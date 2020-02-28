Enterprise Car Sales San Leandro

sales Rating

Bad Communication

by Reina on 02/28/2020

Purchase car from enterprise and was very happy they help me lot with the purchase until I discover that the car was Roach infected.😡😡

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Marcus & Jose are *AWESOME*

by DaVetta on 08/02/2018

When I first called to make an appointment to come in I spoke with Jose who was very nice and set my appointment. I got there earlier than my set time and Jose had someone else work with me instead of making me wait or having to come back which I appreciated very much. Marcus was very knowledgeable and took me on a test drive with the car I liked best. That day I didn't decide on a car right away but I liked that Marcus called to followed up with me without making me feel hounded. When I finally went back in Jose was available this time and took his time to LISTEN to what I really wanted and was able to point out a few cars that I would like. ***Let's just say I ended up leaving that day with my new car.*** Truly guys, Enterprise is the way to go. They take really good care of their cars and you never have to guess if your car will clunk out on you once you leave the lot. Thanks Enterprise.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

