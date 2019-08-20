sales Rating

Just bought my first new car since the last millenium from CVNissan yesterday. I had shopped around used car lots already and decided on a versa note, but hadn't decided if I would buy a 1-2 yo car or go new. I did a "build your own" on nissanusa website to explore the options available, and saved/submitted it. I had a very quick email response from Rebecca E at CVNissan offering to be of service in helping me find/recreate the Versa Note I was interested in. Spent several hours at the dealership with her the next night, where she allowed me to test drive anything I wanted, answered all my questions, reviewed options with me again, etc. I told her I needed to "sleep" on my options before making a decision and she was terrific and not pushy at all. The next morning (which was a Saturday), I emailed her some additional questions, which she answered within mere minutes back and forth a couple of times. I went down to the dealership--again, test drove--again, and finally made my decision to purchase a 2015 Versa Note from Rebecca. Throughout this whole process, she never pushed, never made me feel like she was trying to get me in or out, so she could move on to another customer looking for a higher end car, never once let me down in any portion of the process. She's a terrific salesperson, but beyond that she has excellent customer service, because her goal wasn't just to get me to hand over the money, it was to make me feel comfortable, informed, secure and confident that she was my PARTNER in making this big decision that I'll be living with for years to come. I wish I could buy everything I need in life from Rebecca haha! Before I left the dealership, she took me on a tour of the entire place including the parts and services departments, introducing me to everyone on the way. Everyone ELSE was amazing too! I'm sure they have people scuttled through all day long as they purchase their cars, but they all acted like I was some kind of VIP, stopped what they were doing, smiled, shook my hand and just really made me feel welcome. I'm literally looking forward to my first oil change ha ha. The finance department (I believe my guy was Jose) was also SUPER easy to work with, and we chatted and laughed up a storm while working through all the papers. Bottom line, I cannot say enough about how pleased I was to purchase a car here. I'm happy to know this business is where I'll be going for all my future service needs for the next several years, and would not hesitate to buy a car from them again in the future. Thanks Central Valley Nissan! Read more