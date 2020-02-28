sales Rating

When I first called to make an appointment to come in I spoke with Jose who was very nice and set my appointment. I got there earlier than my set time and Jose had someone else work with me instead of making me wait or having to come back which I appreciated very much. Marcus was very knowledgeable and took me on a test drive with the car I liked best. That day I didn't decide on a car right away but I liked that Marcus called to followed up with me without making me feel hounded. When I finally went back in Jose was available this time and took his time to LISTEN to what I really wanted and was able to point out a few cars that I would like. ***Let's just say I ended up leaving that day with my new car.*** Truly guys, Enterprise is the way to go. They take really good care of their cars and you never have to guess if your car will clunk out on you once you leave the lot. Thanks Enterprise. Read more