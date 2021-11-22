Central Valley Hyundai
Customer Reviews of Central Valley Hyundai
New Volkswagen owner
by 11/22/2021on
The service at Central Valley Volkswagen Hyundai was one of a kind. It was a non-pressure environment and I felt welcomed. Angelo went above to help me decide (on my own) which Tiguan to purchase. He is personable, knowledgeable and will do everything he can to help his customers.
New Volkswagen owner
by 11/22/2021on
The service at Central Valley Volkswagen Hyundai was one of a kind. It was a non-pressure environment and I felt welcomed. Angelo went above to help me decide (on my own) which Tiguan to purchase. He is personable, knowledgeable and will do everything he can to help his customers.
Kelii for the win!
by 09/19/2021on
Kelii Carr showed us the Hyundai Palisade (a car we had not seen yet.) He was informative, friendly and to the point. Kelii was so great we went back the following morning and wanted to purchase directly from him. We don’t live in the area so that is big kuddos to him! Halfway through I had to rush to pickup my toddler - Kelii made sure the process was as quick as possible so we were able to get back on the road to home. Thanks Kelii and thank you Modesto Hyundai for the best experience!
Car buying in the current climate is challenging
by 08/29/2021on
Giovanna made it so easy. She was attentive to details! It was a great experience. Thank you!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
I would give them 6 stars if I could!!
by 07/21/2021on
I have bought 2 dozen new cars in my life but never have I experienced this level of high quality service and assistance to quickly complete the purchase. My thanks for a job very well done to the whole team!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Superb sales service!
by 05/01/2021on
Had an amazing experience working with Claudio! Made it an excellent transaction. Highly recommended
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Best of the Best
by 04/02/2021on
I deal only at Central Valley Hyundai and only with Greg Hayes. I have bought 3 Sonatas, a Venue and today, 4-1-2021, I purchased a 2021 Tucson SEL. Greg is a class act and an outstanding person who will go far and above to get you the best deal.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Not Your Mama’s Car Dealership
by 10/26/2020on
What a great experience! After receiving the runaround from several other dealerships in our search for a 2021 Kona Limited, my brother-in-law contacted Central Valley Hyundai. Within minutes sales associate Greg Hayes found the exact car we were looking for, dealt honestly and straightforwardly, and wrapped up the deal over the phone. Greg even drove 2 1/2 hours that night to deliver my beautiful new Kona into my driveway for no charge. Unbelievable! I will recommend Central Valley to everyone I know in the market for a car.
Amazing
by 09/30/2020on
Angelo was AMAZING! We dealt with several Hyundai dealerships, and CV Hyundai was the absolute BEST! Roseville tried to bully me into buying their vehicle from them and refused to let CV Hyundai get it from them, so what did CV Hyundai do? Found me a BETTER deal on a BETTER car!! The experience was absolutely wonderful and painless! I’m so happy with my NEW CAR!!! Thank you, Angelo!!!
Greg Hayes
by 08/01/2020on
I have A LOT of experience buying cars from dealers and private parties. Greg @Central Valley Hyundai absolutely rocks. Knowledgeable, personable, professional, helpful, funny, no-pressure kinda guy. He is now my go-to-dude at that business. 'Nuf said.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great car-buying experience.
by 06/15/2020on
They were patient and courteous and offered a fair price and a great interest rate. They even dropped off my new car (quite a ways) because I needed to return my rental car that evening.
Great service
by 06/13/2020on
We went there just to do research and were helped by Luis. We ended up getting the Hyundai Palisade that we wanted at a great price. They are great at what they do and they make you feel welcome.
Great experience!
by 03/29/2020on
Well, we are on our 3rd lease and 3rd Santa Fe from Central Valley Hyundai and continue to get top notch service! Lucas, Kenny, Moe, and Meredith provided excellent service and guidance. We’ll see you in 3 years!
10 Stars for them! Always Amazing.
by 12/29/2019on
We are repeat offenders at this dealership. 4 brand new cars since 2017. They meet and exceed our expectations and continue to warn our business. We are always greeted by name and feel like we are important to them. It’s quick, efficient and easy!
PERFECT CAR, PERFECT SERVICE
by 12/08/2019on
I just bought my second Hyundai Elantra in a row. I didn't even look at any other cars. It was time for an update from my 2012 model and I knew I could not get a better car for the money. My new 2020 Elantra is even better than my first one. I am so happy with my purchase! It feels like a luxury car! It drives great, looks great, has plenty of power, lots of interior room, and great gas mileage! Top that off with a 100,000 mile warranty, a great price and the spectacular customer service at Modesto, Hyundai and you have a winning combination! I highly recommend the 2020 Hyundai Elantra and my Modesto, Hyundai Salesperson, Oliver Mckay. He was easy to work with and made the process easy and fun.
GREG HAYES IS AMAZING
by 09/10/2019on
Greg blew us out of this world with his kindness and desire to fulfill our every need. He is not your normal salesman. He cares solely for the customers, not simply making a sale. We are profoundly grateful for him and the service he provided us. Dare I say, honorary member of the family..... We love Greg and will keep coming back!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2019 Hyundai Tucson Sport FWD
by 07/29/2019on
I just want to share our recent experience at Central Valley Hyundai. This is coming from a guy who don't write reviews but I think these people deserves recognition. It's triple digit outside and Destiny Matias was so patient and helpful during our search for a 3rd car since our 17 year old son took over my 2005 TSX. We test drove the Tucson Sport several times on different days just to compare it with different manufacturer with the same features and ended up with the Tucson. My advice is to take note of what you like and dislike and that will make your decision a lot easier. Also, turn off the radio, AC/Heater momentarily if possible. Those are big distractions while test driving. Kenny was able to get us the best price we never thought possible and Pete was awesome finalizing our paper works. Highly recommend CVH to anyone.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Kona EV
by 07/28/2019on
Just picked up a new Kona EV. Greg, my salesperson was great. Went to bat for me and got a better deal so I could lease this car. He is very personable and really knows his product. EV's have a lot of little quirks, but he was on top of them all. Overall, a great experience from test drive to finance. Highly recommend Central Valley Hyundai in Modesto, CA and Greg in particular. I'm a happy camper ! ! !
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oliver Mckay at Central Valley Hyundai
by 05/07/2019on
Oliver was great, he went over all of features on our Sonata SEL and took care of all our needs and questions. Financing took a while but Oliver took us to a sister dealer to finish our financial sales paperwork. Great experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great experience buying and returning 2016 Tucson
by 05/03/2019on
I went to the used car side of the dealer ship and asked to see a Hyundai Tucson because of the 2016 and 2017 reviews by motor trend, us news, and consumers. Oliver was my sales person. He was knowledgeable, polite, and helpful and explained the love it or leave it policy. After a short test drive to see if my 90 year old Dad could get in and out, I purchased a 2016 Tucson. After driving it for 304 miles, I decided it wasn't quite the car for getting 80 and 90 old seniors in and out consistently. Now for the best news, the love it or leave it is just as explained and it was just as easy to return it as it was to buy it. Greg and Pete were helpful in this process and then got me an uber to take me home. Customer service was great both times. I was treated with respect and kindness for both transactions.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Buyer
by 12/26/2018on
It's amazing experience and I recommend this to everyone, this is my second car from this place.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Smartest choice ever
by 07/31/2018on
I must give it to Central Valley Hyundai for my new purchase of a 2018 Hyundai Sonata SEL and for hiring such a great salesman. I had Mohammed Salem and could not have had a better person to make me as comfortable as possible with my purchase. He was honest, polite, and informative to the tee. He made it feel as if my family was selling me the car. He also came in on his day off to finalize the purchase and to me that showed the commitment to his customer and his job meant something to him. It meant something to me to have the same person from start to finish during the process show the same level of professionalism. Once again thank you hyundai for hiring a great staff and most importantly Mohammed Salem. See you on our next purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments