. Then the sales person (Mike Thatcher) came back trying to change the negotiated price. At that point I tried to grab my documents from the desk, and Mike snatched them aggressively out of my hand. I requested that he return my documents, and he told me that I would not be getting anything back. I then call the police department, and the operator on the phone told me to tell them that they had to return my documents, which they then did. This entire experience had left me very concerned because of the significant amount of personal information that they collected, and they disturbing behavior of the sales person. Read more