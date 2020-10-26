Central Valley Hyundai

4620 McHenry Ave, Modesto, CA 95356
Today 8:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Monday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Central Valley Hyundai

5.0
Overall Rating
(14)
Recommend: Yes (14) No (0)
sales Rating

Not Your Mama’s Car Dealership

by JA Jones on 10/26/2020

What a great experience! After receiving the runaround from several other dealerships in our search for a 2021 Kona Limited, my brother-in-law contacted Central Valley Hyundai. Within minutes sales associate Greg Hayes found the exact car we were looking for, dealt honestly and straightforwardly, and wrapped up the deal over the phone. Greg even drove 2 1/2 hours that night to deliver my beautiful new Kona into my driveway for no charge. Unbelievable! I will recommend Central Valley to everyone I know in the market for a car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
58 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Amazing

by Lilah Broussard on 09/30/2020

Angelo was AMAZING! We dealt with several Hyundai dealerships, and CV Hyundai was the absolute BEST! Roseville tried to bully me into buying their vehicle from them and refused to let CV Hyundai get it from them, so what did CV Hyundai do? Found me a BETTER deal on a BETTER car!! The experience was absolutely wonderful and painless! I’m so happy with my NEW CAR!!! Thank you, Angelo!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Greg Hayes

by Central Valey Hyundai Modesto on 08/01/2020

I have A LOT of experience buying cars from dealers and private parties. Greg @Central Valley Hyundai absolutely rocks. Knowledgeable, personable, professional, helpful, funny, no-pressure kinda guy. He is now my go-to-dude at that business. 'Nuf said.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great car-buying experience.

by Steve on 06/15/2020

They were patient and courteous and offered a fair price and a great interest rate. They even dropped off my new car (quite a ways) because I needed to return my rental car that evening.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great service

by Maria on 06/13/2020

We went there just to do research and were helped by Luis. We ended up getting the Hyundai Palisade that we wanted at a great price. They are great at what they do and they make you feel welcome.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great experience!

by Hyundai Sant Fe on 03/29/2020

Well, we are on our 3rd lease and 3rd Santa Fe from Central Valley Hyundai and continue to get top notch service! Lucas, Kenny, Moe, and Meredith provided excellent service and guidance. We’ll see you in 3 years!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

10 Stars for them! Always Amazing.

by Jenna on 12/29/2019

We are repeat offenders at this dealership. 4 brand new cars since 2017. They meet and exceed our expectations and continue to warn our business. We are always greeted by name and feel like we are important to them. It’s quick, efficient and easy!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

PERFECT CAR, PERFECT SERVICE

by Lisa on 12/08/2019

I just bought my second Hyundai Elantra in a row. I didn't even look at any other cars. It was time for an update from my 2012 model and I knew I could not get a better car for the money. My new 2020 Elantra is even better than my first one. I am so happy with my purchase! It feels like a luxury car! It drives great, looks great, has plenty of power, lots of interior room, and great gas mileage! Top that off with a 100,000 mile warranty, a great price and the spectacular customer service at Modesto, Hyundai and you have a winning combination! I highly recommend the 2020 Hyundai Elantra and my Modesto, Hyundai Salesperson, Oliver Mckay. He was easy to work with and made the process easy and fun.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

GREG HAYES IS AMAZING

by Catlady3000 on 09/10/2019

Greg blew us out of this world with his kindness and desire to fulfill our every need. He is not your normal salesman. He cares solely for the customers, not simply making a sale. We are profoundly grateful for him and the service he provided us. Dare I say, honorary member of the family..... We love Greg and will keep coming back!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

2019 Hyundai Tucson Sport FWD

by AAlbano on 07/29/2019

I just want to share our recent experience at Central Valley Hyundai. This is coming from a guy who don't write reviews but I think these people deserves recognition. It's triple digit outside and Destiny Matias was so patient and helpful during our search for a 3rd car since our 17 year old son took over my 2005 TSX. We test drove the Tucson Sport several times on different days just to compare it with different manufacturer with the same features and ended up with the Tucson. My advice is to take note of what you like and dislike and that will make your decision a lot easier. Also, turn off the radio, AC/Heater momentarily if possible. Those are big distractions while test driving. Kenny was able to get us the best price we never thought possible and Pete was awesome finalizing our paper works. Highly recommend CVH to anyone.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

New Kona EV

by Tops on 07/28/2019

Just picked up a new Kona EV. Greg, my salesperson was great. Went to bat for me and got a better deal so I could lease this car. He is very personable and really knows his product. EV's have a lot of little quirks, but he was on top of them all. Overall, a great experience from test drive to finance. Highly recommend Central Valley Hyundai in Modesto, CA and Greg in particular. I'm a happy camper ! ! !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Oliver Mckay at Central Valley Hyundai

by JunBoy on 05/07/2019

Oliver was great, he went over all of features on our Sonata SEL and took care of all our needs and questions. Financing took a while but Oliver took us to a sister dealer to finish our financial sales paperwork. Great experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great experience buying and returning 2016 Tucson

by donnalou on 05/03/2019

I went to the used car side of the dealer ship and asked to see a Hyundai Tucson because of the 2016 and 2017 reviews by motor trend, us news, and consumers. Oliver was my sales person. He was knowledgeable, polite, and helpful and explained the love it or leave it policy. After a short test drive to see if my 90 year old Dad could get in and out, I purchased a 2016 Tucson. After driving it for 304 miles, I decided it wasn't quite the car for getting 80 and 90 old seniors in and out consistently. Now for the best news, the love it or leave it is just as explained and it was just as easy to return it as it was to buy it. Greg and Pete were helpful in this process and then got me an uber to take me home. Customer service was great both times. I was treated with respect and kindness for both transactions.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Buyer

by jnahome on 12/26/2018

It's amazing experience and I recommend this to everyone, this is my second car from this place.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Smartest choice ever

by Swindledavid on 07/31/2018

I must give it to Central Valley Hyundai for my new purchase of a 2018 Hyundai Sonata SEL and for hiring such a great salesman. I had Mohammed Salem and could not have had a better person to make me as comfortable as possible with my purchase. He was honest, polite, and informative to the tee. He made it feel as if my family was selling me the car. He also came in on his day off to finalize the purchase and to me that showed the commitment to his customer and his job meant something to him. It meant something to me to have the same person from start to finish during the process show the same level of professionalism. Once again thank you hyundai for hiring a great staff and most importantly Mohammed Salem. See you on our next purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great experience

by GlennMoore on 07/12/2018

I had a great experience buying my ne Hyundai Kona. No pressure, friendly sales associates and very knowledgeable. Julia made buying my Kona easy. Great place and people, would recommend them to friends and family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Vehicle Purchase

by ldk1970 on 09/20/2017

I would recommend Central Valley Hyundai to everyone. Very friendly and helpful. We spoke over the phone and faxed paperwork to bank- I was only at the dealership about 2 hours to finish signing papers. Very friendly people. Will go back if I ever buy another car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Strongly recommend

by SSantana on 08/22/2017

Love your service second car I buy at Central Valley Nissan, best customer service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Extremely patient and helpful

by Spardacus89 on 03/19/2017

I went with a car in mind, and with the aid of Greg Hayes I was able to find the car that would properly fit my budget and still have all the things I wanted in my new car. Greg was extremely helpful and extremely patient with my situation. I never felt pressured to complete the deal which was nice. Overall a great shopping experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Helped deliver my car!

by 20sixteen on 03/05/2017

Greg in sales was amazing, no pressure sales and really worked hard to get me in the car within the budget I gave him. On top of that he drove a little over an hour and a half (round trip) to help me drop off the car I had on loan! I would highly recommend asking for him when looking for a new Hyundai or Volkswagen!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

Great buying experience

by NewHyundaiFan on 02/16/2017

After owning another new car (different make and dealership) for only one month, we realized that car was just not a good fit (especially comfort wise) so our hunt for another new vehicle began. Having never really considered a Hyundai before, we were pleasantly surprised by the comfort, looks, and value of the Hyundai vehicles. After spending an entire weekend visiting various dealerships and test driving many cars, we decided on the Santa Fe Sport and we are thrilled with our purchase! We feel spoiled by the many features on this car and are looking forward to driving it for many years. We were also very impressed with the sales staff and various employees as Central Valley Hyundai in Modesto who were thoughtful, patient, and no pressure. They provided a great car buying experience!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
