Bought a used car
by 08/20/2019on
It was a very pleasant experience purchasing a car. Tony was pleasant , polite, very helpful and not pushy at all. If I had questions, he found answers and got back to me quickly. He was patient in the two weeks I took to make up my mind. Thanks Tony, once I choose my car the finance and service departments where quick and efficient. Thanks to all. 😀
Very helpful and accomodating
by 05/28/2019on
Humberto was very helpful in finding lenders for us. We are relatively new in the US and we have very limited credit history and rating. However, his diligence and efforts in finding us lenders enabled us to get a brand new car. Enriqueâs dedication to his work is commendable considering that he stayed beyond his work hours to get things done fast.
Great experience at central valley nissan
by 09/30/2018on
Travis and Enrique were great. Never did I feel like they were just pushing a vehical on me. They got me what i wanted.
Didn't expect this level of unprofessionalism
by 04/15/2018on
I was in the process of purchasing a car with them but they are extremely shady and I will not be dping business with such an unethical, unprofessional dealership. Multiple sales reps lied to me about being a manager and promised thungs they couldn't deliever, after working with me they avoided my calls and when i could vet through to them they hung up on me. The 4th person that claimed to be a manager Kenneth made fun of my credit score. They also sold the car that the fake manager Matilda "Matty" Hernandez promised me, the car the bank had already approved me for. They had no solution to remedy their unprofessional lying and business tactics. I dont know how an unethical, unprofessional, place like this is allowed to legally operate. Since they wont remedy the problem they created, Ill make sure the proper government agencies investigate these unprofessional business tactics and access their legality. I dont know if they discriminate against all people or just people with disabilities like myself. Either way its not right of a company to do.
Awesome Staff!
by 10/01/2017on
Thank you to the sales team at Central Valley Nissan. And to Ajay Saini. I had looked everywhere for a car. Visited the dealership many times for a month until I was running out time. Needed a car and needed it yesterday lol. Ajay understood what I wanted, what I needed and what I could afford. He worked hard and found the car for me at a price no one else could beat. Thank you Ajay and the entire sales team!!
FANTASTIC
by 11/02/2016on
Thank you Jose Ceja Jose Barajas Marcos Aguiniga Danny Castro for your time and professionalism. This is my 5th new Nissan and the continued service and support will keep me a happy returning customer. 👍👌👏👏
Amazing Sales Staff
by 09/10/2016on
Central Valley Nissan made our purchase of a 2016 Nissan Altima SR beyond easy. Our Sales Associate AJ Saini was extremely helpful and accommodating, he made sure we purchased exactly what we wanted and at no time did we feel pressured to buy. This was hands down the easiest, most enjoyable new car purchase we have made.
excellent customer service
by 07/22/2016on
this dealership helped us work out the best deal that we can get even with a not-so-great credit. luis hernandez and his manager Jeff really made sure we go home happy and satisfied with our new 2016 nissan altima. we never felt pressured and undermined. appreciate your help, guys!!!!
"Amazing, friendly, helpful"
by 06/24/2016on
I researched the vehicle and had a good idea what I wanted in Van before going to Nissan. Ben Wheeler answered any remaining questions and pointed out the differences in models and years. Ben Wheeler then went over the financing, determining a payment schedule that worked with my budget. Then he even delivered the vehicle and made sure I understood all the operating systems
2016 Nissan Versa... Good experience overall
by 06/01/2016on
I went to the dealership looking for Versa. The salesman was great, not pushy at all and helped me get a good deal. Would buy from them again.
Awesome
by 04/08/2016on
We were very pleased with our experience. Their was absolutely no pressure from the moment we stepped onto the lot. Our salesman Ignacio Lopez was very knowledgeable and took the time to go over every detail with us. It made our buying experience a truly pleasurable one. Thank you Ignacio.
Mixed Feelings
by 03/28/2016on
While I was very pleased with the overall experience, I was less than pleased with the time it took to complete the process. I arrived at the dealership just before 5 pm, but was not finished until nearly 11 pm. I was told that there was nothing that could be done to expedite the process, and was given little to no explanation about why I had to wait so long. I understand that the car buying experience can be lengthy, however, I received pre-approval from my bank and had made a decision about the car I purchased prior to arriving on site. This coupled with the fact that I was on site with two small children who were, as you can imagine, increasingly frigidity. Aside from having to wait for nearly 6 hours, with little to no explanation , while having to manage two small children. This was a pleasant experience.
Great dealership, great experience!!!
by 02/22/2016on
No pressure! Richard Sweetman, our saleman, was great. He showed us everything about the vehicle. Answered any and all questions we had. After a bad experience with another dealership (Costa Mesa Nissan) Richard was straight forward and upfront about what the dealership had available. Prices quoted and accepted stayed true, no changes. He did a great job and we got a great car. Thanks Richard!!!!
2016 Nissan Maxima SL
by 02/21/2016on
Central Valley Nissan very knowledgeable purchase my new car from them this is the second vehicle I purchased from this dealership amazing service. Jason Roberts excellent salesman. Took the time to go over every little detail on my new purchase highly recommend him as a salesperson and Central Valley nissan has a great dealership. Guy Trujillo
Everything as promised-easy transaction
by 01/11/2016on
Bought a 2012 Ford F150 at Central Valley Nissan. Shopped online first and found all information and photos were accurate when we arrived at the dealership. Great service by our salesperson Jesus and the rest of the staff at the dealer group. We appreciated the way information was provided without getting overly pressured.Would definitely recommend
Wonderful customer service!
by 01/01/2016on
Jason Roberts is a Rockstar! He was very knowledgable, friendly and a pleasure to work with.
Rich and Juan are the best!
by 12/24/2015on
Outstanding experience at Central Valley Nissan! Rich was the friendliest and Juan was so knowledgeable. Rich made our Christmas one to remember. New car. Happy wife. Thank you guys. When going to Nissan be sure to ask for them. Excellent customer service. 10/10 service.
Car buying experience
by 11/04/2015on
I went to Central Valley Nissan to check out their 2015 Nissan Altima. I first found this car online and was contacted by Rebecca E. To see if I would like to come in. When I got there I was eagerly great by most sales representives and directed to the seating area while they got Rebecca for me. She was very energetic, happy, and very attentive. She always offered us coffee or water and tried to make as as comfortable as possible. Through the process of picking the right car, getting to the right price, and financing the vehicle, Rebecca was heavily involved. Even when I wasn't at the dealership I was able to contact her whenever by calling or text. She worked extremely hard and earned every penny. Although the whole experience was long and exhausting I feel that Rebecca and Central Valley Nissan did there best work to make sure everything was done right. When I decide to purchase another car I will be visiting Central Valley Nissan first.
Fantastic--especially Rebecca E!
by 06/14/2015on
Just bought my first new car since the last millenium from CVNissan yesterday. I had shopped around used car lots already and decided on a versa note, but hadn't decided if I would buy a 1-2 yo car or go new. I did a "build your own" on nissanusa website to explore the options available, and saved/submitted it. I had a very quick email response from Rebecca E at CVNissan offering to be of service in helping me find/recreate the Versa Note I was interested in. Spent several hours at the dealership with her the next night, where she allowed me to test drive anything I wanted, answered all my questions, reviewed options with me again, etc. I told her I needed to "sleep" on my options before making a decision and she was terrific and not pushy at all. The next morning (which was a Saturday), I emailed her some additional questions, which she answered within mere minutes back and forth a couple of times. I went down to the dealership--again, test drove--again, and finally made my decision to purchase a 2015 Versa Note from Rebecca. Throughout this whole process, she never pushed, never made me feel like she was trying to get me in or out, so she could move on to another customer looking for a higher end car, never once let me down in any portion of the process. She's a terrific salesperson, but beyond that she has excellent customer service, because her goal wasn't just to get me to hand over the money, it was to make me feel comfortable, informed, secure and confident that she was my PARTNER in making this big decision that I'll be living with for years to come. I wish I could buy everything I need in life from Rebecca haha! Before I left the dealership, she took me on a tour of the entire place including the parts and services departments, introducing me to everyone on the way. Everyone ELSE was amazing too! I'm sure they have people scuttled through all day long as they purchase their cars, but they all acted like I was some kind of VIP, stopped what they were doing, smiled, shook my hand and just really made me feel welcome. I'm literally looking forward to my first oil change ha ha. The finance department (I believe my guy was Jose) was also SUPER easy to work with, and we chatted and laughed up a storm while working through all the papers. Bottom line, I cannot say enough about how pleased I was to purchase a car here. I'm happy to know this business is where I'll be going for all my future service needs for the next several years, and would not hesitate to buy a car from them again in the future. Thanks Central Valley Nissan!
Easy & Hassle Free
by 06/07/2014on
I had a great experience with Central Valley Nissan. I had done my research, came in with a price in mind and got it hassle free. Wasn't expecting car shopping to be so easy! Jose & Jeff were great to work with. They found the car I wanted & had it delivered the next day, and I love my Murano!
Sales (Tisha M)
by 04/27/2014on
I have had the privilege of buying 2 cars from Central Valley Nissan in the past year. I went back to the same sales person Tisha M who is always very professional, gives you 100% of her attention, and looks out for your needs. She isn't pushy at all and it is always a pleasure experience with Tisha. I have recommended other people to Tisha, because of her professionalism with customers and isn't pushy to purchase a vehicle. I would recommend this dealership and Tisha M to anyone.
