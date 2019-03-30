sales Rating

Went to Enterprise under the suggestion of my insurance, AAA. They said they had special pre-negotiated prices for AAA..Yea!!! Come to find out anyone can get the same pricing...Boo!! Salesman Joaquin seems on top of his game, spouting off facts and information that you just eat up..Yea!!! But when you challenge him on actual facts with proof he was wrong he tap dances around how he really wasn't wrong but more in a grey area...Boo!! I had to leave for a minute but they said they can start the process with my wife to help get things completed faster..Yea !! Coming back to just fill in my parts I see they tried selling her the wrong car and had to start over again..Boo!! Was able to get a few minor things fixed before taking delivery and holding the car 3 days until we could give it as a gift..Yea!!! Getting a phone call from their manager asking how "our recently completed car buying experience went" before we took ownership of the car and when I explained that we didn't have the car yet he said, Oh..Boo!! Getting a great interest rate..Yea!! Having to go back store because they still didn't have all the financial paperwork done correctly..Boo!! All in all, the best thing was that their pricing was comparable to our market at used cars dealerships and the vehicle was in great mechanical and visual condition. Read more