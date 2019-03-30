Enterprise Car Sales El Cajon
Customer Reviews of Enterprise Car Sales El Cajon
Good experience
03/30/2019
A good experience. They explained the preparation of the car, Carfax and warranty. As stress-free as is possible.
Excellent experience
12/08/2018
Enrique made the usually terrifying and overwhelming experience of buying a vehicle very easy. He did not pressure us; he closely listened to our questions and concerns; he went out of his way to find exactly what we wanted in a car; he knew his products. We are very thankful to have had Enrique as our salesperson. Also, Alex, Enrique's general manager, was a pleasure to deal with as well. Because of these individuals, our entire experience went great. It's obvious that customer service is high priority at this Enterprise.
Enterprise went above & beyond
12/30/2016
I was very happy with the car buying experience with Andrew LaFever. Andrew listened to everything I was looking for and found me the vehicle I wanted and the price I could afford. I didn't spend endless hours at the dealership like I previously have done in the past. When I met with Andrew he had my vehicle ready to test drive, then I talked to Ashley about the final price of the vehicle after my trade-in , finally I signed paperwork and was driving away a happy customer. The entire process took under 2 hours all together. I could not have been happier with how organized , quick, and efficient everyone was. I will definitely refer everyone I know to come to enterprise and talk to Andrew for all there car buying needs.
Recently purchase a Buick
12/22/2016
My experience at Enterprise Car Sales in El Cajon, Ca was very pleasant. I gave them the parameters of my "perfect car" so they could search their inventory. Nothing in stock met my needs. Later that night I got an email saying that they'd located a car they thought match my preferences and had arranged for it to be shipped to my local Enterprise location. IT IS PERFECT! Well done and thanks!
Excellent
08/25/2016
That was the most hassle free experience I can recall when buying a car, new or used. No last minute changes or mysterious fees and a very friendly staff especially Jim Kelly and Ashley Watson. I walked on the lot about ten minutes before opening and found the car I wanted at the right price. Within two hours I was driving away, test drive and spousal approval included.
Enterprise Car Sales
05/18/2016
Our exprience with the sales staff at Enterprise Car Sales was very pleasant. We would give Enterprise an excellent rating.
Enterprise Car Sales El Cajon takes care of their customers!
04/07/2016
Scott and Joaquin were very helpful in getting me the car I wanted, in a timely manner, and made sure that I was a satisfied customer. Experience was so good, we bought a second car from Enterprise Car Sales El Cajon within the month. Thanks for your assistance!
Pleasant buying experiience
04/07/2016
My wife and I have credit issues and were somewhat pessimistic when purchasing a used vehicle from Enterprise Car Sales El Cajon. Allot of places say they can get you into a quality used vehicle for what you want to put down, but 9 out of 10 times the price you end up putting down is double, sometimes triple what you can afford. I went in for a test drive, and although I wasn't approved for the vehicle I test drove, the guys at El Cajon Enterprise Car Sales got me and my wife into a quality used vehicle in no time at all. A major upgrade from what I was driving. I would definitely recommend Enterprise Car Sales, the whole process was painless. In San Diego it really is a toss up when buying a used vehicle. Thank you again for putting me and my family into a reliable nice used vehicle.
easiest car purchase
03/30/2016
Enterprise car sales made life so easy for us....we test drove at least six cars and were able to purchase the one that stood out in meeting our needs. Thanks for helping us so graciously.
Easy process
01/02/2016
The purchasing process was quite easy. The salesman we were assigned was quite professional and helpful. He gave us everything we asked for.
Could be better
11/10/2015
Salesman made promises but did not and has not met them admitting he forgot. Finance person lack of knowledge of programs, not listening to request or question.mseemed rushed to make sale and move on. Overall a bit disappointed with dealership.
Mixed feelings
10/20/2015
Went to Enterprise under the suggestion of my insurance, AAA. They said they had special pre-negotiated prices for AAA..Yea!!! Come to find out anyone can get the same pricing...Boo!! Salesman Joaquin seems on top of his game, spouting off facts and information that you just eat up..Yea!!! But when you challenge him on actual facts with proof he was wrong he tap dances around how he really wasn't wrong but more in a grey area...Boo!! I had to leave for a minute but they said they can start the process with my wife to help get things completed faster..Yea !! Coming back to just fill in my parts I see they tried selling her the wrong car and had to start over again..Boo!! Was able to get a few minor things fixed before taking delivery and holding the car 3 days until we could give it as a gift..Yea!!! Getting a phone call from their manager asking how "our recently completed car buying experience went" before we took ownership of the car and when I explained that we didn't have the car yet he said, Oh..Boo!! Getting a great interest rate..Yea!! Having to go back store because they still didn't have all the financial paperwork done correctly..Boo!! All in all, the best thing was that their pricing was comparable to our market at used cars dealerships and the vehicle was in great mechanical and visual condition.
Very happy and thankful
09/13/2015
I can't say how happy I am. I came in with a few issues, one of them being that my current vehicle had to be towed into the dealership; another being me being not very confident in if I'll even be able to drive home in anything new(er). Brittany was very calm and reassuring over the phone, Anton and the finance manager were upfront but personable and just amazing. The entire team was great, customer service was excellent and long story short, I walked in nervous and drove home beyond happy in a 2014 vehicle that I wanted. Best car buying experience by far!!!
Hassle Free Car Buying Experience
08/12/2015
Enterprise was such a great opportunity for other car dealers to learn from. Easy breezy... The best part is that referred by North Island credit union. Thank you Aurora for North Island and Amber from Enterprise!! A great winning team
Fine car, fair price, good value
08/05/2015
Looking for a replacement for a car lost in accident and found one I was not even expecting or looking for. Dealer was exceptionally helpful and worked with me to make a deal I liked.
Best
07/23/2015
This was the best car buying experience. They were friendly and quick and didn't make me wait or waste time. Made the whole process painless.
So Easy!
07/22/2015
This is the only place we will purchase a vehicle! Cars that have routine maintenance and a know track record is reason enough; throw in no haggle pricing and a large selection and deciding where to go is a no brainer!
The experience busted my sterotype
12/24/2014
I have to admit that going to the Enterprise Sales in El Cajon, I was fully prepared for slick sales talk, and pushy tactics- I experienced nothing of the sort. My sales rep Jaquin H. took my likes, dislikes, family lifestyle etc. and came up with recommendations that would better suit me (better than what I thought I needed), based on his knowledge of the inventory. He was respectful, accommodating and patient. Two months later I brought a vehicle from him with no regrets. My interaction with the financing agent at the branch was a similar outcome, no tricks and gimmicks. If it didn't make sense, they didn't force sales tactics on me. My car buying perception has been altered in a positive way. I'm a reference for any one wanting to purchase from that facility.
