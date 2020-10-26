sales Rating

I went to the used car side of the dealer ship and asked to see a Hyundai Tucson because of the 2016 and 2017 reviews by motor trend, us news, and consumers. Oliver was my sales person. He was knowledgeable, polite, and helpful and explained the love it or leave it policy. After a short test drive to see if my 90 year old Dad could get in and out, I purchased a 2016 Tucson. After driving it for 304 miles, I decided it wasn't quite the car for getting 80 and 90 old seniors in and out consistently. Now for the best news, the love it or leave it is just as explained and it was just as easy to return it as it was to buy it. Greg and Pete were helpful in this process and then got me an uber to take me home. Customer service was great both times. I was treated with respect and kindness for both transactions. Read more